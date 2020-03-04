Comfort Intense Luxurious Fabric Conditioner 900Ml

Best for value and the smell is heavenly only 1 5 stars A Tesco Customer9th March 2020 Love the smell and clothes are sooooo soft Report

I love the contents, the product does what it shou 3 stars A Tesco Customer20th February 2020 I love the contents, the product does what it should and smells lovely. But, the design/shape of the bottle, whilst it looks pretty, is impossible to handle. I can't pick up the bottle without it falling out of my hand. It is too big to get one hand around, and there is no grip on the handle, so when picking up the bottle it just falls through my hands. Report

Smells amazing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th November 2019 The scent of this fabric conditioner is so luxurious. My washing smells amazing for days and days after washing. And is so soft too. Definitely a regular for my shopping list now. A family favourite for sure [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

love the smell 5 stars Review from unilever.com 4th November 2019 I really like the smell of Confort Intense Luxurious.. I use only one cap full and when clothes were washed it smell amazing and after putting clothes in dryer i was able to smell the fragrance it was long lasting fresh smell. Now i everytime wash my kids clothes using this as their clothes smell great and feeling soft, everytime when my kids wear washed clothes i can smell the fragrance and i feel like i am the best mom my kids clothes looks clean, soft and smells good. i will definately recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice Perfume Smell, Not as effective as I'd like 3 stars Review from unilever.com 1st November 2019 I usually buy supermarket brand / cheap fabric conditioner which is fine with me, so I had quite high expectations for this. My initial impressions were that I liked the bottle and the spout which I had never seen before and made it very easy to pour out the conditioner. It has a quite strong perfume smell which is kind of floral, but was not too overpowering for me. After using this for a few washes both large and small, for me, the smell did linger but not for very long, a day or so. Also the clothes were quite soft, but nothing exceptional. So overall, it's quite nice and the smell is quite luxurious but I would only get it occasionally, not use for every day washing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely scent 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st November 2019 I really like this product, it makes my washing smell lovely but without being over powering and it also makes it really soft. Clothes feel nice to wear after using this product. I would definitely recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smell that lasts for weeks 4 stars Review from unilever.com 1st November 2019 I love the smell of clean laundry and often like to try different fabric softeners. This one is by far one of the best. Not only does it have a very pleasant scent and keeps the clothes looking and feeling fresh for weeks but I only needed to use a very small amount per wash. I have been using it for weeks now and still have most of the bottle left. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lush 4 stars Review from unilever.com 31st October 2019 I just love the smell of this comfort and it really lasts on clothes with only just a cap full in the wash. The only problem I had was that if you don't have the nozzle the right way round when pouring it out it does go everywhere. I love the fact that the bottle is recyclable. I feel like I'm doing something good for the environment whilst smelling fabulous. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice smell 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th October 2019 I bought this Comfort intense Luxurious few weeks ago. What a nice smell! Your laundry will smell so nice and it stays over the whole place while they dry. Definitely recommend to try! My skin is very sensitive but I had no side effects or itchy skin after wearing fresh clothes. Good price for amazing quality! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]