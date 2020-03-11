Oral-B 123 Black Medium Toothbrush 3 Pack
- Oral-B Allrounder Black manual toothbrush comes with a cup-shaped bristles designed to clean in-between teeth and along the gumline.
- Tongue Cleaner: Helps Freshen Breath
- End rounded bristles which are soft on your gums
- Ergonomic handle
- Not intended for children 3 years and under.
Not intended for children 3 years and under.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
