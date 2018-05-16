Casio Fx 85 Gtx Scientific Calculator

- - Fx-85GTX is the new upgraded version of the fx-85GTPLUS
- - Allowed in every UK exam where a calculator can be used
- - Recommended and approved for use within Key Stages 3 and 4, to include GCSE, National and Higher, Junior and Leaving.
- The Casio fx-85GTX is the new upgraded version of the Casio fx-85GTPLUS (the UK's best-selling dual-powered scientific calculator), containing additional features such as clearer display, clearer menus, faster processor and 14 additional functions. Allowed in every UK exam where a calculator can be used. Recommended and approved for Key Stages 3 & 4 (including GCSE, National and Higher, Junior and Leaving). The large Natural Textbook Display (Natural-V.P.A.M.) shows mathematical expressions like roots and fractions as they appear in your textbooks which increases comprehension because results are easier to understand.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020