Clearblue 3Check Early Det Pregnancy Test 3 Pack

- 3 pregnancy tests for extra reassurance: contains two Clearblue Ultra Early Tests and one Clearblue Digital Early Detection Test
- Over 99% accurate at detecting pregnancy from the day you expect your period
- Digital: Unmistakably clear digital results in words
- Digital: the only pregnancy test with smart countdown to your result
- Ultra Early: results 6 days before your missed period (missed period is the day after you expect your period)
- Ultra Early: no test can tell you sooner
- No. 1 brand most recommended in a survey of doctors in the UK. Data on file
- Clearblue is a trade mark of SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH. Copyright 2020. All rights reserved.
- Please read the enclosed leaflet before use. For self-testing at home. For in vitro diagnostic use only. Do not reuse. Keep out of reach of children. Store between 2°- 30°C.
