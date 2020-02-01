Surf Coconut Bliss Washing Liquid 25 Washes 875Ml

Not too sure 3 stars Review from unilever.com 1st February 2020 I absolutely adore the coconuty scent of this washing liquid. It seems to clean my clothes well but after adding softner the lovely smell disappeared so unless there is a matching softner available dont expect to smell the coconut [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells bliss 5 stars Review from unilever.com 31st January 2020 I've tried numerous laundry liquids but this by far is at the top of my list! Smells good in the bottle but smells absolutely divine on clothes and it's the first laundry liquid that I've used that the scent stays on the clothes for a long time after theyve being washed. Definitely worth a try. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell 4 stars Review from unilever.com 28th January 2020 This washing liquid smelt incredible. The smell filled my house when I hung the bedding out to dry. The liquid is highly concentrated so you don't need as much. I found my washing looking generally clean and definitely smelt clean however, I did notice that my white washing did not come out quite as clean as usual (particularly socks). If used with stain remover, I'm sure it would perform well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Strong smell 4 stars Review from unilever.com 27th January 2020 We have recently started buying different washing detergents now the kids are a little bigger. We got the coconut one which has a lovely stronge smell, have skipped a few softeners as it smells so nice on it's own. Clothes have come out clean, will be exploring the different scents. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautifully scented laundry 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th January 2020 I've been really impressed with this laundry liquid . Firstly I like the design of the bottle it's compact size makes it easy to lift and hold . Upon opening the lid I immediately could smell the scent . It has a beautiful creamy coconut smell that is light and delicate . It smells really natural and not synthetic like some coconut scents can be . The liquid was easy to pour into the machine with zero mess . After the wash cycle I took the clothes out the drum and could smell the lovely fresh coconut scent straightaway. After drying the clothes I could still smell the scent and could smell it on my clothes all day when wearing and also on bedding . The laundry liquid also cleans really well and is good for removing light stains on clothes . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th January 2020 I love this washing liquid it smells lovely, has a good consistency and leaves my clothes smelling fresh and clean. Even the design on the bottle is fabulous, also a little goes a long way. I would definitely recommend this brand and fragrance of wash liquid to friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells beautiful! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd January 2020 If you love coconut then you’ll love this to wash your clothes with. It’s softening and leaves clothes smelling lovely for ages. It lasted a really long time too as a little goes a long way. You only need a bit per wash. Highly recommend this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very good laundry liquid 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd January 2020 Very good laundry liquid. It removes all the stains even in a lower temperature. It’s very gently on clothes plus the smell is gorgeous. There is no need to use the function of pre wash because it works well even in a short cycle. I would recommend it this product to everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cleans and smells great 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st January 2020 i have used this product for both white and coloured clothes. The clothes have kept their colour and dark stains were removed. Apart from that the smell is absolutely great. My clothes smell so fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]