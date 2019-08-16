By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Cookie & Cream Ice Cream 500Ml

5(24)Write a review
Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Cookie & Cream Ice Cream 500Ml
£ 4.50
£0.90/100ml

Product Description

  • Chocolate Ice Cream with Chocolatey Cookie Sandwiches (13%).
  • Visit www.info.fairtrade.net
  • Chocolate Cookies & Cream Moo-phoria light ice cream lets you enjoy all that with less fat and fewer calories. In fact, it has 128 calories per serving! It's a proven fact: fantastically delicious things happen when you bring cookies and cream together. We've also noticed, over the years, that you can't go wrong when you double-down on chocolate. For Chocolate Cookies & Cream Moo-phoria, our Flavour Gurus figured how to surround perfect bite-size chocolate-cookie chunks with the richest, creamiest chocolate light ice cream you've ever tasted. Did we say “light ice cream”? We did! Moo-phoria has all the chunkiest chunks you love from Ben & Jerry's, but with lower fat and fewer calories. Our Flavour Gurus have made sure to pack all the otherworldly goodness you expect into every Moo-phoria tub, making your favourite treats even more fun to enjoy. Of course, every Ben & Jerry's flavour is chock full of only the finest ingredients sourced from farmers all over the world. We love that Fairtrade helps farmers and we love that Fairtrade ingredients are so delicious. It's a win-win. You'll agree as soon as you taste the Fairtrade sugar and cocoa we used here
  • Moo-phoria Chocolate Cookies & Cream Tub
  • Chocolate ice cream with chocolatey cookie sandwiches
  • Ben & Jerry's mission aims to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
  • Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla
  • Kosher certified dairy
  • Ben & Jerry's uses responsibly sourced packaging
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Cream (Milk) (5%), Cocoa Powder (5%), Free Range Egg Yolk, Butter (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Sunflower), Lactose (Milk), Dextrose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithins), Vanilla Extract, Natural Flavouring, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in Compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 23%

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store at -18ºC

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Telephone Helpline
  • (UK) 08001696123
  • (ROI) 01850882301
  • Web Address

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold Per 100gAs Sold Per 100mlDietary guideline (RI/NRV)
Energy kJ921 kJ543 kJ6 %
Energy kcal219 kcl129 kcl6 %
Fat 6,9 g4,1 g6 %
- of which saturates 4,1 g2,4 g12 %
Carbohydrate 33 g19 g7 %
- of which sugars 23 g13 g14 %
Protein 5,0 g3,0 g6 %
Salt 0,18 g0,11 g2 %

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

24 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

My fave

5 stars

I absolutely love this ice cream. It’s my new favourite flavour by far. It’s what you usually get with Ben and Jerrys which is a really strong thick icecream that tastes amazing with chunks of chocolate in. Perfect for eating out of the tub with a movie! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

5 stars

The best low calorie ice cream out there and the taste just as good if not better than normal ice cream, that isn't low calorie all the pleasure and none of the guilt it's I'm favourite go to ice cream. Well done Ben and Jerrys. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super yum

5 stars

Really loved this ice-cream it's totally delicious and super chocolaty. I really enjoyed the cookies that are randomly In every mouthful. This has such a creamy texture. The packageing is eye popping and stands out and draws you in to purchase. Il be buying this flovour again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty!

5 stars

I am a lover of Ben & Jerrys ice cream and tried this one as I have not had it before. It was delicious and I will definitely be buying it again. If you love rich quality ice cream this is spot on! Cant wait to have it again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious and low(er) fat

4 stars

The caramel swirls and cookies are delicious in the vanilla ice cream and with it being lower fat than other ice creams, this made it a real treat that didnt make me feel too guilty. Will defo try other flavours [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ben and Jerry's review

5 stars

Chocolate flavour with lovely bits of brownies the size of the ice cream can feed about 4 people plus the flavours are rich and chocolatey along the richness you get large chunks of brownie which are divine I would definitely purchase this again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy!

5 stars

This has got to be the best low fat ice cream on the market! There really isn’t a difference in taste and you can’t even tell you’re eating a low fat one! The chocolate ice cream is so delicious but it’s even better when you get a mouthful of chocolate cookie sandwich! They are so soft and melt in the mouth you can’t help but keep trying to pick them out of the tub. I also love the fact that this ice cream is only 129cal per 100ml so I don’t have to feel guilty and indulge in my midweek cravings! Love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice treat

5 stars

I am a fan of Ben and Jerry’s and this new one is delicious. Can get sickly after a while but for me Ben and Jerry’s is a welcome treat so don’t have much at a time. I love the taste of the chocolate ice cream and the bits of cookie you find it in gives it a different texture [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy luscious

5 stars

This is actually the first time I am trying out Ben & Jerry's and I have not been let down. Chocolate Cookies & Cream is delicious. Gorgeous creamy chocolate ice cream with pieces of cookies and cream combined together and only 129 calories per 100 grams so I really can't go wrong! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy yummy

5 stars

It is my first sweet product to test and I have to say that I was so happy and excited. I wish there will be more to come xx I never tried this ice cream(shame on me) and I really enjoyed it on this hot summer days is perfect. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Ben & Jerry's Moophoria Chocolate Ice Cream 500Ml

£ 4.50
£0.90/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here