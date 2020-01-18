By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Purina Dentalife Cat Dental Chew Chicken 40G

4.5(54)Write a review
image 1 of Purina Dentalife Cat Dental Chew Chicken 40G
£ 1.25
£31.25/kg
  • Complementary pet food for adult cats.
  • Because maintaining good oral health contributes to your cat's overall well-being, the experts at PURINA® developed PURINA® Dentalife®, a delicious daily dental treat that helps clean your cat's teeth easily and effectively with its scientifically designed crunchy and porous texture.
  • - Scientifically proven to reduce tartar build-up
  • - Scientifically designed porous texture to surround all sides of the tooth for an effective clean, even the hard-to-reach teeth
  • - With calcium, taurine, and no added colorants
  • - With Tasty Chicken
  • Start your cat on a daily oral care routine today because every day crunching means more time cleaning. Dentalife® Cat treats the crunch that cleans.
  • Complementary pet food for adult cats
  • Crunchy, porous texture that allows tooth to penetrate for an effective clean, even the hard-to-reach teeth
  • Scientifically proven to reduce tartar build-up
  • Accepted by Veterinary Oral Health Council, an independent expert
  • Take the daily step to clean teeth with Dentalife® Cat treats
  • Resealable zip for freshness
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (20% Dehydrated Poultry Protein of which 4% from Chicken), Cereals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Glycerol, Yeasts, Various Sugars

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of pouch.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide: For optimal benefit, feed 17 treats daily to adult cats weighing 2.5 kg Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available. For your cat's health, respect the feeding guide and adjust your main meal accordingly. Supervise your cat when giving him/her the treats.

Warnings

  • This bag is not a toy. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets.

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • Nestlé (Ireland) Ltd,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68
  • www.purina.ie
  • Nestlé (Ireland) Ltd,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents
Protein35.0%
Fat Content13.3%
Crude ash9%
Crude fibres3.6%
Calcium1.7%
Taurine1800mg/kg
-IU/kg:mg/kg:
Vit A:32 000
Vit D3:1 000
Vit E:960
Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate:(Fe: 100)
Calcium iodate anhydrous:(I: 2.6)
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:(Cu: 16)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn: 50)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn: 160)
Sodium selenite:(Se: 0.15)
Additives:-
Nutritional additives:-
Antioxidants-

Safety information

View more safety information

This bag is not a toy. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets.

54 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy for cat's

5 stars

Just got a couple of free packet 's.....you would have thought I never fed them, Both my 13year old cat's know where I have put them,and keep trying to get at them. I had better start stocking up.

Old cat loves Dentalife

5 stars

Received as a free sample originally and our old cat almost hoovered this snack up, purring away to himself. He is fussy, but he loves this. Shame they are not available in larger packs for less cost.

My cats go crazy for these!

5 stars

When it comes to these treats my cats can tell the time. Same time every night they come running for treat time.

My Cat loves these treats!

5 stars

We were after some treats that the cat not only enjoyed, but helped her Dental hygiene and I can happily say these have done both! They are perfect treat size and she loves them! Highly recommended

Crunch Time

4 stars

On first day of giving then to her she sniffed and licked them then walked off but I persisted. The next day I decided to split serving them in her two daily meals. Result, and she crunched them all up and this has been the case since then. I noticed that her breath was less smelly after about 2 weeks. Unfortunately I haven't been able to check her teeth and gums as she doesn't like that and can give a bit of a nibble. I'll be buying more soon,trying the salmon flavour the next time.

My cat loves this so much!

5 stars

I have been giving these to my cat for the last few weeks and I have to say she absolutely loves them! Every time we get the bag out she gets so excited! She comes running and eats up all we give her straight away. I have no doubt she'd eat all the bag, if she was allowed to do so! I'm so pleased to see her with something she really enjoys that's also good for her teeth! Great product!

Yummyy tasty

5 stars

My cats Lola like IT from first time to try. Good price . Highly Recommend.

My Charlie loves these

5 stars

My cat loves these that he drools when eating them. They are just the right consistency for his wee teeth and he enjoya crunching on them whilst I know they are doing his teeth good preventing build up

My cat adores these!!

5 stars

My cat loves these treats, and I am pleased that they are good for their dental hygiene!! Great ingredients and they must be tasty as my cat always wants more!!

Joaninha is loving it!

5 stars

Joaninha is loving this dental snacks, it takes a while for you to see diference, but after 2 weeks i noticed an improvement on her breath. Recommend*****

1-10 of 54 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

