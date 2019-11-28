By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nice By Nature Strawberry Raspberry Lollies 6X40ml

3.5(32)Write a review
image 1 of Nice By Nature Strawberry Raspberry Lollies 6X40ml
£ 3.00
£1.25/100ml
Portion = 40 ml/42 g
  • Energy90 kJ 22 kcal
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 215 kJ

Product Description

  • Blended fruit purée ice lolly.
  • Rachel Raspberry
  • An 80g portion of raspberries has on average:
  • Energy (kcal) 20, Vitamin C (mg) 26, Fibre (g) 2
  • Did you know... Each raspberry is made up of around 100 individual tiny fruits, called drupelets!
  • Steve Strawberry
  • An 80g portion of strawberries has on average:
  • Energy (kcal) 24, Vitamin C (mg) 22, Fibre (g) 3
  • Did you know... Strawberries have been enjoyed since the Stone Age, when our ancestors shared the earth with woolly mammoths!
  • At Nice By Nature we love to make the most of the great outdoors and to get the best of it into kid's hands. We believe that nature has its own store cupboard, with the best ingredients and is happy to share!
  • Together let's make it easier for our kids to enjoy nature's good stuff. Our ice lollies are made from handpicked fruit, and nothing else! In fact, these Nice lollies contain only four ingredients: delicious strawberry and raspberry with tasty apple and banana, pureed and frozen in our fun shape to make one refreshing treat.
  • They might call them a snack or treat, but you can think of them as a fruit bowl in your freezer!
  • At Nice By Nature we believe in the power of nature to nurture. But what does this mean? We know that getting fruit into kids can be a battle for parents, so we've crafted our lollies to be guilt free, by sticking with our favourite ingredient - fruit!
  • We also believe in making the most of the great outdoors and will be working to help disadvantaged children have the opportunity to enjoy the best that nature has to offer. We can't wait to tell you more about this!
  • 100% fruit ice lolly. Made with only: Strawberries, Raspberries, Apples, Bananas. Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Follow us @nicebynatureuk on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to find hear more fruity details.
  • 100% fruit, and nothing else!
  • No added sugar
  • 22 Calories per Lolly
  • Only 4 ingredients
  • Contributes to your 5 a day
  • No artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners … anything (except fruit!)
  • Pack size: 240ml
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Apple Purée (60%), Banana Purée (20%), Strawberry Purée (10%), Raspberry Purée (10%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Nuts, Soy, Peanuts and Milk

Storage

Store at -18ºC.Best before end: see side of pack.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Unilever House,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7GR.

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Nice By Nature,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 028 0173
  • UKIcare@unilver.com
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

6 x 40ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 mlPer portion**%* per portion**
Energy 215 kJ228 kJ90 kJ
-51 kcal54 kcal22 kcal1 %
Fat <0.5 g<0.5 g<0.5 g<1 %
of which saturates 0.1 g0.1 g<0.1 g<1 %
Carbohydrate 10 g11 g4.2 g2 %
of which sugars 9.2 g9.8 g3.9 g4 %
Protein 0.5 g0.5 g<0.5 g<1%
Salt <0.01 g<0.01 g<0.01 g<1 %
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
**Portion = 40 ml = 42 g, 240 ml = 252 g = 6 x portion----

32 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

mrs

1 stars

So disappointed they are actually tasteless! Had high hopes but would never buy again. Shame.

Tasty ice lolly

5 stars

It's very good product! Recommend it to all!!!!!!!!!!

Do not buy

1 stars

I thought these would be good to get in as I’m on a diet and low calories they were ideal. I was wrong, they taste awful. It’s like sucking on a dish rag. No flavour. Yuck! Don’t waste your money

Disappointed

1 stars

Not enough flavour - thought they would be more fruity.

Disgusting!

1 stars

Beyond horrible and I'll eat anything! They taste bitter - like sour milk -with no flavour no sweetness and no hint of fruit. Really really unpleasant. They're cold and that's about all I can say of them.

Nice fruity lollies

5 stars

Nice fruity lollies. Very refreshing. Perfect for a hot summery days. They only contains fruits without any extras like sugar so you can give them to your child every day because they are a healthy option. My 7 year old like them a lot and I enjoyed them too when I am hot and thirsty. I would definitely recommend them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

These were thick and sort of gritty and not very n

2 stars

These were thick and sort of gritty and not very nice - unfortunately because looking for healthy options!

THESE ICE-LOLLIES ARE ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING.

1 stars

THESE ICE-LOLLIES ARE ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING!!!!! Tesco ask us to give totally honest reviews on the products they have for sale in their stores, of which I love almost everything they sell. However this is my "TOTALLY HONEST" review of the "NICE BY NATURE STRAWBERRY AND RASPBERRY LOLLIES 6X40ml". I had bought these ice-lollies from "Nice by Nature" because I like to try to eat relatively healthily, and they appeared from their description on the box that they should be a healthy option to purchase. The very next day when I received my shopping order, it was delivered to me by Tesco because I am severely disabled and cannot go out to the stores, and after I had put everything away in their appropriate places, I really fancied an ice-lolly as I was so hot. So I took one of these "Nice by Nature" ice-lollies out of its box, opened the wrapper and promptly began to eat it. OH MY GOODNESS!!!!!!!!!! I took a wee bite out of it, but I wasn't sure if I really liked it or not, so I took a second bite out of the ice-lolly. This time I knew full-well that I most definitely DID NOT like it. I disliked it for an even greater reason though. Within just 5 minutes I began vomiting extremely violently, and very repeatedly. This continued for most of the evening, but stopped just before I retired to my bed. I knew it was the ice-lolly I had partially eaten which made me violently sick as that was the only thing I had eaten around that time of the day, and I had not eaten anything else within 4-6 hours prior to eating the part of that ice-lolly from "NICE BY NATURE". So my summing up of my rating for the "Nice By Nature Strawberry Raspberry Lollies 6x40ml has to be to advise you all DO NOT BUY THESE ICE-LOLLIES BY "NICE BY NATURE" UNLESS YOU ENJOY VOMITING VIOLENTLY for the whole evening after eating them. These ice-lollies really are "ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING" fellow shoppers.

Natural flavours!

5 stars

As a dad of two young girls I'm always on the lookout for healthier options to the kids normal sugary favourites and I think I have found the latest addition to my shopping list!!! These are simply delicious and bursting with natural flavours that hit you from the first bite! YUM YUM YUM!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Frozen juicer pulp

2 stars

They taste like they froze the pulp from a juicer, that you normally discard. What they did with the juice - I can only guess, perhaps they made nice ice lollies with it.

1-10 of 32 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

