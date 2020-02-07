By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Airwick Air Freshener Essential Mist Aromatherapy Lavender Kit 20Ml

4.5(25)Write a review
Airwick Air Freshener Essential Mist Aromatherapy Lavender Kit 20Ml
£ 18.00
£900.00/litre

Product Description

  • Essential Mist Aroma Relaxing Lavender
  • Transforms natural essential oils into mist*
  • *New Air Wick Essential Mist contains natural Essential Oils that are automatically transformed into a fine mist
  • 1 Refill lasts up to 45 days**
  • **based on lowest intensity setting
  • 3 intensity settings
  • Pack size: 20ML

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions
  • 1 Lift to remove outer cover.
  • 2 Insert 3 batteries.
  • 3 Remove refill cap, insert by pushing upright into device until it clicks.
  • 4 Replace outer cover.
  • 5 Turn on device with slider (blue light will flash), select intensity setting.
  • 6 Device will run for 8 hour cycle, releasing mist regularly, then go on standby for 16 hours.
  • Device features:
  • A) To change start time - push slider to off, then on at desired time setting.
  • B) Low, Med, or High settings control fragrance level.
  • Do
  • Use only as directed.
  • Keep product on a flat surface.
  • Keep upright at all times.

Warnings

  • INSTRUCTIONS FOR SAFE USE. Read CAREFULLY - Keep for future reference. This device is battery operated. FOR ADULT USE ONLY. Not to be used by children and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities.
  • Use only as directed. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS. Use in well ventilated areas. SWITCH OFF TIMER BEFORE INSERTING REFILLS. Only recommended for use with Air Wick Essential Mist refills. DO NOT INGEST.
  • Use only non-rechargeable alkaline batteries. Ensure batteries are inserted correctly, aligning the (+) and (-) terminals. If batteries leak - remove them immediately and any leaked material. Remove batteries if device is not used for a long period of time. If away for more than a week, turn off device. DO NOT: Place near or on source of heat, naked flame, any electrical equipment or in direct sunlight (above 50°C). Mix used batteries, batteries of different brands or different kinds. Expose the batteries to water, fire or high temperatures. Cause a short-circuit. Attempt to recharge batteries. Disposal: according to local regulations. Remove batteries. Dispose of the empty glass bottle or recycle. Dispose of automatic device in the appropriate recycling bin. AIR WICK Essential Mist Relaxing Lavender. Contains Coumarin, 3 and 4-(4-Hydroxy-4-methylpentyl)-3-cyclohexene-1-carboxaldehyde, 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-Octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthalenyl) ethanone, Linalool, 4-tert-Butylcyclohexyl acetate, alpha-iso-Methylionone, Limonene and delta-1-(2,6,6-Trimethyl-3-cyclohexen-1-yl)-2-buten-1-one. May produce an allergic reaction.
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. www.rbeurinfo.com
  • DO NOT
  • USE DAMAGED UNIT.
  • USE IN SMALL, CONFINED PET AREAS
  • USE CONTINUOUSLY.
  • USE IN SLEEPING AREAS
  • OBSTRUCT AIR FLOW.
  • INHALE VAPOUR DIRECTLY

Return to

  • Air Wick® Consumer Services:
  • For help and advice, contact us: www.airwick.co.uk
  • Reckitt Benckiser
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • Tel: 0845 769 7079
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Tel: 01 661 7318

Net Contents

20ml ℮

25 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Smells lovely

5 stars

I really like the smell of lavender and this is just right. I like how it works on a 8 hour cycle, so that you don't have to remember to turn it on or off. There are three different settings , I found that the lowest setting was just right.

Nice gentle lovely smell in the air

5 stars

This smells lovely..it just breezes by you in the air like a mist. It works for about seven hours from when you switch it on then goes off all night and back on next day. So it lasts longer. It could do with a boost button so you can press it if needed extra smell. Yes I like the lavender smell, refreshing and bold. It was too strong for my husband so had to move it but I loved the smell. The light on the top goes blue when its misting. I really loved this would recommend.

Relaxing and calming

5 stars

I've been suffering with insomnia recently and started to use this to help me relax and it's really helped with the relaxing lavender fragrance. I'm looking forward to trying different oils with this.

Works well

5 stars

This is easy to assemble and within a minute it was working. The amount of fragrance can be adjusted, I have this on the lowest setting and find that gives me a good amount of fragrance. The fragrance is very natural, just like an essential oil, it’s really lovely and I find the lavender is so relaxing

Smells nice

4 stars

This is is a great item. There are a few settings on there. Iike the the fact that when you set it it runs for 8 hours then switches off for 16 hours. The smell could be a bit more intense other than that I like this diffuser.

Pleasant burst of scent

4 stars

I used this in my upstairs bathroom and found it delivered enough scent on the middle of 3 settings that I noticed the fragrance when walking past the room. The diffuser itself was easy to assemble and even came with batteries (although I haven't owned long enough to say how long these will last, hopefully they won't need changing with every refill).

Lasting smell

4 stars

Great diffuser!The lavender scent is lovely not too overwhelming and lasts a while.Great thing is that the batteries were included and the fact that it only operates 8 hours a day means that the house has got a discreet smell.

Not much fragrance.

3 stars

The mist diffuser design is really nice, not too big and bulky like others I have tried. The batteries that came included were very easy to install. The first day of use I could smell the fragrance which is pleasant, although I wouldn't say it resembled lavender, unfortunately the smell didn't last and I couldn't smell it unless I was stood near it. I will definitely try it using other scents in the range. I would recommend this product but maybe for use in smaller rooms.

Great frangrance

5 stars

I've been really pleased with this air fresher. I don't often use air fresheners as often find the smell too synthetic but I love this fragrance. The automatic dispenser is great, it works intermittently for 8 hours and then stops for 16, so it isn't wasting the product at night time. You can choose the intensity level of fragrance dispensed too which is handy. I like the look of the freshener, it looks quite stylish. I'm going to buy another one to put in my other bathroom.

Beautiful smell and lasts for ages

5 stars

I love this mist diffuser, with the right lighting it creates a calming ambience and is subtle and inoffensive when placed on a cabinet unlike some I have tried in the past. My review is based on the lavender oil. If you have the setting high, the oil is used much more quickly. The instructions would benefit from a bit more detail about what the settings actually mean.

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

