Domestos Citrus Bleach 1.25L

£ 1.60
£1.28/litre
  • New Family Pack Size! Domestos thick bleach in Citrus with anti-limescale active molecules sticks even below the waterline to remove stains and prevent the build-up of limescale for up to 3x longer. When it comes to bleach, nothing protects as long as Domestos bleach.
  • Germs watch out! Known as the ultimate weapon with which to fight dirt and germs, Domestos thick bleach is the No.1 Bleach Brand and No.1 Toilet Brand *Nielsen, Total Market MAT, Toilet Cleaning, January 2020.We’ve been protecting families against germs since 1929. Domestos bleach is a versatile cleaning product that can be used as a toilet cleaner, as well as a multi-purpose cleaner all around your home: kitchen cleaner, bathroom cleaner, drain cleaner etc. For total toilet hygiene, try Domestos Power 5 rim block for freshness even between flushes.
  • Domestos, fighting poor sanitation globally, has helped more than 6 million people gain access to a clean and safe toilet, and more than 75,000 children have benefited from clean water and toilet facilities in their schools, helping improve attendance and educational achievement. Support our work and help to empower millions of families to have a clean and safe toilet. Visit Domestos.com to find out more. For hints and tips for all your housekeeping needs, visit cleanipedia: https://www.cleanipedia.com
  • Domestos is the UK’s #1 bleach, protecting your home from germs
  • Domestos thick bleach kills all known germs, dead
  • Domestos bleach can be used as a toilet cleaner, as well as a multi-purpose cleaner all around your home
  • Domestos cleaning bleach prevents the build-up of limescale for up to 3x Longer
  • Our bleach provides long lasting germ protection
  • Use Domestos bleach with a toilet block for maximum freshness
  • Pack size: 1.25L

Information

Ingredients

Disinfectant: Sodium Hypochlorite 4.5g per 100g <5%: Chlorine Based Bleaching Agent (Sodium Hypochlorite), Non-Ionic Surfactants, Soap, Perfume

Storage

Keep out of reach of children. Keep only in the original container. Avoid release in the environment

Produce of

Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • CHILD RESISTANT CAP To open: Squeeze pads on sides of cap and turn anti-clockwise. After use: Replace cap and turn clockwise until you hear a click. USE NEAT – DISINFECTION AND LONG LASTING PROTECTION: Toilets: Apply under rim (around 80ml) and leave it to act for 30 minutes to kill bacteria, fungi, viruses and spores. For optimal long lasting protection against limescale and germs use the product at least once a day. Kitchen/Bathroom drains: Squirt into drain to disinfect and eliminate unpleasant smells. Sinks: Squirt into plugholes and overflow; leave for 5 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. USE DILUTE – DISINFECTION: Floors and work surfaces – 180ml of Domestos per 5 litres of water. Do not use neat on floors. Dishcloths and sponges – 90ml of Domestos in half bucket of water for soaking. USE DILUTE - BLEACHING: To bleach whites: 20ml of Domestos per 5 litres of water, for overnight soaking. Rinse after use. 1 cap = 15ml ALWAYS USE A PLASTIC CONTAINER. SUITABLE FOR USE IN SEPTIC TANKS (20 ML). Do not use on enamel or plated metal (chrome/gold) surface. Do not use undiluted on floors. Do not use on wool, silk, coloured and man made fibres, leather or garments with a special finish e.g. flameproof. Always refer to the garment label. Take care not to spill on fabrics/furnishings/carpets as damage will result. Always wipe up spillages and rinse thoroughly with clean water. Wash hands after use

Warnings

  • Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection. IF ON SKIN (or hair): Remove/take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water/shower. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a POISON CENTRE or doctor/physician. Collect spillage. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local and national regulations. CONTAINS: Sodium Hypochlorite, Sodium Hydroxide, Amines, Coco Alkyldimethyl, N-Oxides
  • DANGER WARNING! Do not use together with other products. May release dangerous gases (chlorine). Causes severe skin burns and eye damage. Very toxic to aquatic life. May be corrosive to metals

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

1.25 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Powerful Toilet Cleaner (and smells nice!)

5 stars

This is a really powerful thick bleach disinfectant with a nice citrus smell! It really does work well especially for the hard stains that often happens in a toilet environment. If you looking for a strong germ killer, stain remover and something that will prevent water stains/marks/limescale then I highly recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Its bleach

4 stars

Has to be one of the better Bleaches out there. A bit difficult to say if it kills all the germs in my loo but assuming it does. Nice and thick so it hangs around the toilet so you dont feel like you are pouring it straight down the toilet, and smells ok too. Only watch out is the bright yellow colour makes it appealing to my little boy so make sure its kept in a locked cupboard or high up out of reach of little hands [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Domestos citrus bleach

5 stars

If you like simple bleach for a variety of cleaning in the house this is the product to go. Its really thick and can help with disinfecting, to remove soap scum and remove hard residues in the bathroom. Smell could be better. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

I really like this for its cleaning power, used it mostly on the toilet in the house but also bathroom floors, bath, shower etc and found it amazing and leaves everything perfectly fresh and clean. The child safety cap is great and definitely unopenable by my kids. The only downside is that it’s ‘citrus fresh’ scented but I can’t smell that, it just smells like normal bleach to me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great bleach

5 stars

This is really good, very thick as described. Ive used it for various cleaning over the last week, with great performance. Will certainly be getting this again. I will also be recommending to family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good clean and fresh smell

4 stars

This Dometos bleach did a great job of cleaning my toilet. It left the bowl sparkling and limescale free. I would have liked it to be a little thicker though as it did not 'stick' as well as some other under-the-rim products I have used. Having said that, it did coat well enough to clean the loo thoroughly. Fragrance-wise, I feel that it could have been a bit more lemony and a bit less bleachy but I guess bleach is always going to be the overriding smell with such a product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product

3 stars

Ive been using this for a few weeks now and I am happy with this product. I use this to bleach my bathroom weekly and it keeps it fresh for days. smells nice without smelling too strong. good value for money as i am nowhere near running low yet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean Loo

5 stars

Totally recommend! I have tried others but nothing compares - domestos offers great aroma choices and with a quick squirt and leave on next flush the loo is sparkling again - with 2 mucky boys it’s quick and easy to refresh the smells! Thumbs up from a happy mum! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works

5 stars

There's not really a huge amount of things you can say about bleach, is there? It works like bleach is supposed to. It smells good for a scented bleach (but at the same time, it still smells of bleach). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells fresh

5 stars

I find this bleach easy to use, the nozzel makes this product easy to apply to the rim of my toilet. I like how it can easily be squeezed to release the bleach into the desired location. The cap itself has a safety feature which is important in our household. The bleach does the job and keeps our toilets clean and smelling fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

