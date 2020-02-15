L'oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Rapid Conditioner 180Ml

I like the result of Elvie Dream Lengths Rapid Rev 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 15th February 2020 I like the result of Elvie Dream Lengths Rapid Reviver Long Hair Conditioner. My hair lengths is amazingly long. I’m happy for it’s soft result and the lengths. I will recommend it to my friends who wanted their hair to grow longer than mine! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I thought this product was good. it smelled like s 4 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 2nd May 2019 I thought this product was good. it smelled like sun cream and an older ladies perfume in the one, not sure if i liked that. but i know it said on the bottle that it can be put in the hair and then washed out in no time but in general i left it in for a minute or two and i have to say it helped to control the frizz i would normally get when compared to other conditioners i've used. i felt thought a bigger size bottle would be better and i feel it would be bought more as people would feel they are getting more for their money. all in all i liked it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love the dream lengths range! It’s smells so goo 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 30th April 2019 I love the dream lengths range! It’s smells so good and this conditioner is no exception!! It makes my hair so soft and smell amazing!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smell that stays even after rinse out. Hair 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 27th March 2019 Lovely smell that stays even after rinse out. Hair ends looked a lot less straw like and seemed to help keep it from tangles. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Thought I’d already done this review? But for some 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 17th March 2019 Thought I’d already done this review? But for some reason it has come into my inbox. I loved this product, it smelt beautiful and my hair was just so much softer after use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I don't often use conditioner as it makes my alrea 4 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 11th February 2019 I don't often use conditioner as it makes my already oily hair feel greasy by the next day. However I found this one quite light and my hair wasn't in need of another wash the day after. I liked only having to apply it quickly and rinse it straight out. No waiting around for it to work. My hair felt softer and was less frizzy after using it and the product itself smelled lovely. I don't know if the conditioner has had an effect on how much my hair breaks but I liked using it and I liked how soft my hair felt afterwards. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

After 2 washes with this conditioner my hair feels 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 7th February 2019 After 2 washes with this conditioner my hair feels softer and more manageable. Can’t wait to see its results longer term. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best conditioner ever, no leave in treatment, simp 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 5th February 2019 Best conditioner ever, no leave in treatment, simple wash it out after shampoo. Leaves my hair deranged and so soft. May hair seems to be healthy and less split ends and breakages. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The smell of this conditioner was gorgeous, the te 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 4th February 2019 The smell of this conditioner was gorgeous, the texture was rich and creamy but when applied to hair it still felt light and not sticky as some leave your hair feeling. Once rinsed out my hair felt very smooth and clean. When my hair was dry it still smelt so lovely and lasted all day. My hair felt very silky and smooth and looked shiny, I really like this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]