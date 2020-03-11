By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Q10 Power Sleeping Melt-In Mask 50Ml

4.5(55)Write a review
Nivea Q10 Power Sleeping Melt-In Mask 50Ml
£ 5.50
£11.00/100ml

Offer

  • NIVEA Q10 Power Sleeping Melt-In Mask pampers and nourishes the skin overnight for a smoother and firmer skin feeling for the face, neck and décolleté.
  • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved
  • Radiant and healthy looking skin
  • Nourished skin for 24 hours
  • With Co-enzyme Q10 and Creatine
  • Smoother and firmer feeling skin
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Butylene Glycol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Octyldodecanol, Talc, Ubiquinone, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Ethylhexylglycerin, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Box. Paper - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

50ml ℮

55 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Fab product

5 stars

Love this product! I’m in my mid thirties and I have combination skin which is prone to break outs, so I’m always looking for a product that makes my skin soft, sorts out the dry patches and reduces fine lines, whilst not being so heavy that it clogs my pores. Until now I have really struggled to find a cream that I like. this, I love! It is definitely going to be a regular in my evening routine. The first time I used it, I was dubious about applying a thick layer (because of my skin type) and applied it quite conservatively. My skin felt nice the next day but I wasn’t overwhelmed. A couple of days later, I went with the thick layer. I left this for ten minutes, massaged my face as per the instructions and went to sleep with the excess on. I was so impressed the next morning. My skin felt so hydrated, but not oily. The fine lines seemed reduced, as others have mentioned, my skin felt ‘plump’. I’ve used this regularly (about every other night) for a month or so now and it’s made such a difference to my skin, and my confidence. I’ve had compliments about my skin from friends and colleagues (a life long first for me!) and I have also been ‘asked for ID’ twice in the last couple of weeks whilst buying my Friday night bottle of wine :) Not bad for a 35 year old (haha). Thanks Nivea!

best mask ever

5 stars

apply a generous amount onto the face before sleep, it is very nourish, feel like skin has drunk a lot of water, the other day skin is soft and hydrated, excellent, already recommended to my mother, well done Nivea, love it very much, please keep the product in the market

Dry skin saviour

5 stars

Second time I have used this product. First time I didn't want to apply too much and woke up to normal skin, so after ready the box again I decided to try again and apply more product. It was a little weird as I wanted to rub it all in there and then but resisted and this morning my skin is soft and plumped. Love this product already. Definitely a must for winter

Luxurious Feeling

5 stars

This is lovely and cool in this hot weather and m skin feels feels lovely and smooth in the morning. People have made comments about how fresh I look. I am only using it twice a week at the moment but may use it more during the winter when my skin seems to need more moisture. Highly recommend this cream.

Light and refreshing

5 stars

Very refreshing - made my skin feel less tight. Nice when it goes on too whereas some creams can feel very heavy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing cream

5 stars

It has worked really well for me. I have a young baby so liked that this sleep melt in mask refreshed my skin in the mornings [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing sleep mask highly recommend

5 stars

Amazing sleep mask used before going to bed skin felt amazing in the morning, the mask soaked in within minutes no residue definitely recommend will be using from now on as my night routine fantastic product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hydrating

5 stars

Thick and creamy texture with a lovely smell. Felt instantly calming and refreshing. Woke the next morning with noticeably plumper skin and it felt hydrated. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Skin so soft so silky

4 stars

Nivea sleep in mask has a lovely aroma and Leaves skin so soft and nurished. Makes me feel like a new woman definitely recomend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Softer skin

5 stars

I woke up with really soft skin and would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

