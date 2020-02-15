By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Rapid Conditioner 180Ml

5(49)Write a review
Product Description

  • Elvive Dream Lengths Rapid Reviver Long Hair Power Conditioner
  • Introducing Rapid Reviver Power Conditioner from Elvive Dream Lengths.
  • Need more than a regular conditioner?
  • Discover the power of our intense conditioning formula, infused with an Amino Acid and Castor Oil. The formula leaves hair feeling intensely nourished and reinforced. Contains twice more conditioning ingredients versus a classic conditioner. Helps to reduce breakage from brushing.*
  • Short on time? No leave-in time and no weigh down. Daily use.
  • *Instrumental test on bleached hair
  • L'Oreal Elvive Haircare. A world of care for your hair.
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Long Hair Shampoo
  • Want more than just a regular conditioner? Try Elvive's Power conditioner
  • 2 times more caring agents versus a classic conditioner
  • Suitable for daily use
  • Hair feels instantly revived and protected
  • Short on time? No leave-in time needed
  • Suitable for long damaged hair
  • Pack size: 180ML

Information

Ingredients

1177672 A, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, Parfum / Fragrance, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil / Castor Seed Oil, Hydroxycitronellal, Phenoxyethanol, Arginine, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Dihydrochloride, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, (F.I.L. C225918/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • After using Dream Lengths Shampoo, apply to wet hair from lengths to tips and rinse thoroughly. No leave-in time necessary. Use daily.

Net Contents

180ml

49 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

I like the result of Elvie Dream Lengths Rapid Rev

5 stars

I like the result of Elvie Dream Lengths Rapid Reviver Long Hair Conditioner. My hair lengths is amazingly long. I’m happy for it’s soft result and the lengths. I will recommend it to my friends who wanted their hair to grow longer than mine! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I thought this product was good. it smelled like s

4 stars

I thought this product was good. it smelled like sun cream and an older ladies perfume in the one, not sure if i liked that. but i know it said on the bottle that it can be put in the hair and then washed out in no time but in general i left it in for a minute or two and i have to say it helped to control the frizz i would normally get when compared to other conditioners i've used. i felt thought a bigger size bottle would be better and i feel it would be bought more as people would feel they are getting more for their money. all in all i liked it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love the dream lengths range! It’s smells so goo

5 stars

I love the dream lengths range! It’s smells so good and this conditioner is no exception!! It makes my hair so soft and smell amazing!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smell that stays even after rinse out. Hair

5 stars

Lovely smell that stays even after rinse out. Hair ends looked a lot less straw like and seemed to help keep it from tangles. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Thought I’d already done this review? But for some

5 stars

Thought I’d already done this review? But for some reason it has come into my inbox. I loved this product, it smelt beautiful and my hair was just so much softer after use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I don't often use conditioner as it makes my alrea

4 stars

I don't often use conditioner as it makes my already oily hair feel greasy by the next day. However I found this one quite light and my hair wasn't in need of another wash the day after. I liked only having to apply it quickly and rinse it straight out. No waiting around for it to work. My hair felt softer and was less frizzy after using it and the product itself smelled lovely. I don't know if the conditioner has had an effect on how much my hair breaks but I liked using it and I liked how soft my hair felt afterwards. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

After 2 washes with this conditioner my hair feels

5 stars

After 2 washes with this conditioner my hair feels softer and more manageable. Can’t wait to see its results longer term. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best conditioner ever, no leave in treatment, simp

5 stars

Best conditioner ever, no leave in treatment, simple wash it out after shampoo. Leaves my hair deranged and so soft. May hair seems to be healthy and less split ends and breakages. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The smell of this conditioner was gorgeous, the te

5 stars

The smell of this conditioner was gorgeous, the texture was rich and creamy but when applied to hair it still felt light and not sticky as some leave your hair feeling. Once rinsed out my hair felt very smooth and clean. When my hair was dry it still smelt so lovely and lasted all day. My hair felt very silky and smooth and looked shiny, I really like this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love new Loreal Rapid Reviver for Long Hair. My

5 stars

I love new Loreal Rapid Reviver for Long Hair. My Hair was untidy and with no shine. My ends were split a lot. Using Loreal ‘s new Conditioner for few weeks and it changed rapidly. No more split ends. Hair is longer clean no greasy. Bottle is good size so will last some time [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

