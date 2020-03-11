By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Sun Kids Pink Roll On Spf50+ 50Ml

Nivea Sun Kids Pink Roll On Spf50+ 50Ml
  • NIVEA SUN Kids Coloured Roll-on provides children highly effective UVA/UVB protection. It protects immediately against sunburn and long-term skin damage. The pink coloured formula has a child-friendly handy roll-on format for easy application. The caring formula for children's delicate skin helps to reduce the risk of sun allergies and is extra water resistant. Kids will love the novelty of the unique roll-on format, which makes application fun and easy. The coloured sunscreen allows for even coverage and ensures you don’t miss any spots!

  • Caring formula with disappearing colour to ensure even coverage and reliable protection
  • Roll-on format for easy application
  • Helps reduce the risk of sun allergies
  • Highly effective UVA/UVB protection
  • Immediately protects against sunburn and long-term skin damage
  • Extra water resistant
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Homosalate, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dibutyl Adipate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Panthenol, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate, Cellulose Gum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Polyglyceryl-4 Diisostearate/Polyhydroxystearate/Sebacate, Sucrose Polystearate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, CI 77491

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Using Product Information

53 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

A great top up sunscreen.

5 stars

This is a great product to use as a top up sunscreen. Its bottle has a great screw top which keeps it closed and secure. As it is only 50ml it is great to take in your hand luggage. With this being a roll on it meant that the kids could apply this themselves and as it was pink in colour it encouraged them to apply the product and is smelled loved too which helped. As it has a high spf of 50 it also gives me some peace of mind for letting my fair haired daughter out in the sun. I also like the fact that it is water proof as when you are on holiday with kids it almost always ends up with water being involved somehow!! Overall a great top up item, though it does not last long so I wish you could add more product to it, this would really make it my go to sunscreen for the whole family! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for kids

5 stars

This sun cream is great for my daughter as she can put it on herself and it lasts all day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great sunscreen

4 stars

The roll on is a great idea. It is very easy to use and makes putting sunscreen on fun for my daughter. It rubs in easily and has a pleasant smell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

easy to apply

4 stars

easy to use ,just glides on great for my daughter to take to school to apply herself dries quickly no sticky mess will be using this throughout summer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea pink sun cream

4 stars

I like that you can see how much you put on after the pink gone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kids pink suncream - a hit in our house!

5 stars

Although we haven't had much nice weather to really put this product through its' paces, my daughter and I really liked this product. The packaging is bright and appealing; the fact that it is roll on makes it easy to apply; the lotion is pink (always a hit with little girls!) and yet it doesn't stain. It's easily absorbed and not sticky like some creams. Nice fragrance too. The fact that it is factor 50+ gives me confidence that it will protect my little one, even on the sunniest of days. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing Product

5 stars

Brilliant product. Quick and easy to apply and small enough to stash in a bag. My dd loved trying to put her cream on. Also excellent for school kids to keep in their school bag [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product for young children

4 stars

Great product especially for younger kiddies Very easy to apply my granddaughter loved it because of the colour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kids love it

5 stars

My 2 daughters love it... They're 6 & 4 and love how they can roll on their sun cream. They also love how it is coloured I wouldnt say it was pink though more of a peach. As I can tell it protected them from the sun [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

easy and smells divine

5 stars

When I first opened this sun cream it smells gorgeous. It's really easy to apply and the colour makes it fun for girls too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

