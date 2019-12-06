By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye Buttermilk Chicken Strips 350G

Birds Eye Buttermilk Chicken Strips 350G
£ 4.00
£11.43/kg
Per 1/4 pack oven baked provides:
  • Energy738kJ 176kcal
    9%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.63g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides

Product Description

  • Cooked marinated chicken breast strips, coated in buttermilk breadcrumbs, lightly fried.
  • For more visit birdseye.co.uk
  • Who doesn't love a chicken takeaway?
  • With our Chicken Shop range you can now get the great taste of takeaway chicken at home.
  • We've taken succulent 100% chicken breast fillet strips and added a seriously tasty buttermilk coating.
  • A winner winner!
  • Why does it say made from 100% chicken breast fillet if It's 71% chicken breast fillet?
  • Made from 100% chicken breast fillet means we use only chicken breast fillet in this product. The other 29% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
  • Forever Food Together
  • We are passionate about our sustainability programme to provide you with tasty and nutritious food that is responsibly sourced and prepared - forever.
  • Made from 100% breast fillet
  • Takeaway real taste
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (71%), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Breadcrumbs (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast. Salt), Wheat Starch, Maize Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Skimmed Milk Powder, Natural Flavourings (Milk), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Sugar, Garlic Extract, Citric Acid, Onion Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18ºC or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6 15 Mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Remove the Buttermilk Strips from the packaging and place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g ProvidesPer 1/4 Pack Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ827kJ738kJ
- kcal197kcal176kcal
Fat 8.4g7.4g
- of which Saturates 0.9g0.8g
Carbohydrate 12.0g11.0g
- of which Sugars 2.0g1.7g
Fibre 0.8g0.7g
Protein 18.0g16.0g
Salt 0.73g0.63g

Safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

AWFUL

1 stars

supposed to be as tasty as take away chicken , errrr noo very bland chicken no taste what so ever chicken not tender very tough , no flavor what so ever very disappointed in the this , very expensive too only bought to try because it was on offer stay well clear

Poor quality chicken

1 stars

Bought this for my children as they love chicken tenders, nuggets etc.. my daughter had a massive dark red chunk as she cut into her first strip and several other strips were chewy and ended up on the side of her plate. Insipid looking despite cooking for longer to crisp up. Very disappointed will be complaining to birds eye about this.

