Simple Mini Refreshing Facial Wash 50Ml

  • Live, laugh, love and with our new Simple Mini Refreshing Facial Wash keep your skin fresh and happy wherever you are, wherever you go! Not only does this skincare essential leave our skin feeling thoroughly cleansed and revived, this gel formula feels lightweight and refreshing, and is 100% soap free too! Thanks to our special blend of skin-loving ingredients, including Pro-Vitamin B5, this facial cleanser helps to soften and gently cleanse skin. Reduce plastic use by choosing products that are made with 62% less plastic packaging! This simple face wash comes in super cute, flexible and ultra-light packaging that fits right inside your handbag. It’s a perfect travel size too (50ml) and just pure Simple goodness from inside-out. Use for both your morning and evening cleanse. Taking the time to be kind to your skin twice a day with a relaxing cleanse is a great beauty habit to get into – not only does it help to leave our skin feeling happy and healthy-looking, but taking that little bit of 'me time' can work wonders for our wellbeing too. Just work a small amount into a lather then massage into your skin to help remove any dirt, impurities and traces of make-up. At Simple we know that all skin can feel sensitive from time to time, which is why all of our products are perfect even for sensitive skin. If you find that some cleansers make your skin feel dry, stick with Simple and choose gentle products like our Refreshing Facial Wash to help leave your skin feeling revived and refreshed. It contains no artificial perfume or colour, no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin, no alcohol, no parabens and no animal derived ingredients. Don't forget to finish your skincare regime with one of our Simple moisturisers to hydrate and nourish your skin too! This refreshing face wash works well with our hydrating light moisturiser or our protecting light moisturiser with SPF15 that also come as squeezable travel packs with less plastic use (make your own holiday toiletry set).
  • Simple Mini Kind To Skin Refreshing Facial Wash is a skin cleanser which thoroughly cleanses and keeps your skin revived
  • Made with 62% less plastic packaging, this super light travel mini face wash fits right inside your handbag
  • This face cleanser is 100% soap free and made with the perfect blend of gentle cleansers, multi-vitamins and skin loving ingredients
  • Our mini facial cleanser helps maintain skin's natural barrier, leaving skin soft, revived and refreshed
  • You can squeeze this adorable travel pack with our face cleanser until the last drop - for less product waste of your favourite face wash
  • Simple facial cleanser contains no artificial perfume or colour and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin. Our face wash is also hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested and approved
  • Pack size: 50ML

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Panthenol, Disodium EDTA, Hydroxypropyl Cyclodextrin, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Pantolactone, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopheryl Acetate

Poland

  • How to use: Massage onto wet skin. Rinse thoroughly with water

  • Warning: For external use only. Avoid getting in your eyes

Warning: For external use only. Avoid getting in your eyes

Effective face wash

5 stars

I have used this face wash in the morning and evening for a coupe of months and I have seen my skin improve. The face wash is effective at removing make up and dirt and left my skin clean, soft and smooth without no drying effects on my skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh face wab

5 stars

I love the simple range and I love this face wash, the pouch is perfect for holidays as it’s just the right amount and also takes up less space than a full size bottle. It also leaves my face feeling squeaky clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect Face Wash!

5 stars

I have frequently used simple products and have loved them and this was no different. No overpowering perfume smell, easy to apply, foams well and leaves skin feeling softer and rejuvenated. Would recommend to anyone who wants a softer complexion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

refreshing

5 stars

so so so refreshing on your skin!!! I used this product twice daily. My skin not only felt more fresh but was also cleansed and fully cleaned!!! The handy pour spout helped with amount used and effectively managed waste of the product!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does its job!

4 stars

Been a fan of simple for a while now. These pouches are perfect to carry in bag if going on holiday, hotel or staying around somewhere. They removed makeup quickly and smells nice. But not too fragrancy that it irritates the skin. It’s just right! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feels so soft

5 stars

I love this facial wash, it has made my skin feel so soft! I have very dry and sensitive skin and find it hard to find the right products. This washed my make up off easier, and made me feel hydrated. I highly recommend this if you have sensitive skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cute little pouch

3 stars

My skin felt clean and fresh after using this face wash, it lathers up nicely with little water but cannot be used to remove makeup as it's not that effective in removing makeup properly. It has a refreshing fragrance and good for daily cleansing, As I have dry skin, it left my skin really tight and dry. I feel it's more suitable for oily skin There is nothing special or extra ordinary about this product except the packaging, which is lovely, it's very handy and easily fits into my handbag and great for travel too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Left face feeling amazing

4 stars

My first time trying this product and I was very satisfied with the results as I've tried many Skin Care products and none of them have left my face feeling as refreshed and clean as this one did. It will now be part of my skin care routine so I highly recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

nice and handy

5 stars

This is a great little product for when you travel but dont what to take you full bottle of face wash. Its nice and small and the lid is nice a secure so it wont leak all over when packed away. The wash itself is great. Refreshing and leaves your skin nice a soft. Also has no fragrance, so great for sensitive skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing!

5 stars

Was interested in the product ever since I saw it. The packaging is very inviting and extremely cute. Thankfully, I was not disappointed once trying it. It’s so massaging on your face and make it feel so smooth afterwards. I have been looking for a great face wash, and can now say that I have found the one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

