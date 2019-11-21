Birds Eye 30 Cod Fish Fingers 840G

have had these for years but don't taste the same
have had these for years but don't taste the same anymore dissapointing as I only like proper cod , hard crumb .just taste completely different
Birds Eye Cod Fish Fingers
Very good value, also always up to the best quality
The best quality fish fingers
These are the best quality fish fingers. Clean white fish no bones Don't go for cheaper imitations you get what you pay for Don't confuse these with Birds Eye Omega which are not cod and not so good.
ewwwwwww
im sooooo sad i bought this. its sooooooooooooo bad. don't buy this
Ok
We had today they're okay not a huge fan, one of the fish Fingers I had tasted a bit odd. I normally buy aldi fish Fingers and there fine. Kids didn't complain about these ones.
Fingers at their best
Best fish fingers in the market place. Have compared to Asda, Tesco, Aldi, M&S, Co-op and following pretty stringent family taste tests, Birds Eye clearly are the best.
Awful
After many years of buying these fish fingers I will no longer be buying them. Mostly grey fish, thin, in some places breadcrumbs thicker than fish. They used to be lovely but no longer.
Bring back old recipe bread crumb please
I preferred the old breadcrumb recipe - sorry to see it changed
fish fingers
I have been eating birds eye cod fish fingers for years and years and I have just eaten the new chrispy ones ,To find out the tast is completly different to the old ones,not keen on the taste of turmeric.think I will be trying another brand then
Prefer the old bread crumbs
have been eating these for many years but now the new crispy crumb gives a hard coating when they are cooked well enough so the fish is not soggy.