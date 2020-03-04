By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Comfort Intense Luxurious Fabric Conditioner 900Ml

5(32)Write a review
image 1 of Comfort Intense Luxurious Fabric Conditioner 900Ml
£ 3.00
£3.34/litre

Offer

  • Your clothes have the power to change how you feel, so it’s important to give them the best possible life. With this Comfort Luxurious fabric softener, your clothes will look, smell, and feel incredible wash after wash. Be whisked away on an epic journey when you add Comfort conditioner to your laundry. Inspired by tropical sunshine, this ultra-concentrated fabric conditioner contains Comfort’s special technology that releases long-lasting fragrance. Combining vibrant passion fruit, apricot, and pineapple with oriental sandalwood and patchouli, you won’t be able to stop loving your clothes with the Comfort Intense range! Comfort believes in the positive power of clothes—let this luxurious Comfort fabric conditioner make them last longer and stay bright and soft. Using Comfort Luxurious fabric conditioner regularly helps keep the shape, texture, and colour of your clothes, making ironing easier. And now with a more sustainable pack, as each bottle of this ultra-concentrated Comfort fabric softener is made of 100% recycled plastic and 100% recyclable bottle and cap (when sleeve is removed), it will help you go green too! To use this Comfort softener, pour half a cap (15 ml) into the fabric conditioner compartment of your washing machine drawer for a 4-5kg load. Run your washing machine on its normal cycle and wait for the magic to happen as the fabric softener scents are released. For best results and long-lasting clothes, use this superior Comfort fabric conditioner alongside your favourite washing powder or liquid. Never add Comfort liquid directly to your clothes. *Excluding cap and spout.
  • Every drop of Comfort Intense Luxurious fabric conditioner is ultra concentrated and designed to release intense freshness from every drop
  • A superior clothes conditioner that will leave your clothes with a look, feel, and smell like never before
  • Use this laundry conditioner with laundry washing capsules or liquid to help preserve fabric colour, shape, and softness
  • Love clothes that look, feel, and smell amazing with Comfort Intense fabric softener
  • Look after your clothes and the environment with this soft clothes conditioner and its small bottle made of 100% recycled plastic*
  • Just add Comfort fabric conditioner to each wash and unleash the positive power of your clothes
  • Pack size: 900ML

Information

Ingredients

15 -30% Cationic surfactants. <5% Perfume, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Coumarin, Eugenol, Limonene, Benzisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, DMDM Hydantoin

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Dose into your washing machine drawer. Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Wash and dry hands after use. Store between 5C and 25C. You do not need to dilute

Warnings

  • Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction

Name and address

  • Comfort,
  • Freepost ADM1000,
  • London,
  • SW1A 2XX
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

900 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

32 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Best for value and the smell is heavenly only 1

5 stars

Love the smell and clothes are sooooo soft

I love the contents, the product does what it shou

3 stars

I love the contents, the product does what it should and smells lovely. But, the design/shape of the bottle, whilst it looks pretty, is impossible to handle. I can't pick up the bottle without it falling out of my hand. It is too big to get one hand around, and there is no grip on the handle, so when picking up the bottle it just falls through my hands.

Smells amazing

5 stars

The scent of this fabric conditioner is so luxurious. My washing smells amazing for days and days after washing. And is so soft too. Definitely a regular for my shopping list now. A family favourite for sure [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

love the smell

5 stars

I really like the smell of Confort Intense Luxurious.. I use only one cap full and when clothes were washed it smell amazing and after putting clothes in dryer i was able to smell the fragrance it was long lasting fresh smell. Now i everytime wash my kids clothes using this as their clothes smell great and feeling soft, everytime when my kids wear washed clothes i can smell the fragrance and i feel like i am the best mom my kids clothes looks clean, soft and smells good. i will definately recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice Perfume Smell, Not as effective as I'd like

3 stars

I usually buy supermarket brand / cheap fabric conditioner which is fine with me, so I had quite high expectations for this. My initial impressions were that I liked the bottle and the spout which I had never seen before and made it very easy to pour out the conditioner. It has a quite strong perfume smell which is kind of floral, but was not too overpowering for me. After using this for a few washes both large and small, for me, the smell did linger but not for very long, a day or so. Also the clothes were quite soft, but nothing exceptional. So overall, it's quite nice and the smell is quite luxurious but I would only get it occasionally, not use for every day washing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely scent

5 stars

I really like this product, it makes my washing smell lovely but without being over powering and it also makes it really soft. Clothes feel nice to wear after using this product. I would definitely recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smell that lasts for weeks

4 stars

I love the smell of clean laundry and often like to try different fabric softeners. This one is by far one of the best. Not only does it have a very pleasant scent and keeps the clothes looking and feeling fresh for weeks but I only needed to use a very small amount per wash. I have been using it for weeks now and still have most of the bottle left. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lush

4 stars

I just love the smell of this comfort and it really lasts on clothes with only just a cap full in the wash. The only problem I had was that if you don't have the nozzle the right way round when pouring it out it does go everywhere. I love the fact that the bottle is recyclable. I feel like I'm doing something good for the environment whilst smelling fabulous. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice smell

5 stars

I bought this Comfort intense Luxurious few weeks ago. What a nice smell! Your laundry will smell so nice and it stays over the whole place while they dry. Definitely recommend to try! My skin is very sensitive but I had no side effects or itchy skin after wearing fresh clothes. Good price for amazing quality! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the fragrance!

5 stars

Definitely this is my new favourite fabric softener. The smell is not overpowering like other fabric conditioners and it’s a longer lasting scent. Keeps my washing, bedding and towels nice and soft . It’s a sensory delight when I open my bed linen cupboard. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 32 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Bloo Total Shine & Hygiene Toilet Gel Fruit Burst

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Persil Colour Washing Liquid 24 Wash 840Ml

£ 5.00
£0.21/each

Persil Non Biological Washing Liquid 57 Wash 1995Ml

£ 6.00
£3.01/litre

Offer

Surf Tropical Lily Washing Liquid 25 Washes 875Ml

£ 3.00
£3.43/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here