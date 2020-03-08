L'oreal Elvive Extraordinary Oil Rapid Conditioner 180Ml

This was ok. It unfortunately left my hair feeling 4 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 8th March 2020 This was ok. It unfortunately left my hair feeling a little heavy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this hair conditioner. My hair feels so much 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 7th January 2020 Love this hair conditioner. My hair feels so much softer and looks much better. I would recommend to anyone! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I like this rapid conditioner, great for times wh 4 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 24th November 2019 I like this rapid conditioner, great for times when you’re in a rush and need to deep conditioner your hair. This left my hair manageable and easy to brush through. It didn’t leave it as soft as I’d normally like but didn’t condition my hair well. I actually used this on holiday a couple of times after I came back from scuba diving and it really left my hair so well conditioned, the sea is so drying and this counteracted that! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the conditioner and its effect. I found the u 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 5th June 2019 Love the conditioner and its effect. I found the use for it showering after the gym. It does not require any leave in time for sure, but due to already formed habbit I leave it in up to a 1 min anyway. Conditioner leaves my hair glossy and easy to brush. I would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This conditioner is amazing, as soon as it’s on yo 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 2nd June 2019 This conditioner is amazing, as soon as it’s on your hair you can feel the moisture surge. Super pleasant scent and it’s nice a thick! Perfect for my Afro hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

There are not enough stars to recommend this produ 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 31st May 2019 There are not enough stars to recommend this product, makes my hair so smooth. I just love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is really lovely to use- it smells great and 4 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 20th April 2019 This is really lovely to use- it smells great and has a good thickness to it so the experience of use is lovely. It did give my hair a bit of additional moisture compared to a regular conditioner, but my hair isn't particularly dry and I'm not sure if this would be enough for people with that problem. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Well I was pleasantly surprised by this conditione 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 18th April 2019 Well I was pleasantly surprised by this conditioner. I washed my hair with my usual shampoo and applied this after, combed it through and rinsed and my hair really did feel like I’d used a deep conditioning mask. It smells fabulous and is luxuriously thick and left my hair feeling like silk without being too heavy. Avoid putting it on or near roots though. I did the first time I used it and my hair got oily a lot quicker than normal. For the price and practicality of this product I would recommend. I am eager to try the other variations of this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I used the rapid reviver conditioner as I would no 4 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 15th March 2019 I used the rapid reviver conditioner as I would normally use a conditioner; by leaving it in for a few minutes. The conditioner is thick, but I seemed to use quite a lot per wash. It felt like more than I would with another brand conditioner. The first time I used it, it felt like it rinsed off almost in a slimey way. I didn't particularly notice it again in subsequent washes. Overall, it's a nice conditioner; it smells nice and does the job. I wouldn't say it's a "rapid dry hair reviver" but it does leave it soft and shiney. Perhaps if you used it with the same shampoo, it would have more effect (L'Oreal didn't send the shampoo to be able to test together). It's as good as my usual A***** brand conditioner, but not any better. I think it's priced slightly higher than my usual brand, so I won't be switching as there's no additional benefit. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]