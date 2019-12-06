Birds Eye Buttermilk Chicken Strips 350G

AWFUL
supposed to be as tasty as take away chicken , errrr noo very bland chicken no taste what so ever chicken not tender very tough , no flavor what so ever very disappointed in the this , very expensive too only bought to try because it was on offer stay well clear
Poor quality chicken
Bought this for my children as they love chicken tenders, nuggets etc.. my daughter had a massive dark red chunk as she cut into her first strip and several other strips were chewy and ended up on the side of her plate. Insipid looking despite cooking for longer to crisp up. Very disappointed will be complaining to birds eye about this.