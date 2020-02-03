Domestos Citrus Bleach 1.25L

Powerful Toilet Cleaner (and smells nice!) 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd February 2020 This is a really powerful thick bleach disinfectant with a nice citrus smell! It really does work well especially for the hard stains that often happens in a toilet environment. If you looking for a strong germ killer, stain remover and something that will prevent water stains/marks/limescale then I highly recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Its bleach 4 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd January 2020 Has to be one of the better Bleaches out there. A bit difficult to say if it kills all the germs in my loo but assuming it does. Nice and thick so it hangs around the toilet so you dont feel like you are pouring it straight down the toilet, and smells ok too. Only watch out is the bright yellow colour makes it appealing to my little boy so make sure its kept in a locked cupboard or high up out of reach of little hands [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Domestos citrus bleach 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd January 2020 If you like simple bleach for a variety of cleaning in the house this is the product to go. Its really thick and can help with disinfecting, to remove soap scum and remove hard residues in the bathroom. Smell could be better. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd January 2020 I really like this for its cleaning power, used it mostly on the toilet in the house but also bathroom floors, bath, shower etc and found it amazing and leaves everything perfectly fresh and clean. The child safety cap is great and definitely unopenable by my kids. The only downside is that it’s ‘citrus fresh’ scented but I can’t smell that, it just smells like normal bleach to me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great bleach 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd January 2020 This is really good, very thick as described. Ive used it for various cleaning over the last week, with great performance. Will certainly be getting this again. I will also be recommending to family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good clean and fresh smell 4 stars Review from unilever.com 14th January 2020 This Dometos bleach did a great job of cleaning my toilet. It left the bowl sparkling and limescale free. I would have liked it to be a little thicker though as it did not 'stick' as well as some other under-the-rim products I have used. Having said that, it did coat well enough to clean the loo thoroughly. Fragrance-wise, I feel that it could have been a bit more lemony and a bit less bleachy but I guess bleach is always going to be the overriding smell with such a product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product 3 stars Review from unilever.com 14th January 2020 Ive been using this for a few weeks now and I am happy with this product. I use this to bleach my bathroom weekly and it keeps it fresh for days. smells nice without smelling too strong. good value for money as i am nowhere near running low yet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean Loo 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th January 2020 Totally recommend! I have tried others but nothing compares - domestos offers great aroma choices and with a quick squirt and leave on next flush the loo is sparkling again - with 2 mucky boys it’s quick and easy to refresh the smells! Thumbs up from a happy mum! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th January 2020 There's not really a huge amount of things you can say about bleach, is there? It works like bleach is supposed to. It smells good for a scented bleach (but at the same time, it still smells of bleach). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]