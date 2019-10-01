Tesco Sweet Potato Bbq Wedges 540G

not good
Didn't cook through when I followed the guidelines, then left in the oven for an extra 20 minutes and some were still raw in the middle. Couldn't taste any bbq on them, just seemed like a chunky cut sweet potato without any added flavour :/
Bland and overpriced..
I personally found that they were a bit bland, and took a lot longer to cook than what they said on the packet. Even though I cooked them for an hour some were still hard and they were a bit dry, after adding a little water. For the price was steep. I'll make my own next time for half the cost.
Complete waste of money.
I love sweet potato and often make my own wedges. Decided these would save a bit of time but they were awful. I baked them in the oven for 50 mins and they were still brick hard. Had to throw them all out.