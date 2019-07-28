Flora Original Spread 500G

Shhhh! Vegan 5 stars A Tesco Customer28th July 2019 Was so surprised to find by accident that this is vegan,not heavily advertised on packaging,even after having it on toast,I had to check again as it really does taste great,not sure why they are not ' spreading' the news,Veganism is a great thing not a secret,be proud Flora you have jumped on a very big profitable for you band wagon. Report

delicious loved by all family 5 stars Review from upfield.com 21st July 2019 we tried the flora buttery and the whole family have enjoyed this and preferred it to our usual butter we buy. it tastes lovely and is easy to spread aswell. 100% will be buying instead of our usual from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Butter 4 stars Review from upfield.com 19th July 2019 Lovely taste [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So good we've already bought another! 5 stars Review from upfield.com 19th July 2019 So we were eager to try the new plant based flora as we as a family are trying to reduce our animal product/bi product usage and I was not left disappointed! I genuinely could not tell the difference and would go as far to say I prefer over my usual butter/Margerine... even the 3year old enjoyed it and anyone with a threenager knows how hard they can be trying new things. Would definitely recommend if not for the taste but for the environment... we've already been out and bought more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Flora Original: 100% 5 stars Review from upfield.com 19th July 2019 I thoroughly enjoyed reviewing this product. I swapped it into the weekly shop and my family noticed and were pleasantly surprised. They noticed and commented on the taste. It tastes really nice and everyone enjoyed it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vegan but not ethical 1 stars Review from upfield.com 16th July 2019 I was really excited for this spread. I got to the shop to buy it and left empty handed. The reason? Although its advertised that it uses 100% plant goodness, what isn't said is it uses palm oil in their spread. Although there is a massive sunflower on the packaging. Although it does say, "*Flora contributes to the production of sustainable palm oil". It still uses palm oil. I cannot in good conscious purchase this product. It's a good start Flora, but you need to go further. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy buttery new taste 5 stars Review from upfield.com 15th July 2019 Wow, love the new flora original! It tastes so buttery and spreads perfectly on bread. Love the bold new packaging too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great if you are dairy free 4 stars Review from upfield.com 15th July 2019 I thought I would give this a go after many years of not using it!! It is great for my 2 ye old as he has a dairy intolerance!! Soft, easy to spread, great taste all round great product! I would def think about buying in the future as my children loved it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty and versatile 5 stars Review from upfield.com 15th July 2019 I was so impressed with this Flora spread. It's got a creamy taste and soft smooth texture. We've used it for baking, spreading and cooking and tastes great every way. As you can see it's not hung around long, everyone has enjoyed it. And a bonus is that it doesn't contain dairy (fab for my son) and is sustainably made. We will be purchasing again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]