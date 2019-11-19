Persil Non Biological Washing Tablets 20 Washes 1.2 Kilograms

I have not seen this product for at least 10 years
I have not seen this product for at least 10 years since capsules were available. They are messy and a pain. Why not up date your stock.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Unilever UK Limited, Manufacturers of Food and Household Products, Leatherhead, KT22 7GR
Persil Non-Biological Tablets contain: 15-30%: Oxygen-based Bleaching Agents, 5-15%: Zeolites, <5%: Anionic Surfactants, Nonionic Surfactants, Optical Brighteners, Perfume, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates
20 Washes
1.2kg ℮
WARNING WARNING PERSIL NON-BIO NON-BIOLOGICAL WASHING TABLETS Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
