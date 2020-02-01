By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Surf Coconut Bliss Washing Liquid 25 Washes 875Ml

4.5(49)Write a review
image 1 of Surf Coconut Bliss Washing Liquid 25 Washes 875Ml
£ 3.00
£3.43/litre
  • Surf Coconut Bliss Liquid Washing Detergent formula features a delightful, nature-inspired fragrance that will give your clothes all the nourishing benefits of soft creamy coconut milk. Designed with sweet and warm notes of vanilla, amber, and musk, the wonderful fragrance enables you to escape to a beautiful natural paradise. It’s the ultimate beach fun fragrance-paradise in a bottle, which you won’t be able to resist! Let Surf's laundry range bring you the joy of fragrance, long after you've washed your clothes. With burst after burst of uplifting fragrance released right through your day, your laundry will stay fragrantly fresh, with a brilliant deep clean you'll love. Our Coconut Bliss Liquid Washing Detergent, with its sensational vibrant fragrance, is available in washing liquid, washing powder, and convenient washing capsules and is suitable for washing both colours and whites. It is suitable for cold washes as well. It delivers excellent fragrance and brilliant cleaning, and can be used for pre-treating. Our bottle is 100% recyclable with the sleeve removed. To use Surf liquid effectively, pour into the dosing ball and then place this in the drum of your washing machine. Then add your laundry and start the wash. For the best results, use 35 ml Surf liquid for standard loads (4-5 kg) and soft/medium water. Use 52 ml for larger or dirtier loads, and hard water.
  • Surf Coconut Bliss Liquid Washing Detergent provides brilliantly clean laundry every time
  • Enjoy fresh laundry with burst after burst of delightful, nature-inspired fragrance released throughout the day
  • Ensure your clothes stay fresh and clean with our fragrant liquid detergent
  • Surf laundry liquid is suitable for washing both colours and whites
  • This super concentrated liquid detergent has been approved by The Good Housekeeping Institute
  • Surf Coconut Bliss Liquid Washing Detergent is also available in washing capsules and powder
  • Pack size: 875ML

Information

Ingredients

5-15%: Anionic surfactants. <5%: Nonionic surfactants, Perfume, Polycarboxylates, Soap, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Methylisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Check care labels first. Wash dark colours separately. Check colour-fastness before pre-treating with neat liquid. Don’t wash flame-resistant fabrics above 50°C. Do not use on silk and wool. For handwash dilute 17ml detergent in 5L water. For heavy soiling wash on a high temperature. When washing at low temps use a non-delicate cycle for best results

Warnings

  • WARNING: Causes serious eye irritation. Contains Benzisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

875 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Causes serious eye irritation. Contains Benzisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

49 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Not too sure

3 stars

I absolutely adore the coconuty scent of this washing liquid. It seems to clean my clothes well but after adding softner the lovely smell disappeared so unless there is a matching softner available dont expect to smell the coconut [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells bliss

5 stars

I've tried numerous laundry liquids but this by far is at the top of my list! Smells good in the bottle but smells absolutely divine on clothes and it's the first laundry liquid that I've used that the scent stays on the clothes for a long time after theyve being washed. Definitely worth a try. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell

4 stars

This washing liquid smelt incredible. The smell filled my house when I hung the bedding out to dry. The liquid is highly concentrated so you don't need as much. I found my washing looking generally clean and definitely smelt clean however, I did notice that my white washing did not come out quite as clean as usual (particularly socks). If used with stain remover, I'm sure it would perform well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Strong smell

4 stars

We have recently started buying different washing detergents now the kids are a little bigger. We got the coconut one which has a lovely stronge smell, have skipped a few softeners as it smells so nice on it's own. Clothes have come out clean, will be exploring the different scents. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautifully scented laundry

5 stars

I've been really impressed with this laundry liquid . Firstly I like the design of the bottle it's compact size makes it easy to lift and hold . Upon opening the lid I immediately could smell the scent . It has a beautiful creamy coconut smell that is light and delicate . It smells really natural and not synthetic like some coconut scents can be . The liquid was easy to pour into the machine with zero mess . After the wash cycle I took the clothes out the drum and could smell the lovely fresh coconut scent straightaway. After drying the clothes I could still smell the scent and could smell it on my clothes all day when wearing and also on bedding . The laundry liquid also cleans really well and is good for removing light stains on clothes . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing

5 stars

I love this washing liquid it smells lovely, has a good consistency and leaves my clothes smelling fresh and clean. Even the design on the bottle is fabulous, also a little goes a long way. I would definitely recommend this brand and fragrance of wash liquid to friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells beautiful!

4 stars

If you love coconut then you’ll love this to wash your clothes with. It’s softening and leaves clothes smelling lovely for ages. It lasted a really long time too as a little goes a long way. You only need a bit per wash. Highly recommend this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very good laundry liquid

5 stars

Very good laundry liquid. It removes all the stains even in a lower temperature. It’s very gently on clothes plus the smell is gorgeous. There is no need to use the function of pre wash because it works well even in a short cycle. I would recommend it this product to everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cleans and smells great

5 stars

i have used this product for both white and coloured clothes. The clothes have kept their colour and dark stains were removed. Apart from that the smell is absolutely great. My clothes smell so fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

5 stars

I was really excited to try coconut bliss and I wasn't disappointed, it smells so so nice! I used the recommended amount and was dubious about whether the smell would be on my clothes after the wash. I was presently surprised that my clothes smelt like coconut even when dry! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

