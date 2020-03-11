Nivea Q10 Power Sleeping Melt-In Mask 50Ml

Fab product 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 25th February 2020 Love this product! I’m in my mid thirties and I have combination skin which is prone to break outs, so I’m always looking for a product that makes my skin soft, sorts out the dry patches and reduces fine lines, whilst not being so heavy that it clogs my pores. Until now I have really struggled to find a cream that I like. this, I love! It is definitely going to be a regular in my evening routine. The first time I used it, I was dubious about applying a thick layer (because of my skin type) and applied it quite conservatively. My skin felt nice the next day but I wasn’t overwhelmed. A couple of days later, I went with the thick layer. I left this for ten minutes, massaged my face as per the instructions and went to sleep with the excess on. I was so impressed the next morning. My skin felt so hydrated, but not oily. The fine lines seemed reduced, as others have mentioned, my skin felt ‘plump’. I’ve used this regularly (about every other night) for a month or so now and it’s made such a difference to my skin, and my confidence. I’ve had compliments about my skin from friends and colleagues (a life long first for me!) and I have also been ‘asked for ID’ twice in the last couple of weeks whilst buying my Friday night bottle of wine :) Not bad for a 35 year old (haha). Thanks Nivea!

best mask ever 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 23rd February 2020 apply a generous amount onto the face before sleep, it is very nourish, feel like skin has drunk a lot of water, the other day skin is soft and hydrated, excellent, already recommended to my mother, well done Nivea, love it very much, please keep the product in the market

Dry skin saviour 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 7th November 2019 Second time I have used this product. First time I didn't want to apply too much and woke up to normal skin, so after ready the box again I decided to try again and apply more product. It was a little weird as I wanted to rub it all in there and then but resisted and this morning my skin is soft and plumped. Love this product already. Definitely a must for winter

Luxurious Feeling 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 27th August 2019 This is lovely and cool in this hot weather and m skin feels feels lovely and smooth in the morning. People have made comments about how fresh I look. I am only using it twice a week at the moment but may use it more during the winter when my skin seems to need more moisture. Highly recommend this cream.

Light and refreshing 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 20th May 2019 Very refreshing - made my skin feel less tight. Nice when it goes on too whereas some creams can feel very heavy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing cream 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 20th May 2019 It has worked really well for me. I have a young baby so liked that this sleep melt in mask refreshed my skin in the mornings [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing sleep mask highly recommend 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 18th May 2019 Amazing sleep mask used before going to bed skin felt amazing in the morning, the mask soaked in within minutes no residue definitely recommend will be using from now on as my night routine fantastic product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hydrating 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 17th May 2019 Thick and creamy texture with a lovely smell. Felt instantly calming and refreshing. Woke the next morning with noticeably plumper skin and it felt hydrated. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Skin so soft so silky 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 16th May 2019 Nivea sleep in mask has a lovely aroma and Leaves skin so soft and nurished. Makes me feel like a new woman definitely recomend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]