Whiskas Cat Food 11+Poultry Selection Pouches 12X100g

My cat is 17 and is now a very fussy eater, she does have a liver disorder so maybe doesn't help matters, the food making her sick at times. I owned her at 3 years old. She's tried all makers of cat food always eaten it until a year ago. I tried her on all the big brands and at times she's looked up at me nose in the air again, then WHISKERS 11+ I thought would be ideal as she is over 11 and so i bought two boxes of 12 and what???? Up goes her nose again, when I put down the WHISKERS 'Turkey'!!! - she said "WHAT OTHER DELICACIES IN THAT GORGEOUS BOX? NOW WHY HAVEN'T I HAD THESE BEFORE - IDIOT!!" I was astounded she actually loves all four flavours of which she's had before from other manufacturers and just a few mouthsful then its had to be recycled, Now she's in "17th Heaven", she loves them that she wakes me up around 3am for an extra pouch of her yummies. Fluffy would recommend these 100%. They're small cubes in jelly and she eats them easily no having to pull the food apart, non stinky as some cat foods do, looks good enough for me to eat even. Look out Fluffy!!! The jelly is good, as its moisture, and as she wont always drink she at least gets plenty liquid from this wonderful Whiskers. It contains a lot of great nutrients, vitamins, etc, for elderly cats, it is an ideal cat food. Do give your cat a treat if he or she is 11+ its great.
Amazing. The only food for 11+ cats!
Amazing product. Has eliminated most of the odour from my 14 year old cats faeces (they had become very stinky), and improved the quality of them too! Will not buy anything else now. One very happy cat and very happy owner!