By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Whiskas Cat Food 11+Poultry Selection Pouches 12X100g

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Whiskas Cat Food 11+Poultry Selection Pouches 12X100g
£ 3.50
£2.92/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete Wet Pet Food for Senior Cats.
  • Whiskas® delicious meals and cat treats are formulated for your cat's diet
  • 100% Complete and Balanced pet food
  • 12x100g Whiskas wet cat food pouches for adult felines
  • Whiskas cat food pouches, Poultry Selection in Jelly
  • Delicious cat food slices for a convenient and fresh meal. Our WHISKAS® 11+ range offers a variety of tailored meals,with taurine to help your cat maintain a healthy heart. Our tasty meals, made with a combination of selected natural* ingredients +vitamins +minerals, provide everything your cat needs for a healthy life and strong natural defences.
  • At the WHISKAS® brand we understand what your cat naturally needs and loves. That's why we use delicious, nutritious ingredients she'll instinctively love. All WHISKAS® cat food recipes are carefully prepared to give your cat everything she naturally needs at each stage of her life, keeping her happy and healthy from kitten through to senior. Developed by our experts at Waltham, the world's leading authority on petcare and nutrition, each cat food meal is complete and balanced to help you provide the best possible care for your cat. And with our variety, she can enjoy something different each day.
  • Delicious Senior cat food slices for a convenient and fresh meal
  • Wet cat food pouches for cats aged 11 years onwards made with carefully prepared recipes
  • Easy to eat and optimal to digest for your ageing cat
  • With balanced mineral levels to support urinary tract health
  • Nutritionally complete & balanced to help her stay happy and healthy
  • Pack size: 1200G
  • With balanced mineral levels to support urinary tract health

Information

Storage

Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • 24h Daily Feeding Recommendation
  • Pouch Only: 3 kg x2, 4 kg x2 1/2, 5 kg x3
  • Pouch + Dry Food: 3 kg x1 1/2 + 15 g, 4 kg x2 + 15 g, 5 kg x2 + 25 g
  • We recommend to feed a mix of WHISKAS® wet and dry food.
  • 77 kcal / 100 g
  • Feeding Instructions: Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • www.whiskas.co.uk
  • IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.whiskas.ie

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

    • Delicious Senior cat food slices for a convenient and fresh meal
    • Wet cat food pouches for cats aged 11 years onwards made with carefully prepared recipes
    • Easy to eat and optimal to digest for your ageing cat
    • With balanced mineral levels to support urinary tract health
    • Nutritionally complete & balanced to help her stay happy and healthy
    • With Chicken
    • With Duck
    • With Poultry
    • With Turkey

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (38%, of which 94% Natural, including 4% Turkey), Minerals (0.5%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 0.3% Chicory Extract)

    Storage

    • Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
    Protein:9
    Fat content:5
    Inorganic matter:1.6
    Crude fibres:0.3
    Moisture:84.5
    Calcium:0.24
    Phosphorus:0.18
    Vitamin B1:29.4 mg
    Vitamin C:210 mg
    Vitamin D3:250 IU
    Vitamin E:19.6 mg
    Taurine:1100 mg
    Copper (Cupric sulphate, pentahydrate):1.3 mg
    Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.32 mg
    Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):16.1 mg
    Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):3.2 mg
    Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):25.8 mg
    Cassia gum:2370 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-
    Technological additives:-
    • Delicious Senior cat food slices for a convenient and fresh meal
    • Wet cat food pouches for cats aged 11 years onwards made with carefully prepared recipes
    • Easy to eat and optimal to digest for your ageing cat
    • With balanced mineral levels to support urinary tract health
    • Nutritionally complete & balanced to help her stay happy and healthy
    • With Chicken
    • With Duck
    • With Poultry
    • With Turkey

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (38%, of which 94% Natural, including 4% Duck), Minerals (0.5%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 0.3% Chicory Extract)

    Storage

    • Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
    Protein:9
    Fat content:5
    Inorganic matter:1.6
    Crude fibres:0.3
    Moisture:84.5
    Calcium:0.24
    Phosphorus:0.18
    Vitamin B1:29.4 mg
    Vitamin C:210 mg
    Vitamin D3:250 IU
    Vitamin E:19.6 mg
    Taurine:1100 mg
    Copper (Cupric sulphate, pentahydrate):1.3 mg
    Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.32 mg
    Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):16.1 mg
    Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):3.2 mg
    Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):25.8 mg
    Cassia gum:2370 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-
    Technological additives:-
    • Delicious Senior cat food slices for a convenient and fresh meal
    • Wet cat food pouches for cats aged 11 years onwards made with carefully prepared recipes
    • Easy to eat and optimal to digest for your ageing cat
    • With balanced mineral levels to support urinary tract health
    • Nutritionally complete & balanced to help her stay happy and healthy
    • With Chicken
    • With Duck
    • With Poultry
    • With Turkey

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (38%, of which 94% Natural, including 4% Chicken), Minerals (0.5%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 0.3% Chicory Extract)

    Storage

    • Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
    Protein:9
    Fat content:5
    Inorganic matter:1.6
    Crude fibres:0.3
    Moisture:84.5
    Calcium:0.24
    Phosphorus:0.18
    Vitamin B1:29.4 mg
    Vitamin C:210 mg
    Vitamin D3:250 IU
    Vitamin E:19.6 mg
    Taurine:1100 mg
    Copper (Cupric sulphate, pentahydrate):1.3 mg
    Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.32 mg
    Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):16.1 mg
    Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):3.2 mg
    Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):25.8 mg
    Cassia gum:2370 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-
    Technological additives:-
    • Delicious Senior cat food slices for a convenient and fresh meal
    • Wet cat food pouches for cats aged 11 years onwards made with carefully prepared recipes
    • Easy to eat and optimal to digest for your ageing cat
    • With balanced mineral levels to support urinary tract health
    • Nutritionally complete & balanced to help her stay happy and healthy
    • With Chicken
    • With Duck
    • With Poultry
    • With Turkey

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (38%, of which 94% Natural, including 4% Poultry), Minerals (0.5%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 0.3% Chicory Extract)

    Storage

    • Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
    Protein:9
    Fat content:5
    Inorganic matter:1.6
    Crude fibres:0.3
    Moisture:84.5
    Calcium:0.24
    Phosphorus:0.18
    Vitamin B1:29.4 mg
    Vitamin C:210 mg
    Vitamin D3:250 IU
    Vitamin E:19.6 mg
    Taurine:1100 mg
    Copper (Cupric sulphate, pentahydrate):1.3 mg
    Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.32 mg
    Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):16.1 mg
    Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):3.2 mg
    Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):25.8 mg
    Cassia gum:2370 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-
    Technological additives:-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

THE BEST CAT FOOD EVER PLEASE BUY ME SOME MORE

5 stars

My cat is 17 and is now a very fussy eater, she does have a liver disorder so maybe doesn't help matters, the food making her sick at times. I owned her at 3 years old. She's tried all makers of cat food always eaten it until a year ago. I tried her on all the big brands and at times she's looked up at me nose in the air again, then WHISKERS 11+ I thought would be ideal as she is over 11 and so i bought two boxes of 12 and what???? Up goes her nose again, when I put down the WHISKERS 'Turkey'!!! - she said "WHAT OTHER DELICACIES IN THAT GORGEOUS BOX? NOW WHY HAVEN'T I HAD THESE BEFORE - IDIOT!!" I was astounded she actually loves all four flavours of which she's had before from other manufacturers and just a few mouthsful then its had to be recycled, Now she's in "17th Heaven", she loves them that she wakes me up around 3am for an extra pouch of her yummies. Fluffy would recommend these 100%. They're small cubes in jelly and she eats them easily no having to pull the food apart, non stinky as some cat foods do, looks good enough for me to eat even. Look out Fluffy!!! The jelly is good, as its moisture, and as she wont always drink she at least gets plenty liquid from this wonderful Whiskers. It contains a lot of great nutrients, vitamins, etc, for elderly cats, it is an ideal cat food. Do give your cat a treat if he or she is 11+ its great.

Amazing. The only food for 11+ cats!

5 stars

Amazing product. Has eliminated most of the odour from my 14 year old cats faeces (they had become very stinky), and improved the quality of them too! Will not buy anything else now. One very happy cat and very happy owner!

Usually bought next

Whiskas Cat Food 11+ Pouches Fish Selection 12X100g

£ 3.50
£2.92/kg

Offer

Whiskas Cat Food 11+ Meat Selection Pouches 12X100g

£ 3.50
£2.92/kg

Offer

Tesco Lightweight Cat Litter 10L

£ 1.89
£0.19/litre

Whiskas 7+ Chicken Dry Senior Cat Food 825G

£ 3.00
£3.64/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here