Lindt Chick Chocolate Egg 18G

Lindt Chick Chocolate Egg 18G
£ 0.50
£2.78/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Filled milk chocolate with double milk cream (50%)
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Pack size: 18g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder (18%), Anhydrous Milk Fat (11%), Cocoa Mass, Skim Milk Powder (2%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in Germany

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

18g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2494 kJ / 599 kcal
Fat 42 g
- of which saturates 26 g
Carbohydrate 49 g
- of which sugars 42 g
Protein 5.8 g
Salt 0.17 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

