Vocation Brewery Pride & Joy Pale Ale 4X330ml
Offer
Product Description
- Pride & Joy Pale Ale
- Follow us on social
- Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @vocationbrewery
- A classic, American style pale ale. Our Pride & Joy is pale, crisp, very hoppy and aromatic. Robust hop flavours are layered over a balanced malty backbone. Initially soft to the palate, Pride & Joy builds to a generous, but clean bitterness. Flavours and aromas of mango, citrus, earthy pine, tropical fruit and blueberry.
- Golden Colour
- Citrus Aroma
- Crisp & Hoppy Taste
- We brew bold beers and serve punchy pints because that's the way we like them. From our hilltop in Yorkshire we'd rather set benchmarks than trends, only making beer that we're proud to put our name on. It's what drives us. It's what made us. It's our Vocation.
- Find your Vocation
- There's more to discover
- Heart & Soul Session IPA: 4.4% vol
- Life & Death IPA: 6.5% vol
- Love & Hate New England Pale Ale: 7.2% vol
- Crisp
- Hoppy
- Mango & pine
- Pack size: 1320ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Wheat, Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Tasting Notes
- A classic, American style pale ale. Our Pride & Joy is pale, crisp, very hoppy and aromatic. Robust hop flavours are layered over a balanced malty backbone. Initially soft to the palate, Pride & Joy builds to a generous, but clean bitterness. Flavours and aromas of mango, citrus, earthy pine, tropical fruit and blueberry
ABV
5.3% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Vocation Brewery Ltd.,
- Unit 8,
- Craggs Country Business Park,
- New Road,
- Cragg Vale,
- Hebden Bridge,
Return to
- Vocation Brewery Ltd.,
- Unit 8,
- Craggs Country Business Park,
- New Road,
- Cragg Vale,
- Hebden Bridge,
- HX7 5TT.
- vocationbrewery.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 330ml
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019