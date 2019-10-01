By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sweet Potato Bbq Wedges 540G

1.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Sweet Potato Bbq Wedges 540G
£ 2.10
£3.89/kg

Offer

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy611kJ 144kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars18.6g
    21%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 453kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet potatoes coated in a light barbeque sauce.
  • Ideal for BBQs Carefully prepared with a light BBQ flavour glaze
  • BBQ
  • Pack size: 540g

Information

Storage

Not suitable for home freezingKeep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove all packaging and transfer the sweet potatoes onto a pre-heated baking tray. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Alternatively, remove sleeve and film. Place the tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 45-55 minutes. Turn the potatoes once during cooking. For a great BBQ finish, remove the sweet potato wedges from the oven 10 minutes before the end of cooking and place wedges directly onto the BBQ grill. Cook for 5-10 minutes or until coloured, watch carefully. 200⁰C/Fan 180⁰C/Gas 6 40 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

540g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (135g)
Energy453kJ / 107kcal611kJ / 144kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate22.9g30.9g
Sugars13.8g18.6g
Fibre3.4g4.5g
Protein1.8g2.5g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

not good

1 stars

Didn't cook through when I followed the guidelines, then left in the oven for an extra 20 minutes and some were still raw in the middle. Couldn't taste any bbq on them, just seemed like a chunky cut sweet potato without any added flavour :/

Bland and overpriced..

2 stars

I personally found that they were a bit bland, and took a lot longer to cook than what they said on the packet. Even though I cooked them for an hour some were still hard and they were a bit dry, after adding a little water. For the price was steep. I'll make my own next time for half the cost.

Complete waste of money.

1 stars

I love sweet potato and often make my own wedges. Decided these would save a bit of time but they were awful. I baked them in the oven for 50 mins and they were still brick hard. Had to throw them all out.

