Felix Soup Cat Food Farm Selection 288G 6 Pack

Love it for fussy cats
Great my fussy cat loves it, but wish I could buy in bulk
Loves chicken soup
Our cat loves the chicken soup, quite likes the lamb soup, but doesn't like the beef so it's a waste of money buying the meat selection box. It's a shame Purina don't supply the pouches separately cos we would buy lots of the chicken!
Thank you felix, our girl loves your soup 😻
Our cat absoultely loves these soups, she is usually so fussy with her food but not with these she finishes it all, first she laps up all the juice then eats the meat chunks, thank you felix for making a soup our kitty loves 😻
My cat's favourite food ever!
My cat likes wet food fine, but he honestly goes crazy for this soup!! I'm impressed with how good quality the meat looks, such great value
My cat is very fussy, she normally eats dry food,b
My cat is very fussy, she normally eats dry food,but after try her on felix she felt in love 😉
My cats are happy
My cats went barmy for this food! They prefer gravy based food anyway but they can be quite fussy and lick up gravy whilst leaving the chunks of meat behind which ends up going to waste, but not at all with this food! I think they liked that the meat is in 'slithers' too. Both bowls were completely licked clean!
Cat Approved!
My cat loved this soup, after eating it she ran excited laps around the house. The picture on the package actually resembles the product inside. The pieces of meat are actual flaky pieces of meat and not spongy formed squares (my cat hates those!). As a cat owner, I love feeding my cat soup as I know she's increasing her fluid intake. I rarely see her drink water, so these soups are a great idea! Would definitely buy these again as they went down such a hit. Only downside is that there isn't much meat in the sachet so we used this as more of a treat than an everyday meal.
Souper
My Cat absolutely loved this product - started lapping it up as soon as I placed it in her bowl.
Throughly enjoyed
My cats thoroughly enjoyed the felix but a bigger packs would be better as it was gone in seconds and were looking for more
Licked the bowl clean!
My cat absolutely loved the Felix Soups. She always has Felix 'As Good As It Looks', so for a treat I gave her the Felix Soup which she thoroughly enjoyed and licked her bowl clean. She liked all of the flavours in the Farm Selection and I'll certainly buy again as she liked it so much. The 48 gram pouch is just the right size, any bigger and she would have just licked the gravy and probably left the chunks, but because she didn't get overly full with the gravy she ate all the meaty bits too. This is a winner for me and my cats.