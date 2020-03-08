By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Elvive Extraordinary Oil Rapid Conditioner 180Ml

£ 5.50
£3.06/100ml

Product Description

  • Elvive Extraordinary Oil Rapid Reviver Dry Hair Power Conditioner
  • Introducing Rapid Reviver Power Conditioner from Elvive Extraordinary Oil.
  • Need more than a regular conditioner?
  • Discover the power of our intense conditioning formula, infused with an Amino Acid and Jojoba Oil, leaving hair feeling instantly revived and protected. Contains twice more conditioning ingredients versus a classic conditioner.
  • Short on time? No leave-in time and no weigh down. Daily use.
  • L'Oreal Elvive Haircare. A world of care for your hair.
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Dry Hair Shampoo
  • Want more than just a regular conditioner? Try Elvive's Power conditioner
  • 2 times more caring agents versus a classic conditioner
  • Suitable for daily use
  • Hair feels instantly revived and protected
  • Short on time? No leave-in time needed
  • Suitable for dry hair
  • Pack size: 180ML

Information

Ingredients

1177667 A, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, Parfum / Fragrance, Hydrogenated Jojoba Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Arginine, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Dihydrochloride, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Coumarin, Amyl Cinnamal, (F.I.L. C225757/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • After using Extraordinary Oil Shampoo, apply to wet hair from lengths to tips and rinse thoroughly. No leave-in time necessary. Use daily.

Net Contents

180ml

50 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

This was ok. It unfortunately left my hair feeling

4 stars

This was ok. It unfortunately left my hair feeling a little heavy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this hair conditioner. My hair feels so much

5 stars

Love this hair conditioner. My hair feels so much softer and looks much better. I would recommend to anyone! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I like this rapid conditioner, great for times wh

4 stars

I like this rapid conditioner, great for times when you’re in a rush and need to deep conditioner your hair. This left my hair manageable and easy to brush through. It didn’t leave it as soft as I’d normally like but didn’t condition my hair well. I actually used this on holiday a couple of times after I came back from scuba diving and it really left my hair so well conditioned, the sea is so drying and this counteracted that! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the conditioner and its effect. I found the u

5 stars

Love the conditioner and its effect. I found the use for it showering after the gym. It does not require any leave in time for sure, but due to already formed habbit I leave it in up to a 1 min anyway. Conditioner leaves my hair glossy and easy to brush. I would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This conditioner is amazing, as soon as it’s on yo

5 stars

This conditioner is amazing, as soon as it’s on your hair you can feel the moisture surge. Super pleasant scent and it’s nice a thick! Perfect for my Afro hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

There are not enough stars to recommend this produ

5 stars

There are not enough stars to recommend this product, makes my hair so smooth. I just love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is really lovely to use- it smells great and

4 stars

This is really lovely to use- it smells great and has a good thickness to it so the experience of use is lovely. It did give my hair a bit of additional moisture compared to a regular conditioner, but my hair isn't particularly dry and I'm not sure if this would be enough for people with that problem. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Well I was pleasantly surprised by this conditione

5 stars

Well I was pleasantly surprised by this conditioner. I washed my hair with my usual shampoo and applied this after, combed it through and rinsed and my hair really did feel like I’d used a deep conditioning mask. It smells fabulous and is luxuriously thick and left my hair feeling like silk without being too heavy. Avoid putting it on or near roots though. I did the first time I used it and my hair got oily a lot quicker than normal. For the price and practicality of this product I would recommend. I am eager to try the other variations of this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I used the rapid reviver conditioner as I would no

4 stars

I used the rapid reviver conditioner as I would normally use a conditioner; by leaving it in for a few minutes. The conditioner is thick, but I seemed to use quite a lot per wash. It felt like more than I would with another brand conditioner. The first time I used it, it felt like it rinsed off almost in a slimey way. I didn't particularly notice it again in subsequent washes. Overall, it's a nice conditioner; it smells nice and does the job. I wouldn't say it's a "rapid dry hair reviver" but it does leave it soft and shiney. Perhaps if you used it with the same shampoo, it would have more effect (L'Oreal didn't send the shampoo to be able to test together). It's as good as my usual A***** brand conditioner, but not any better. I think it's priced slightly higher than my usual brand, so I won't be switching as there's no additional benefit. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This smells divine! My hair was quite a bit frizz

4 stars

This smells divine! My hair was quite a bit frizzy the next day but will hopefully lessen the more I use it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

