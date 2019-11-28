THESE ICE-LOLLIES ARE ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING.

THESE ICE-LOLLIES ARE ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING!!!!! Tesco ask us to give totally honest reviews on the products they have for sale in their stores, of which I love almost everything they sell. However this is my "TOTALLY HONEST" review of the "NICE BY NATURE STRAWBERRY AND RASPBERRY LOLLIES 6X40ml". I had bought these ice-lollies from "Nice by Nature" because I like to try to eat relatively healthily, and they appeared from their description on the box that they should be a healthy option to purchase. The very next day when I received my shopping order, it was delivered to me by Tesco because I am severely disabled and cannot go out to the stores, and after I had put everything away in their appropriate places, I really fancied an ice-lolly as I was so hot. So I took one of these "Nice by Nature" ice-lollies out of its box, opened the wrapper and promptly began to eat it. OH MY GOODNESS!!!!!!!!!! I took a wee bite out of it, but I wasn't sure if I really liked it or not, so I took a second bite out of the ice-lolly. This time I knew full-well that I most definitely DID NOT like it. I disliked it for an even greater reason though. Within just 5 minutes I began vomiting extremely violently, and very repeatedly. This continued for most of the evening, but stopped just before I retired to my bed. I knew it was the ice-lolly I had partially eaten which made me violently sick as that was the only thing I had eaten around that time of the day, and I had not eaten anything else within 4-6 hours prior to eating the part of that ice-lolly from "NICE BY NATURE". So my summing up of my rating for the "Nice By Nature Strawberry Raspberry Lollies 6x40ml has to be to advise you all DO NOT BUY THESE ICE-LOLLIES BY "NICE BY NATURE" UNLESS YOU ENJOY VOMITING VIOLENTLY for the whole evening after eating them. These ice-lollies really are "ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING" fellow shoppers.