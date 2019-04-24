Simple Mini Hydrating Light Moisturiser 50Ml

Brilliant moisturiser 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th April 2019 I wanted to try a light moisturiser but that was able to hydrate my dry face without feeling the product was too thick on my face. This moisturiser definitely hydrated my face and felt light going on but definitely gave me a great coverage of hydration and moisture all day long. I would Definitely buy this product again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Eco packaging, great product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th April 2019 Hydrated the skin without it being too heavy, and sensitive enough for my skin. I’m so glad that the brand is trying to save the planet a little bit at a time with the more eco friendly packaging. Would also be perfect for travelling. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the packaging 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th March 2019 I am very impressed with the packaging! I am a fan of Simple products as I have used them in the past but the actual packaging of this product has made me love it even more. This pouch is perfect for holidays, I have actually recently took this on holiday with me and it was very handy as it was small and convenient. The pouch design is perfect as it means i can squeeze out the amount i need without wasting and it also means i can use every last bit of it (usually in bottles you can’t get it all out and end up wasting the last bits). The product itself is great! I have dry skin so this definitely helped to moisturise my skin and kept it hydrated. I’m excited to use the other products in this range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great cream 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd March 2019 I have been using this for the last 2 or 3 weeks now and its a fantastic product. I suffer with oily skin and most creams leave me looking shiny through the day. This one doesnt at all my skin feels soft and hydrated without looking shiny! Would highly recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st March 2019 I got this a couple weeks ago and all I can say is that it's amazing. Light moisturiser, non greasy. It leaves the skin feeling soft and can see a difference in a couple of days. The pouch is a great idea I can slip it into my small handbag without any trouble. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great to pop in a bag! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st March 2019 I got this a little while a go, and I've been obsessed! The moisturiser itself sinks in fast, and you're left feeling very hydrated and soft. The size is perfect, I just popped it in my gym bag ready to use on the go. The squeezey tube is very satisfying and I'm sure I will use every last drop! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow! The best facial moisturiser!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th March 2019 Wow what can I say about this simple hydrating moisturiser, it is an absolutely brilliant everyday moisturiser. First of all the packaging is such a brilliant idea, a perfect little pouch that can be packed to take away or carried around in a hand bag. It’s also recycle and good for the environment - well done simple! Not that you would need to re apply the moisturiser during the day. I applied this first thing in the morning and even in this winter weather that has been drying my skin out the moisturiser left my skin feeling hydrating and looking dewy with a glow. On a another occasion I wore this make up and applied my normal make up foundation on top it also acted like a primer and didn’t cause my foundation to rub off like other moisturisers. I would also applaud how little of the product you need to use, I used a pea sized amount and this was a more than generous amount to moisturise my whole face and neck. This is an absolutely top quality facial moisturiser, I would 100% reccoment and buy again LOVE LOVE LOVE!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great results 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th March 2019 I got this to try and I've been using it for about a week now and I can really see the difference in my skin. Before it was dry and blotchy and now it's really soft and glowing. My face looks brand new. The moisturiser is in a lovely pouch that is easy to reseal, it smells amazing and it feels nice and light on your skin. It's not heavy which is good for a moisturiser and it's not sticky. I would recommend this product to a friend and I'm going to be using this daily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for travel! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th March 2019 This is such a lovely moisturiser it’s very light weight and doesn’t leave a film like feeling on the skin. The packaging is really nice and they size makes it perfect for travel. Will definitely be picking up some more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]