Flora Original Spread 500G

Flora Original Spread 500G
£ 2.00
£4.00/kg

Product Description

  • 70% vegetable fat spread with 25% sunflower oil and 24% rapeseed oil.
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • * Flora contributes to sustainable palm oil production. Please visit www.flora.com for more information.
  • If you're looking for a vegan alternative to butter, Flora Original Spread is a great choice as it's made from a blend of plant-based oils. This sunflower spread also contributes to a healthy diet and lifestyle. Flora spread naturally contains essential fats required for the growth and development of children as well as Omega 3 and Omega 6. In addition, just two 10g servings of Flora a day will give you a significant amount of the 2g alpha-linolenic acid and 10g linoleic acid you need.
  • Easy ways to use Flora Original spread
  • There are many ways to use Flora. Margarine and other butter alternatives can replace butter in recipes for a variety of meals and baking, and Flora Original spread works wonderfully in baked goods such as lemon drizzle cake. Additionally, use Flora as a vegan sandwich spread and melted on toast or corn on the cob. Simply keep your Flora Original refrigerated or freeze it for later. Flora can be defrosted in the fridge.
  • Flora Original is a great sunflower spread vegan families can enjoy
  • Flora Original has a new recipe, including seven ingredients all derived from natural origins. These are plant oils (sunflower; rapeseed; certified, sustainable palm*; and linseed), water, salt, plant-based emulsifier (sunflower lecithin), vinegar, natural flavourings and vitamin A. Flora also contains less saturated fat than butter, plus no artificial preservatives, colours or flavours. Not only does it taste great; it's a gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan spread too.
  • Looking for a vegan alternative to butter? Flora Original Spread is a great choice, with an all-new recipe of just 7 ingredients including plant-based oils.
  • Flora Original spread is back with a great new taste
  • Flora Original is made with 100% naturally derived ingredients
  • Made from a plant oil blend, Flora Original is naturally rich in Omega 3
  • Flora Original has 67% less saturated fat than butter
  • Flora spread has absolutely no artificial preservatives, colours, or flavours
  • Perfect for spreading, baking, and cooking plus suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g
  • Naturally rich in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Plant Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, Palm*, Linseed), Water, Salt, Plant Based Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Vinegar, Natural Flavourings, Vitamin A, *Flora uses certified, sustainable Palm Oil

Allergy Information

  • We do not add any dairy ingredients to this Flora recipe, but it may contain traces of Milk. To avoid dairy altogether, we recommend Flora Dairy Free

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Suitable for freezing, defrost in refrigerator. For Best Before Date see lid.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Flora UK and Ireland,
  • Wimbledon Bridge House,
  • 1 Hartfield Road,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2589kJ/619kcal
Fat 70g
of which saturates 17g
of which monounsaturates 27g
of which polyunsaturates 25g
Carbohydrates<0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 1.35g
Vitamin A (15% NRV) 120µg
Omega 621g
Omega 3 3.9g
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

76 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Shhhh! Vegan

5 stars

Was so surprised to find by accident that this is vegan,not heavily advertised on packaging,even after having it on toast,I had to check again as it really does taste great,not sure why they are not ' spreading' the news,Veganism is a great thing not a secret,be proud Flora you have jumped on a very big profitable for you band wagon.

delicious loved by all family

5 stars

we tried the flora buttery and the whole family have enjoyed this and preferred it to our usual butter we buy. it tastes lovely and is easy to spread aswell. 100% will be buying instead of our usual from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Butter

4 stars

Lovely taste [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So good we've already bought another!

5 stars

So we were eager to try the new plant based flora as we as a family are trying to reduce our animal product/bi product usage and I was not left disappointed! I genuinely could not tell the difference and would go as far to say I prefer over my usual butter/Margerine... even the 3year old enjoyed it and anyone with a threenager knows how hard they can be trying new things. Would definitely recommend if not for the taste but for the environment... we've already been out and bought more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Flora Original: 100%

5 stars

I thoroughly enjoyed reviewing this product. I swapped it into the weekly shop and my family noticed and were pleasantly surprised. They noticed and commented on the taste. It tastes really nice and everyone enjoyed it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vegan but not ethical

1 stars

I was really excited for this spread. I got to the shop to buy it and left empty handed. The reason? Although its advertised that it uses 100% plant goodness, what isn't said is it uses palm oil in their spread. Although there is a massive sunflower on the packaging. Although it does say, "*Flora contributes to the production of sustainable palm oil". It still uses palm oil. I cannot in good conscious purchase this product. It's a good start Flora, but you need to go further. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy buttery new taste

5 stars

Wow, love the new flora original! It tastes so buttery and spreads perfectly on bread. Love the bold new packaging too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great if you are dairy free

4 stars

I thought I would give this a go after many years of not using it!! It is great for my 2 ye old as he has a dairy intolerance!! Soft, easy to spread, great taste all round great product! I would def think about buying in the future as my children loved it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty and versatile

5 stars

I was so impressed with this Flora spread. It's got a creamy taste and soft smooth texture. We've used it for baking, spreading and cooking and tastes great every way. As you can see it's not hung around long, everyone has enjoyed it. And a bonus is that it doesn't contain dairy (fab for my son) and is sustainably made. We will be purchasing again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good new recipe

4 stars

Wasn't really expecting much of a taste change with this new recipe but I was wrong. I tried the Flora Light recipe and it was really nice. I like that it's really easy to spread now whereas before you'd get those annoying holes in the bread from trying to spread it, I used to leave mine out to go soft before using. Now I can take it from the fridge and use it straight away. I'm really happy with the recipe change. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

