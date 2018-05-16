Glade Foral Blossom Aerosol 300Ml

- Is your home guest-ready? It's natural to be worried about it. Glade Aerosol Air Freshener eliminates odours and freshens the air with a variety of fragrances infused with essential oil extracts, making your home uniquely inviting for all.
- Eliminates odours and freshens the air
- Freshen the air in any room
- Air freshener available in a variety of fragrances infused with essential oils
- Pack size: 300ML
- Shake can well. To freshen the air, point can towards the centre of the room and spray. This product is not recommended for use on fabrics.
- Flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Use only in well ventilated areas. Store in a cool, dry place. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
300ml ℮
- Flammable
