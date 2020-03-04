By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Felix Soup Cat Food Farm Selection 288G 6 Pack

  • Complementary pet food for adult cats.
  • Felix® Soup is an irresistible range of exciting recipes for your cat.
  • We are sure your little rascal will love lapping up the delicious broth and getting his teeth stuck into the mouth-watering chunks.
  • Each ready to pour pouch of Felix® Soup is the perfect size to fuel your cat's mischief at any time of day and, with no added artificial colourants, flavourings or preservatives, you can feel good about serving it.
  • Add some delicious variety to your cat's day with the irresistible Felix® Soup recipes, the perfect complement to his diet.
  • Felix® Soup is an Irresistible range of exciting recipes for your cat.
  • Felix® Soup is also available in a wide range of delicious varieties. Have you tried the Felix® Soup Fish Selection with Cod, with Plaice, and with Tuna?
  • Made with quality ingredients
  • Pack size: 288G

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of left hand panel.

  • Feeding guide: For a 4kg cat, pour in a bowl and serve one pouch per day as a complement to other complete products from Purina. For your cat's health, please respect the feeding guide. Serve at room temperature. Always provide clean and fresh water. This product is a complementary meal with a high level of moisture: part of your cat's daily water recommended in take will be supplied through the consumption of this product.

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Free phone)
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • IE 1800 50 93 68 (Free phone)
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.purina.ie

6 x 48g ℮

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Beef 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Yeasts, Additives: Flavourings

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Lamb 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Yeasts, Additives: Flavourings

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, Yeasts, Additives: Flavourings

Love it for fussy cats

5 stars

Great my fussy cat loves it, but wish I could buy in bulk

Loves chicken soup

3 stars

Our cat loves the chicken soup, quite likes the lamb soup, but doesn't like the beef so it's a waste of money buying the meat selection box. It's a shame Purina don't supply the pouches separately cos we would buy lots of the chicken!

Thank you felix, our girl loves your soup 😻

5 stars

Our cat absoultely loves these soups, she is usually so fussy with her food but not with these she finishes it all, first she laps up all the juice then eats the meat chunks, thank you felix for making a soup our kitty loves 😻

My cat's favourite food ever!

5 stars

My cat likes wet food fine, but he honestly goes crazy for this soup!! I'm impressed with how good quality the meat looks, such great value

My cat is very fussy, she normally eats dry food,b

5 stars

My cat is very fussy, she normally eats dry food,but after try her on felix she felt in love 😉

My cats are happy

5 stars

My cats went barmy for this food! They prefer gravy based food anyway but they can be quite fussy and lick up gravy whilst leaving the chunks of meat behind which ends up going to waste, but not at all with this food! I think they liked that the meat is in 'slithers' too. Both bowls were completely licked clean!

Cat Approved!

4 stars

My cat loved this soup, after eating it she ran excited laps around the house. The picture on the package actually resembles the product inside. The pieces of meat are actual flaky pieces of meat and not spongy formed squares (my cat hates those!). As a cat owner, I love feeding my cat soup as I know she's increasing her fluid intake. I rarely see her drink water, so these soups are a great idea! Would definitely buy these again as they went down such a hit. Only downside is that there isn't much meat in the sachet so we used this as more of a treat than an everyday meal.

Souper

5 stars

My Cat absolutely loved this product - started lapping it up as soon as I placed it in her bowl.

Throughly enjoyed

3 stars

My cats thoroughly enjoyed the felix but a bigger packs would be better as it was gone in seconds and were looking for more

Licked the bowl clean!

5 stars

My cat absolutely loved the Felix Soups. She always has Felix 'As Good As It Looks', so for a treat I gave her the Felix Soup which she thoroughly enjoyed and licked her bowl clean. She liked all of the flavours in the Farm Selection and I'll certainly buy again as she liked it so much. The 48 gram pouch is just the right size, any bigger and she would have just licked the gravy and probably left the chunks, but because she didn't get overly full with the gravy she ate all the meaty bits too. This is a winner for me and my cats.

