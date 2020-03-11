Nivea Sun Kids Green Roll On Spf50+ 50Ml

Really good even on sensitive skin 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 7th June 2019 This is a very easy and quick to use sun cream, it's not too green and absorbs very quickly. My kids that usually hate having sun cream applied loved using this as it made it a bit of a novelty and my youngest (18 months) who has severe eczema has eventide it and had no reaction to it what so ever (we did a patch test first) which is brilliant for us. We used it over the heatwave bank holiday weekend and my kids are completely red marked and burn free. We are extremely pleased with this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use roll on Sun cream 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 5th June 2019 We have used NIVEA Sun kids roll on factor 50 for the last 2 years, but this green one was great. It enabled my 7 year old to apply the cream himself and the coloured format made it easier to see where he had already put it! The fragrance of the product was really nice too...overall a very good sun cream, ideal for children. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kids love this roll on 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 5th June 2019 My kids were so ready to have this suncream applied because of the colour which is always a bonus as they tend to run all over the place. My eldest (5 years) also had fun learning how to put it on himself which is essential now hes at school as they wont help so much on sunny days when it needs reapplying. I would recommend this to anyone with young children you want to get into the habit of wearing sun cream. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing children's suncream 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 5th June 2019 NIVEA Sun kids coloured Roll on is a wonderful new product. It is easy to apply, rubs in evenly and quickly and it keeps my children safe and protected from the sun in soaring temperatures. I will be highly recommending this product to all my family and friends. Brilliant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No fuss, no messy application 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 5th June 2019 Great for kids. My daughter is 7 and she rates this the best cream we have used because she can apply this herself. Easy to use and great to apply evenly over the body. No fuss, no messy hand afterwards. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this roll on suncream 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 5th June 2019 My kids love the fact this was coloured and kept asking for it on. I love that this is a roll on as its so much easy to get it on the kids and your not getting it everywhere when trying to spray it on them. The cream rubs in really well and fully absorbs and doesn't leave any colour on you. It also smells really nice too when it's on. 10/10 from me and my kids [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy, foolproof, fun product 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 4th June 2019 Easy to use, great smell and nice compact size. My daughter hates having sun cream applied normally but really liked this. It was easy to see where I had applied it so didn’t miss any bits, and the compact size was great for her backpack for nursery [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product. 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 4th June 2019 The colour is fab - my son loved it! It adds a bit of excitement to an otherwise boring, everyday task. It smells nice too. It kept his skin protected through the day. Easy application with the rollerball but I’d think it could get clogged with sand on a holiday. No matter how much you try, sand just gets everywhere! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Protection with a novelty factor 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 3rd June 2019 The children loved the novelty factor of this being a light green and I loved it because it was easy to get them to use it. We went to a car rally at the weekend and they were out all day. Although they were dressed appropriately I always struggle to get them to wear sun protection but not with this. The Nivea coloured Roll On went on well, smelt lovely, didn't stain their clothes and provided great protection. What more could you ask for? I will definitely be buying this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]