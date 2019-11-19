By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vocation Brewery Pride & Joy Pale Ale 4X330ml

Vocation Brewery Pride & Joy Pale Ale 4X330ml
£ 6.00
£4.55/litre

Product Description

  • Pride & Joy Pale Ale
  • A classic, American style pale ale. Our Pride & Joy is pale, crisp, very hoppy and aromatic. Robust hop flavours are layered over a balanced malty backbone. Initially soft to the palate, Pride & Joy builds to a generous, but clean bitterness. Flavours and aromas of mango, citrus, earthy pine, tropical fruit and blueberry.
  • Golden Colour
  • Citrus Aroma
  • Crisp & Hoppy Taste
  • We brew bold beers and serve punchy pints because that's the way we like them. From our hilltop in Yorkshire we'd rather set benchmarks than trends, only making beer that we're proud to put our name on. It's what drives us. It's what made us. It's our Vocation.
  • Crisp
  • Hoppy
  • Mango & pine
  • Pack size: 1320ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Wheat, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Tasting Notes

  • A classic, American style pale ale. Our Pride & Joy is pale, crisp, very hoppy and aromatic. Robust hop flavours are layered over a balanced malty backbone. Initially soft to the palate, Pride & Joy builds to a generous, but clean bitterness. Flavours and aromas of mango, citrus, earthy pine, tropical fruit and blueberry

ABV

5.3% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Vocation Brewery Ltd.,
  • Unit 8,
  • Craggs Country Business Park,
  • New Road,
  • Cragg Vale,
  • Hebden Bridge,

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml

