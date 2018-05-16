Crave Dog Food High Protein Chicken & Turkey 300G

- Complete Wet pet food for adult dogs.
- CRAVE™ Adult Wet Dog Food is inspired by a dog's natural diet. Made with a minimum of 65% animal sources, these protein rich recipes will help support strong and healthy muscles for your dog.
- At CRAVE™, we understand that dogs want the taste and nutrition of a diet that's rich in animal proteins - and the reason is simple. Protein-rich diets provide the nutrients for a strong and healthy dog, with the right amount of energy to play. Like the diets of their wild dog ancestors, CRAVE™ recipes are always crafted with high-quality animal protein, the flavour dogs love and are made without grains.
- High quality adult dog food, made with a minimum of 65% animal sources
- High protein recipes to help support strong and healthy muscles
- Grain free wet food for dogs with sensitive digestions
- No maize, wheat, soya & dairy
- Quality dog food recipes made with no artificial colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 300G
- High protein recipes to help support strong and healthy muscles
Information
Ingredients
27% Chicken (Necks, Deboned Ground Chicken, Liver, Hearts), 26% Turkey (Deboned Ground Turkey, Liver, Hearts), 14% Pork (Deboned Ground Pork, Hearts), Minerals, Chicken Broth Concentrate (0.5% Equals 28% Chicken Broth), Dried Beet Pulp
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see side of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- 93 kcal / 100 g
- Feeding instructions: A 5 kg dog requires 1/2 tray and 45 g dry food daily, a 10 kg dog requires 3/4 tray and 85 g dry food daily, a 20 kg dog requires 1 1/2 trays and 125 g dry food daily. We recommend to feed a mix of complete Crave™ wet and dry food.
- Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.cravepetfood.co.uk
- IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
300g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|10.1
|Fat content:
|6.1
|Inorganic matter:
|1.8
|Crude fibres:
|0.70
|Moisture:
|80.8
|Vitamin D3
|400 IU
|Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):
|1.7 mg
|Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
|0.35 mg
|Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
|4.5 mg
|Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
|2.7 mg
|Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
|16.2 mg
|Cassia gum:
|2500 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
|Technological additives:
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020