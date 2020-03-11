Nivea Sun Kids Pink Roll On Spf50+ 50Ml

A great top up sunscreen. 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 6th June 2019 This is a great product to use as a top up sunscreen. Its bottle has a great screw top which keeps it closed and secure. As it is only 50ml it is great to take in your hand luggage. With this being a roll on it meant that the kids could apply this themselves and as it was pink in colour it encouraged them to apply the product and is smelled loved too which helped. As it has a high spf of 50 it also gives me some peace of mind for letting my fair haired daughter out in the sun. I also like the fact that it is water proof as when you are on holiday with kids it almost always ends up with water being involved somehow!! Overall a great top up item, though it does not last long so I wish you could add more product to it, this would really make it my go to sunscreen for the whole family! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for kids 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 6th June 2019 This sun cream is great for my daughter as she can put it on herself and it lasts all day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great sunscreen 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 6th June 2019 The roll on is a great idea. It is very easy to use and makes putting sunscreen on fun for my daughter. It rubs in easily and has a pleasant smell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

easy to apply 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 6th June 2019 easy to use ,just glides on great for my daughter to take to school to apply herself dries quickly no sticky mess will be using this throughout summer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea pink sun cream 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 5th June 2019 I like that you can see how much you put on after the pink gone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kids pink suncream - a hit in our house! 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 5th June 2019 Although we haven't had much nice weather to really put this product through its' paces, my daughter and I really liked this product. The packaging is bright and appealing; the fact that it is roll on makes it easy to apply; the lotion is pink (always a hit with little girls!) and yet it doesn't stain. It's easily absorbed and not sticky like some creams. Nice fragrance too. The fact that it is factor 50+ gives me confidence that it will protect my little one, even on the sunniest of days. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing Product 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 5th June 2019 Brilliant product. Quick and easy to apply and small enough to stash in a bag. My dd loved trying to put her cream on. Also excellent for school kids to keep in their school bag [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product for young children 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 5th June 2019 Great product especially for younger kiddies Very easy to apply my granddaughter loved it because of the colour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kids love it 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 4th June 2019 My 2 daughters love it... They're 6 & 4 and love how they can roll on their sun cream. They also love how it is coloured I wouldnt say it was pink though more of a peach. As I can tell it protected them from the sun [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]