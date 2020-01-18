Purina Dentalife Cat Dental Chew Chicken 40G

Yummy for cat's
Just got a couple of free packet 's.....you would have thought I never fed them, Both my 13year old cat's know where I have put them,and keep trying to get at them. I had better start stocking up.
Old cat loves Dentalife
Received as a free sample originally and our old cat almost hoovered this snack up, purring away to himself. He is fussy, but he loves this. Shame they are not available in larger packs for less cost.
My cats go crazy for these!
When it comes to these treats my cats can tell the time. Same time every night they come running for treat time.
My Cat loves these treats!
We were after some treats that the cat not only enjoyed, but helped her Dental hygiene and I can happily say these have done both! They are perfect treat size and she loves them! Highly recommended
Crunch Time
On first day of giving then to her she sniffed and licked them then walked off but I persisted. The next day I decided to split serving them in her two daily meals. Result, and she crunched them all up and this has been the case since then. I noticed that her breath was less smelly after about 2 weeks. Unfortunately I haven't been able to check her teeth and gums as she doesn't like that and can give a bit of a nibble. I'll be buying more soon,trying the salmon flavour the next time.
My cat loves this so much!
I have been giving these to my cat for the last few weeks and I have to say she absolutely loves them! Every time we get the bag out she gets so excited! She comes running and eats up all we give her straight away. I have no doubt she'd eat all the bag, if she was allowed to do so! I'm so pleased to see her with something she really enjoys that's also good for her teeth! Great product!
Yummyy tasty
My cats Lola like IT from first time to try. Good price . Highly Recommend.
My Charlie loves these
My cat loves these that he drools when eating them. They are just the right consistency for his wee teeth and he enjoya crunching on them whilst I know they are doing his teeth good preventing build up
My cat adores these!!
My cat loves these treats, and I am pleased that they are good for their dental hygiene!! Great ingredients and they must be tasty as my cat always wants more!!
Joaninha is loving it!
Joaninha is loving this dental snacks, it takes a while for you to see diference, but after 2 weeks i noticed an improvement on her breath. Recommend*****