Domestos White & Sparkle Bleach 1.25L

Does the job
Good packaging and with a secure but not impossible to open lid. Done the job intended with ease and left the toilet sparkling and clean. After using this product I have now swapped from my previous brand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fabulous Bleach
This bleach is thicker and smells better than other brands i have used. It had cleaned my toilet and my entire bathroom effortlessly. The clean smell last well and makes cleaning a pleasure if that’s even a thing haha [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
sparkle
love this domestos it really dose leave the toilet sparkling white , just pour , leave, and then flush for the cleanest ever looking loo . easy to hold bottle squirts well upside down giving a continuous flow of the liquid [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
I'm usually using the blue domestos so in comparison, I can say that this one acts a bit faster. Packaging is also nicer in the bathroom if there is no other way than to leave it partially in sight. And lastly, I found the the smell to be much lighter than the blue version which is an added bonus for me. not a ground breaking change but small improvements to the one I usually use, so will likley change and keep using this one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great staying power
This bleach is so good, I’ve been using it in my toilet and it’s gleaming! I would definitely recommend this to all of my friends and family purely as it’s so effective and such good value for money as you only need to use a little bit each time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It works
This is bleach, it is extra thick, it does the job. Not a lot else to say really. If you like a nice clean germ free home buy this product. If you are not that bothered don't. Job done. Other products are available, [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Sparkling Clean
I needed a strong cleaner for my toilets and gave this a go. The product surprisingly does not give off a strong bleach odour and gives of a clean scent. The product is easy to apply the nozzle helps to get product in around the toilet rim. This is a multi functional product that removes stains and assists in the white sparkle. This is product works well and is not overpowering in scent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic
After being away from home for a little holiday when we arrived home the toilet have developed some limescale and discolouration below the water line so i decided this would be the perfect opportunity to use this new bleach. Well i was not disappointed my toilet is gleaming and smells lovely and fresh very little scrubbing was required either. I was so impressed i have even gone out and purchased another 2 bottles [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Finish!
Love the this product for keeping my bath shiny and clean. It really leaves a shiny after clean and without the strong bleach smell. A little goes a long way, versatile as I also use the product in the toilet too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So far great bleach
Great bleach cause I cleaned our bathroom and my son's window room which is full of molds already and it really does it jobs. The thickness of this bleach proves to me that it really cleans well and white as ever. Of course when using this bleach need to protect our hands with gloves. Overall, it gives our bathroom super squeaky clean which is great to me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]