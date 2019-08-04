By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Flora Light Spread 500G

4.5(69)Write a review
Flora Light Spread 500G
£ 2.00
£4.00/kg

Product Description

  • 45% vegetable fat spread with 17% sunflower oil and 16% rapeseed oil.
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • * Flora contributes to sustainable palm oil production. Please visit www.flora.com for more information.
  • Flora Light spread is an ideal choice for anyone making a conscious effort to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle. Flora Light is a low-fat spread made with 100% plant goodness, no artificial preservatives, colours or flavours. Low numbers of Flora Light calories and naturally containing Omega 3 and Omega 6 mean that this Flora spread helps to contribute to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. Additionally, just two 10g servings of Flora a day will contribute a significant amount of the 2g alpha-linolenic acid and 10g linoleic acid you need.
  • How to enjoy Flora Light
  • A lighter and delicious option among butter alternatives, Flora Light is the perfect sunflower spread to melt onto hot vegetables, cooked into meals like an Italian vegetable risotto and even baked into healthy snack alternatives.
  • Flora Light is a great vegan alternative to butter
  • Flora Light ingredients are all derived from natural origins. These are plant oils (sunflower; rapeseed; certified, sustainable palm*; and linseed), water, salt, plant-based emulsifier (sunflower lecithin), vinegar, natural flavourings and vitamin A. Flora Light not only contains less saturated fat than butter, but also 36% less fat than Flora Original. Flora Light is a vegan spread which is both gluten-free and tastes great.
  • Maintain a healthy diet with Flora Light spread. This gluten-free, vegan alternative to butter contains 7 ingredients, and just 40 calories per 10g serving.
  • Flora Light contains just 40 calories per 10g serving
  • It's a low-fat spread perfect for the whole family
  • With 100% plant-based ingredients, it's a great vegan alternative to butter
  • Flora Light spread is ideal for cooking, spreading, and topping
  • Flora Light contains no artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives
  • Flora Light has 75% less saturated fat than butter
  • Pack size: 500g
  • Contains omega 3 & 6, which contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels

Information

Ingredients

Water, Plant Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, Palm*), Salt, Plant Based Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Vinegar, Natural Flavourings, Vitamin A, *Flora uses certified, sustainable Palm Oil

Allergy Information

  • We do not add any Dairy ingredients to this Flora recipe, but it may contain traces of Milk. To avoid Dairy altogether, we recommend Flora Dairy Free

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Not suitable for freezing. For Best Before Date see lid.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Flora UK and Ireland,
  • Wimbledon Bridge House,
  • 1 Hartfield Road,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.

Return to

  • Flora UK and Ireland,
  • Wimbledon Bridge House,
  • 1 Hartfield Road,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.
  • 0800 446464 (UK)
  • 1850409172 (ROI)
  • Please visit www.flora.com

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1665kJ/398kcal
Fat 45g
of which saturates 13g
of which monounsaturates 17g
of which polyunsaturates 15g
Carbohydrates<0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 1.3g
Vitamin A (15% NRV) 120µg
Omega 614g
Omega 3 1.5g
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

69 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Change of recipe and taste

1 stars

Sadly the recipe has changed and no-one in my family likes the new flavour, and so I am removing this from my shopping list.

Flora light so buttery!

5 stars

I have finally gotten around to trying to new taste flora light. The product is surprising buttery! I always use the spreads we buy straight from the fridge and find it irritating if they tear or rip the bread... we don't always have time to leave the spread out for 5 minutes to soften and this can sometimes happen. I was happy that the flora stays firm but is easy to spread straight away without ruining really soft fresh bread. I've had the flora spread on toast and it tastes amazing so buttery! Ie also had it in sandwiches but couldn't really taste it with the other fillings - not a bad thing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Flora

4 stars

Flora light was easy to spread and didn't lose the taste because it's a light version, very very tasty [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Butterly brilliant

5 stars

The taste was amazing and a lot better than expected [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazingly soft and spreadable

5 stars

This Flora light is unexpectedly nice, it's not got the greasy & flavourless character of many low fat margarines. Its not as rich as butter but very similar which is amazing when you consider its plant oils. It tastes lovely on its own on toast and melted onto hot vegetables, and at only 3 syns per tbsp win win. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not that impressed

2 stars

In an attempt to reduce the nasties we as a family eat, I thought I'd give this a go. The packaging is eye-catching but the product itself was under par in my opinion. It spread well but left a greasy aftertaste and seemed to soak in to what ever you were using it on. I think I'll be sticking to my usual [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Positively surprising

4 stars

I wont lie, seeing the word plant on a butter had me doubting what flora would taste like from the start. I was intrigued but prepared not like it before the voucher had even arrived. I unpacked the shopping and placed the flora on the refrigerator shelf. Forgotten about for days unopened and unloved, that was until I made a sandwich hurriedly before work. I was out of my usual spread and decided to bite the bullet. Wow...my sandwich tasted good, flora had a creamy buttery taste but made from plants it didn't have the same guilt as dairy spreads. I've since bought another pack of flora and this will now be my regular spread [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Buttery, tasty, but not totally dairy free?!

3 stars

This really does taste more like "real" butter. We struggle to find something the whole family likes that has a good buttery flavour and spreads properly on toast, but that's still dairy free as most of the family have dairy allergies. However, hidden under the ingredients list it does specify that traces of milk can still be found and for totally dairy free then you should use flora dairy free. For this reason we wouldn't purchase again, as we can't take the risk. However it really is very tasty. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste, dairy free and ethical

4 stars

I wasn't aware of Flora Light before the campaign and must say I enjoyed this far more than I expected. Love there is no dairy in it. Was sad to see it contains palm oil but the palm oil is certified sustainable which was great to see. I'll be letting my friends with dairy allergies know and I would consider buying this again as a dairy alternative. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Flora light

5 stars

This tastes so creamy, you wouldn't believe it's the light version. As a family we have enjoyed trying it on sandwiches, toast and many other things. I will be continuing to buy it as it's my new favourite and at such a great price what's not to love [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 69 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Medium Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

£ 0.84
£0.14/each

Tesco 15 Eggs

£ 1.19
£0.08/each

Tesco Medium Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.69
£0.14/each

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here