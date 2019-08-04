Flora Light Spread 500G

Change of recipe and taste 1 stars A Tesco Customer4th August 2019 Sadly the recipe has changed and no-one in my family likes the new flavour, and so I am removing this from my shopping list. Report

Flora light so buttery! 5 stars Review from upfield.com 21st July 2019 I have finally gotten around to trying to new taste flora light. The product is surprising buttery! I always use the spreads we buy straight from the fridge and find it irritating if they tear or rip the bread... we don't always have time to leave the spread out for 5 minutes to soften and this can sometimes happen. I was happy that the flora stays firm but is easy to spread straight away without ruining really soft fresh bread. I've had the flora spread on toast and it tastes amazing so buttery! Ie also had it in sandwiches but couldn't really taste it with the other fillings - not a bad thing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Flora 4 stars Review from upfield.com 20th July 2019 Flora light was easy to spread and didn't lose the taste because it's a light version, very very tasty [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Butterly brilliant 5 stars Review from upfield.com 20th July 2019 The taste was amazing and a lot better than expected [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazingly soft and spreadable 5 stars Review from upfield.com 19th July 2019 This Flora light is unexpectedly nice, it's not got the greasy & flavourless character of many low fat margarines. Its not as rich as butter but very similar which is amazing when you consider its plant oils. It tastes lovely on its own on toast and melted onto hot vegetables, and at only 3 syns per tbsp win win. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not that impressed 2 stars Review from upfield.com 17th July 2019 In an attempt to reduce the nasties we as a family eat, I thought I'd give this a go. The packaging is eye-catching but the product itself was under par in my opinion. It spread well but left a greasy aftertaste and seemed to soak in to what ever you were using it on. I think I'll be sticking to my usual [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Positively surprising 4 stars Review from upfield.com 16th July 2019 I wont lie, seeing the word plant on a butter had me doubting what flora would taste like from the start. I was intrigued but prepared not like it before the voucher had even arrived. I unpacked the shopping and placed the flora on the refrigerator shelf. Forgotten about for days unopened and unloved, that was until I made a sandwich hurriedly before work. I was out of my usual spread and decided to bite the bullet. Wow...my sandwich tasted good, flora had a creamy buttery taste but made from plants it didn't have the same guilt as dairy spreads. I've since bought another pack of flora and this will now be my regular spread [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Buttery, tasty, but not totally dairy free?! 3 stars Review from upfield.com 16th July 2019 This really does taste more like "real" butter. We struggle to find something the whole family likes that has a good buttery flavour and spreads properly on toast, but that's still dairy free as most of the family have dairy allergies. However, hidden under the ingredients list it does specify that traces of milk can still be found and for totally dairy free then you should use flora dairy free. For this reason we wouldn't purchase again, as we can't take the risk. However it really is very tasty. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste, dairy free and ethical 4 stars Review from upfield.com 15th July 2019 I wasn't aware of Flora Light before the campaign and must say I enjoyed this far more than I expected. Love there is no dairy in it. Was sad to see it contains palm oil but the palm oil is certified sustainable which was great to see. I'll be letting my friends with dairy allergies know and I would consider buying this again as a dairy alternative. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]