Simple Mini Refreshing Facial Wash 50Ml

Effective face wash 5 stars Review from unilever.com 16th May 2019 I have used this face wash in the morning and evening for a coupe of months and I have seen my skin improve. The face wash is effective at removing make up and dirt and left my skin clean, soft and smooth without no drying effects on my skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh face wab 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th April 2019 I love the simple range and I love this face wash, the pouch is perfect for holidays as it’s just the right amount and also takes up less space than a full size bottle. It also leaves my face feeling squeaky clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect Face Wash! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th March 2019 I have frequently used simple products and have loved them and this was no different. No overpowering perfume smell, easy to apply, foams well and leaves skin feeling softer and rejuvenated. Would recommend to anyone who wants a softer complexion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

refreshing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th March 2019 so so so refreshing on your skin!!! I used this product twice daily. My skin not only felt more fresh but was also cleansed and fully cleaned!!! The handy pour spout helped with amount used and effectively managed waste of the product!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does its job! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 19th March 2019 Been a fan of simple for a while now. These pouches are perfect to carry in bag if going on holiday, hotel or staying around somewhere. They removed makeup quickly and smells nice. But not too fragrancy that it irritates the skin. It’s just right! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feels so soft 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th March 2019 I love this facial wash, it has made my skin feel so soft! I have very dry and sensitive skin and find it hard to find the right products. This washed my make up off easier, and made me feel hydrated. I highly recommend this if you have sensitive skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cute little pouch 3 stars Review from unilever.com 14th March 2019 My skin felt clean and fresh after using this face wash, it lathers up nicely with little water but cannot be used to remove makeup as it's not that effective in removing makeup properly. It has a refreshing fragrance and good for daily cleansing, As I have dry skin, it left my skin really tight and dry. I feel it's more suitable for oily skin There is nothing special or extra ordinary about this product except the packaging, which is lovely, it's very handy and easily fits into my handbag and great for travel too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Left face feeling amazing 4 stars Review from unilever.com 14th March 2019 My first time trying this product and I was very satisfied with the results as I've tried many Skin Care products and none of them have left my face feeling as refreshed and clean as this one did. It will now be part of my skin care routine so I highly recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

nice and handy 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th March 2019 This is a great little product for when you travel but dont what to take you full bottle of face wash. Its nice and small and the lid is nice a secure so it wont leak all over when packed away. The wash itself is great. Refreshing and leaves your skin nice a soft. Also has no fragrance, so great for sensitive skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]