Pedigree Treats Dentastix Advanced Dog Chews 40G

- Complementary pet food for dogs over 4 months.
- Pedigree® offer a complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and dog treats
- Complementary pet food
- Dentastix Advanced dog chews for Mini, Small and Medium dogs
- Mini dental chews developed with the help of vets
- Dog treats that are low in fat
- Having healthy teeth and gums is absolutely essential for dogs to be the best version of themselves, because they use their mouths for everything.
- Pedigree Dentastix Advanced dental dog chews and dental dog treats are scientifically proven to reduce the build-up of plaque at the gum line, where it matters most. This is thanks to the revolutionary texture of these dog sticks that flex around teeth to give a deep clean.
- Give your dog a Pedigree Dentastix Advanced dental treats twice a week to help look after his teeth and gums. These longer lasting dental chews for dogs are tasty and low in fat; they have no added sugar and are free from artificial colours and flavours. Pedigree treats - feed the good in your dog.
- With the help of vets and nutritionists at The Waltham Centre, Pedigree has developed a range of tasty dental chew sticks for dogs that reduce plaque and tartar build-up.
- At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us.
- The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs' exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs with the Pedigree range.
- Pedigree Dentastix Advanced dog chews are scientifically proven to reduce the build-up of plaque at the gum line when fed twice a week
- Pedigree dental sticks for dogs support oral health where it matters most
- The revolutionary texture of these dental treats for dogs for dogs flexes around your dog's teeth for a deep clean to the gumline
- These longer lasting Pedigree treats for dogs were developed with the help of vets and nutritionists at The Waltham Centre
- Dentastix dental sticks for dogs are dog chews that are low in fat, with no added sugar and free from artificial colours and flavours; a tasty dog treat with benefits
- Pedigree dental chew sticks with great tasting chicken flavour is available in different sizes to provide effective oral care for small and medium sized dogs
- Pack size: 40G
Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Chicken), Minerals (including 2.2% Sodium Tripolyphosphate), Oils and Fats
Store in a cool dry place. Once sachet is opened, use within 24 hours.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
- Feeding instructions: Small dogs, e.g. a Dachshund, feed 2 chews per week. Please reduce main meal accordingly. This is a chewy treat that is only suitable for dogs between 5 kg and 10 kg. It is not suitable for young puppies under 4 months. 2 chews provide 11% of the weekly energy requirements of a 5 kg dog.
- Fresh drinking water should always be available.
- To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.uk.pedigree.com
- IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.ie.pedigree.com
40g ℮
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituent (%):
|Protein:
|4.9
|Fat content:
|1.1
|Inorganic matter:
|5.9
|Crude fibres:
|0.60
|Moisture:
|15.0
|Calcium:
|0.80
|Energy:
|300 kcal/100 g
|Zinc sulphate heptahydrate:
|995 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
