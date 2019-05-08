By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Simple Mini Micellar Cleansing Water 50Ml

4.5(28)Write a review
image 1 of Simple Mini Micellar Cleansing Water 50Ml
£ 1.50
£3.00/100ml
  • Live, laugh, love and with our new Simple Mini Micellar Water you can keep your skin cleansed & happy wherever you are, wherever you go! Our portable cleansing water contains micelles, clever cleansing bubbles which are smart enough to gently lift out even though make-up and impurities, unclog pores and instantly boost skin hydration by 90%. Not only does this facial cleanser leave your skin will feeling clean, fresh but instantly hydrated too, this is thanks to our special blend of skin-loving ingredients, including Vitamins B3 and C and triple purified water, our purest possible water.
  • Reduce plastic use by choosing products that are made with 62% less plastic packaging! This Micellar Cleansing Water comes in super cute, flexible and ultra-light packaging that fits right inside your handbag. It’s a perfect travel size too (50ml) and just pure Simple goodness from inside-out.
  • Use it as a make up remover for your evening cleanse, to refresh in the morning or after washing your face with a facial wash to give your skin a thorough cleanse. Step 1: Apply a generous amount of cleansing water to a cotton pad, Step 2: Wipe the cotton pad all around the face, no need to rub the skin (why not use the back and front of a cotton pad? The environment will be thankful for it). Step 3: Gently wipe around closed eyes. No rinsing required and no greasy residue!
  • At Simple we know that all skin can feel sensitive from time to time, which is why all of our products are perfect even for sensitive skin. It contains no artificial perfume or colour, no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin, no alcohol, no parabens and no animal derived ingredients.
  • The many beauty benefits offered by Simple Micellar Water make it easy to see why this gentle facial cleanser should be part of your daily skincare routine. Don't forget to finish your skincare regime with one of our Simple moisturisers to hydrate and nourish your skin too! This face cleanser works well with our hydrating light moisturiser or our protecting light moisturiser with SPF15 that also come as squeezable travel packs with less plastic use (make your own holiday toiletry set).
  • Simple Mini Micellar Cleansing Water unclogs pores, cleanses and attracts dirt and impurities like a magnet without irritating the skin
  • Made with 62% less plastic packaging, this super light travel mini fits perfectly right inside your handbag
  • With no rinsing required, our non-rinse face cleanser leaves skin feeling clean, fresh and instantly boosts skin’s hydration by 90%
  • This advanced facial cleanser contains micelles, clever cleansing bubbles which are smart enough to gently lift make-up and impurities out and unclog pores (it's also a great waterproof make up remover)
  • You can squeeze this adorable travel pack until the last drop - for less product waste of your favourite face cleanser
  • All our Simple Minis contain no artificial perfume or colour and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin, no alcohol, no parabens and no animal derived ingredients. Non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested and approved
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use: Apply to cotton wool and wipe gently around your face without rubbing

Warnings

  • Warning: For external use only. Avoid getting in your eyes

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: For external use only. Avoid getting in your eyes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

28 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic

5 stars

I absolutely love this product I use it twice a day and it makes my face feel amazing and smooth it smells great too which is a good feature to have I highly recommend this product to people it’s a great thing to carry around small enough to fit in your handbag [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Handy travel size

4 stars

I love the size of this product, it is small and compact making it perfect for travelling. I found that it removed my makeup pretty well without irritation. I did have slight trouble opening the nozzle but just put that down to a fault. All in all I would recommend this micellar water for removing makeup. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant idea

5 stars

I made great use of this product when I recently went away for the night with my partner. It’s so much more convenient to carry them a large cleansing water bottle. Very handy size and I love the idea of less plastic in the packaging! Will definitely be my go to for trips away, smaller size but still all the results. Love it!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job!

4 stars

I liked this little pouch, its small enough to carry in a makeup bag if necessary, which was really useful for me going on a weekend away! The only downside I have of this product is that if you want to get more water and you even slightly squeeze the pouch, it shoots out and goes everywhere which isn’t ideal. Face feels refreshed afterwards. Good product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great everyday product

4 stars

The product worked really well and took off both foundation & mascara with ease. I'd recommend it to people with sensitive skin as it feels like water. The packaging is slightly awkward to undo and then store, but it's great for the environment! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great!

5 stars

Such a cute little pouch and so convenient! I love that there isn’t as much packaging and less plastic too. The product works well and is easily dispensable onto a cotton pad without using too much. I will definitely be buying this is the future! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Convenient

4 stars

Very handy product to have the small size makes it great for travelling and easy to carry around if you're staying the night somewhere! After one use my skin was clearer and cleaner, my only downfall is it made my skin slightly oily but only around the nose area! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

I have been using micellar water for a while and I love how my skin feels after. I take off my make up after a long day and clean my skin with micellar water leaving it feeling fresh. I also love the pouch that this comes in which is great for making sure you get every last drop. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My skin feels great!

4 stars

I tried this product last week the little resealable pouch is easy to open and close and is ideal for hand luggage if going on holiday! I managed to get 3 applications from my sample which again is ideal if going on short breaks. The product was easily applied to my face and did not irritate my sensitive skin, after drying my face my skin felt really clean would definitely reccomend this product to anyone as part of a regular skincare routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really effective

4 stars

I’ve been using this for a couple of weeks now and really like it. I’ve usually been someone that uses dry products like face wipes to remove make up or clean my face but I’ve really liked the feel of the micelles water and found it extremely effective. The pouch is great, my only fear is that I’m not sure it would withstand damage if it were to come into contact with a sharp object when packed in a suitcase. That being said, the resealable lid is effective and I’ve not experienced any leaks when travelling with it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 28 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Colgate Total Original Toothpaste 20Ml

£ 1.50
£7.50/100ml

Simple Mini Refreshing Facial Wash 50Ml

£ 1.50
£3.00/100ml

Simple Mini Hydrating Light Moisturiser 50Ml

£ 1.50
£3.00/100ml

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here