Search with a list of items 

Birds Eye 30 Cod Fish Fingers 840G

3.5(21)Write a review
Birds Eye 30 Cod Fish Fingers 840G
£ 6.00
£7.15/kg
Per 4 fish fingers (112g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy1024kJ 244kcal
    12%
  • Fat10g
    14%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.80g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Cod fillet Fish Fingers, lightly fried.
  • Follow the Fish and visit www.birdseye.co.uk to find out where this fish comes from and how we fish sustainably.
  • Wrapped in breadcrumbs, a sprinkling of turmeric & paprika gives our fish fingers their golden colour.
  • 100% succulent cod fillet cut into fingers
  • Pack size: 840g

Information

Ingredients

Cod (Fish) (58%), Breadcrumb Coating*, Rapeseed Oil, *Breadcrumb Coating (Wheat Flour, Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Paprika, Yeast, Turmeric)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Wheat

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Medium Grill 12-15 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over occasionally.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
230°C, Fan 210°C, Gas Mark 8 12-15 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking try in the top part of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Number of uses

This pack contains 7 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Net Contents

840g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 4 Fish Fingers (112g) Oven Baked Provides#:
Energy - kJ939kJ1024kJ
- kcal224kcal244kcal
Fat 9.1g10g
- of which Saturates 0.6g0.7g
Carbohydrate 22g24g
- of which Sugars 1.0g1.2g
Fibre 0.9g1.0g
Protein 13g14g
Salt 0.72g0.80g
#Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

21 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

have had these for years but don't taste the same

2 stars

have had these for years but don't taste the same anymore dissapointing as I only like proper cod , hard crumb .just taste completely different

Birds Eye Cod Fish Fingers

5 stars

Very good value, also always up to the best quality

The best quality fish fingers

5 stars

These are the best quality fish fingers. Clean white fish no bones Don't go for cheaper imitations you get what you pay for Don't confuse these with Birds Eye Omega which are not cod and not so good.

ewwwwwww

1 stars

im sooooo sad i bought this. its sooooooooooooo bad. don't buy this

Ok

2 stars

We had today they're okay not a huge fan, one of the fish Fingers I had tasted a bit odd. I normally buy aldi fish Fingers and there fine. Kids didn't complain about these ones.

Fingers at their best

4 stars

Best fish fingers in the market place. Have compared to Asda, Tesco, Aldi, M&S, Co-op and following pretty stringent family taste tests, Birds Eye clearly are the best.

Awful

1 stars

After many years of buying these fish fingers I will no longer be buying them. Mostly grey fish, thin, in some places breadcrumbs thicker than fish. They used to be lovely but no longer.

Bring back old recipe bread crumb please

3 stars

I preferred the old breadcrumb recipe - sorry to see it changed

fish fingers

2 stars

I have been eating birds eye cod fish fingers for years and years and I have just eaten the new chrispy ones ,To find out the tast is completly different to the old ones,not keen on the taste of turmeric.think I will be trying another brand then

Prefer the old bread crumbs

2 stars

have been eating these for many years but now the new crispy crumb gives a hard coating when they are cooked well enough so the fish is not soggy.

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

