Domestos White & Sparkle Bleach 1.25L

5(92)Write a review
image 1 of Domestos White & Sparkle Bleach 1.25L
£ 1.60
£1.28/litre
  • New Family Pack Size! Domestos White & Sparkle thick bleach with anti-limescale active molecules sticks even below the waterline to remove stains and prevent the build-up of limescale for up to 3x longer. When it comes to bleach, nothing protects as long as Domestos bleach.
  • Germs watch out! Known as the ultimate weapon with which to fight dirt and germs, Domestos thick bleach is the No.1 Bleach Brand and No.1 Toilet Brand *Nielsen, Total Market MAT, Toilet Cleaning, January 2020. We’ve been protecting families against germs since 1929. Domestos bleach is a versatile cleaning product that can be used as a toilet cleaner, as well as a multi-purpose cleaner all around your home: kitchen cleaner, bathroom cleaner, drain cleaner etc. For total toilet hygiene, try Domestos Power 5 rim block for freshness even between flushes.
  • Domestos, fighting poor sanitation globally, has helped more than 6 million people gain access to a clean and safe toilet, and more than 75,000 children have benefited from clean water and toilet facilities in their schools, helping improve attendance and educational achievement. Support our work and help to empower millions of families to have a clean and safe toilet. Visit Domestos.com to find out more. For hints and tips for all your housekeeping needs, visit cleanipedia: https://www.cleanipedia.com
  • Domestos is the UK’s #1 bleach, protecting your home from germs
  • Domestos thick bleach kills all known germs, dead
  • Domestos bleach can be used as a toilet cleaner, as well as a multi-purpose cleaner all around your home
  • Domestos cleaning bleach prevents the build-up of limescale for up to 3x longer
  • Our bleach provides long lasting germ protection
  • Use Domestos bleach with a toilet block for maximum freshness
  • Pack size: 1.25L

Information

Ingredients

Disinfectant: Sodium Hypochlorite 4.5g per 100g < 5%: Chlorine Based Bleaching Agent (Sodium Hypochlorite), Non-Ionic Surfactants, Soap, Perfume

Storage

Keep out of reach of children. Keep only in the original container. Avoid release in the environment

Produce of

Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • CHILD RESISTANT CAP To open: Squeeze pads on sides of cap and turn anti-clockwise. After use: Replace cap and turn clockwise until you hear a click. USE NEAT – DISINFECTION AND LONG LASTING PROTECTION: Toilets: Apply under rim (around 80ml) and leave it to act for 30 minutes to kill bacteria, fungi, viruses and spores. For optimal long lasting protection against limescale and germs use the product at least once a day. Kitchen/Bathroom drains: Squirt into drain to disinfect and eliminate unpleasant smells. Sinks: Squirt into plugholes and overflow; leave for 5 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. USE DILUTE – DISINFECTION: Floors and work surfaces – 180ml of Domestos per 5 litres of water. Do not use neat on floors. Dishcloths and sponges – 90ml of Domestos in half bucket of water for soaking. USE DILUTE - BLEACHING: To bleach whites: 20ml of Domestos per 5 litres of water, for overnight soaking. Rinse after use. 1 cap = 15ml ALWAYS USE A PLASTIC CONTAINER. SUITABLE FOR USE IN SEPTIC TANKS (20 ML). Do not use on enamel or plated metal (chrome/gold) surface. Do not use undiluted on floors. Do not use on wool, silk, coloured and man made fibres, leather or garments with a special finish e.g. flameproof. Always refer to the garment label. Take care not to spill on fabrics/furnishings/carpets as damage will result. Always wipe up spillages and rinse thoroughly with clean water. Wash hands after use

Warnings

  • Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection. IF ON SKIN (or hair): Remove/take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water/shower. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a POISON CENTRE or doctor/physician. Collect spillage. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local and national regulations. CONTAINS: Sodium Hypochlorite, Sodium Hydroxide, Amines, Coco Alkyldimethyl, N-Oxides
  • DANGER WARNING! Do not use together with other products. May release dangerous gases (chlorine). Causes severe skin burns and eye damage. Very toxic to aquatic life. May be corrosive to metals

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

1.25 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection. IF ON SKIN (or hair): Remove/take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water/shower. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a POISON CENTRE or doctor/physician. Collect spillage. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local and national regulations. CONTAINS: Sodium Hypochlorite, Sodium Hydroxide, Amines, Coco Alkyldimethyl, N-Oxides DANGER WARNING! Do not use together with other products. May release dangerous gases (chlorine). Causes severe skin burns and eye damage. Very toxic to aquatic life. May be corrosive to metals

92 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Does the job

4 stars

Good packaging and with a secure but not impossible to open lid. Done the job intended with ease and left the toilet sparkling and clean. After using this product I have now swapped from my previous brand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous Bleach

5 stars

This bleach is thicker and smells better than other brands i have used. It had cleaned my toilet and my entire bathroom effortlessly. The clean smell last well and makes cleaning a pleasure if that’s even a thing haha [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

sparkle

5 stars

love this domestos it really dose leave the toilet sparkling white , just pour , leave, and then flush for the cleanest ever looking loo . easy to hold bottle squirts well upside down giving a continuous flow of the liquid [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

I'm usually using the blue domestos so in comparison, I can say that this one acts a bit faster. Packaging is also nicer in the bathroom if there is no other way than to leave it partially in sight. And lastly, I found the the smell to be much lighter than the blue version which is an added bonus for me. not a ground breaking change but small improvements to the one I usually use, so will likley change and keep using this one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great staying power

5 stars

This bleach is so good, I’ve been using it in my toilet and it’s gleaming! I would definitely recommend this to all of my friends and family purely as it’s so effective and such good value for money as you only need to use a little bit each time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It works

4 stars

This is bleach, it is extra thick, it does the job. Not a lot else to say really. If you like a nice clean germ free home buy this product. If you are not that bothered don't. Job done. Other products are available, [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sparkling Clean

5 stars

I needed a strong cleaner for my toilets and gave this a go. The product surprisingly does not give off a strong bleach odour and gives of a clean scent. The product is easy to apply the nozzle helps to get product in around the toilet rim. This is a multi functional product that removes stains and assists in the white sparkle. This is product works well and is not overpowering in scent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic

5 stars

After being away from home for a little holiday when we arrived home the toilet have developed some limescale and discolouration below the water line so i decided this would be the perfect opportunity to use this new bleach. Well i was not disappointed my toilet is gleaming and smells lovely and fresh very little scrubbing was required either. I was so impressed i have even gone out and purchased another 2 bottles [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Finish!

5 stars

Love the this product for keeping my bath shiny and clean. It really leaves a shiny after clean and without the strong bleach smell. A little goes a long way, versatile as I also use the product in the toilet too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So far great bleach

5 stars

Great bleach cause I cleaned our bathroom and my son's window room which is full of molds already and it really does it jobs. The thickness of this bleach proves to me that it really cleans well and white as ever. Of course when using this bleach need to protect our hands with gloves. Overall, it gives our bathroom super squeaky clean which is great to me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 92 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

