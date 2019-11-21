Birds Eye 30 Cod Fish Fingers 840G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.

These instructions are guidelines only.

Do Not refreeze after defrosting.



Grill

Instructions: Medium Grill 12-15 mins

Pre-heat the grill.

Turn over occasionally.

Cook until crisp and golden.



Oven cook

Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.

230°C, Fan 210°C, Gas Mark 8 12-15 mins

Pre-heat the oven.

Place on a baking try in the top part of the oven.

Turn over halfway through cooking.

Cook until crisp and golden.

