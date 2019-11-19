By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Persil Non Biological Washing Tablets 20 Washes 1.2 Kilograms

1 Review
Persil Non Biological Washing Tablets 20 Washes 1.2 Kilograms
£ 5.50
£0.14/each

Product Description

  • Non-Biological Washing Tablets
  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative
  • www.cleanright.eu
  • This box gives 20 standard washes on normal soiling and medium water hardness.
  • A Non-Biological product does not contain enzymes. Many people have found Persil Non-Biological formulations particularly suitable for their skin.
  • Persil dirt is good
  • British Skin Foundation recognises Persil's research into skin care
  • Comfort pure
  • Persil Non-Bio recommends Comfort Pure for sensitive skin. Comfort Pure's research into skin care is also recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
  • Try Persil Non-Bio Dual Capsules with built-in stain removers
  • Kind next to skin
  • 1 capsule per wash
  • (40 tablets) Non-Biological washing tablets for your clothes

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Unilever UK Limited, Manufacturers of Food and Household Products, Leatherhead, KT22 7GR

  • Tough on stain removal
  • Kind next to skin
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Simply remove tablets from flow-wrap and place tablets directly into drawer

Information

Ingredients

Persil Non-Biological Tablets contain: 15-30%: Oxygen-based Bleaching Agents, 5-15%: Zeolites, <5%: Anionic Surfactants, Nonionic Surfactants, Optical Brighteners, Perfume, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates

Preparation and Usage

  • How to get great results
  • For best results place tablets directly into drawer.
  • If you are unable to use the drawer, place tablets at the back of the drum before adding laundry.
  • Always check the article's care label and follow washing instructions.
  • For best results when washing at low temperatures use a non-delicate wash cycle.
  • For very dirty clothing, higher wash temperatures are recommended for best results.
  • Do not overload your washing machine.
  • Do not wash flame resistant fabrics in hot water i.e. above 50ºC.
  • Pre-sort your washing into whites, light colours and dark colours.
  • We do not recommend using a pre-wash, for handwashing or soaking.
  • If you have any doubts about the colour-fastness of new coloured articles, handwash quickly and separately using an appropriate product.
  • See pack for full dosage instructions.
  • Add an extra tablet
  • 1 tablet = 30g

Number of uses

20 Washes

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • PERSIL NON-BIO
  • NON-BIOLOGICAL WASHING TABLETS
  • Causes serious eye irritation.
  • Keep out of reach of children.
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
  • If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24,
  • Ireland.
  • For more help and advice please contact us on the Persil careline:
  • UK: 0800 776644, NI: 0800 834614, ROI: 1850 445 555 (Callsave) or visit our website at www.persil.co.uk

Net Contents

1.2kg ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

I have not seen this product for at least 10 years

1 stars

I have not seen this product for at least 10 years since capsules were available. They are messy and a pain. Why not up date your stock.

