Oral-B 123 Black Medium Toothbrush 3 Pack

Oral-B 123 Black Medium Toothbrush 3 Pack
£ 2.66
£0.89/each

  • Oral-B Allrounder Black manual toothbrush comes with a cup-shaped bristles designed to clean in-between teeth and along the gumline.
  Cup-shaped bristles designed to clean in-between teeth and along the gumline
  • Tongue Cleaner: Helps Freshen Breath
  • End rounded bristles which are soft on your gums
  • Ergonomic handle

Produce of

India

  • Not intended for children 3 years and under.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 1792
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Not intended for children 3 years and under.

