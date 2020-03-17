Gourmet Gold Savoury Cake Meat 8X85g

My fussy boy LOVES it
I've lost count of how many different food I have tried my fussy boy on but he LOVES these savoury cakes & eats it everyday!
Great for cats with problems eating solid food.
My cat Simba loves the pate gourmet gold as my poor boy had to have all his teeth out even though his teeth were perfect as he got gingivitis which is a painful gum disease for cats,he has to have painkiller each day and soft food,I did liquidise food and several tries of doing different things for him so he could eat,gourmet gold he can eat quite well with a little water so it slides down his throat without pain,so if anyone has a cat with eating problems this is perfect..