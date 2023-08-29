We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Whiskas Adult 1+ Dry Cat Food Biscuits Salmon 1.9Kg

4.7(66)
Low Everyday Price

£5.25

£2.76/kg

Complete dry pet food for adult cats.
Whiskas 1+ Salmon cat food is carefully prepared to give your feline friend everything they need to keep them purring. This dry cat food is made with high quality ingredients that are sourced only from trusted suppliers, so each delicious fish cat food recipe provides the purrfect balance of vitamins and minerals to keep them happy, healthy & running to the bowl every mealtime.Dry cat food formulated with balanced minerals to support lower urinary tract health.Salmon cat food with Vitamin A essential for a strong and clear vision.Fish cat food with Zinc, essential for a healthy skin and coat.We are committed to reducing our environmental impact.All fish in this salmon cat food is sustainably sourced.
Cat lovers know that purring is the best sound you can hear. This delicious dry cat food recipe makes millions of cats around the world rush to their bowls with purring excitement and lickingly-good satisfaction. Prepared with love and care, each salmon cat food dish is nutritionally balanced to ensure your cat has everything they need to keep them purring.
This fish cat food is specially formulated to provide 100% of your 1+ cat's daily needs and a natural source of fibresMade with no added artificial colours or flavourings
Pack size: 1900G
Vitamin A essential for a strong and clear visionZinc essential for a healthy skin and coat

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Fish and Fish Derivatives (including 4% Salmon in the Brown Kibbles*), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Various Sugars, Vegetables (including 0.5% Dried Carrots (equivalent to 4% Carrots) in the Orange Kibbles and 1% Dried Peas (equivalent to 4% Peas) in the Green Kibbles*), Yeasts, *Brown Kibble typically 70% of product, Orange Kibble and Green Kibble both typically 8% of product each

Net Contents

1.9kg ℮

Preparation and Usage

24h Daily Feeding Recommendation3kg: 45 - 50 g, 4kg: 55 - 65 g, 5kg: 65 - 75 g15 g dry food can be replaced with 1 85 g pouch of Whiskas® wet food.377 kcal/100 gFeeding instructions: Account for the calories coming from treats. Feeding amounts are intended as guidelines only. Adjust the amount of food according to the age, size and activity level of your cat. Divide into portions for feeding throughout the day. Please introduce food gradually when switching diets. For more detailed information, please visit our website. Fresh water should always be available.

