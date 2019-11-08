Comfort Intense Fuchsia Passion Fabric Conditioner 1.275L

Soft !! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th November 2019 Smells fabulous and really soft. I usually put mine in the drum rather than tray and I’ve not had any issues with it. The smell is beautiful and clothes are super soft. I’ve always used this brand and will continue to do so [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clothes Smell Great! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd November 2019 This fabric conditioner smells great and lasts for ages on your clothes. Every now and again, if you scratch the clothing that has been washed with the fabric conditioner, you'll smell a fresh burst of it. Makes your clothes smell fresher for longer. What's also great, is that it's in a smaller bottle, but you also use half a capful for each wash. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great lasting scent 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st November 2019 I love this product it makes my clothes smell gorgeous and feel soft. The scent lasts while storing and still can be smelt when worn. The bottle is nice and compact which makes it easy to store. The top spout also made it really easy to pour The correct amount with no spillages. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh smell that lasts! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 1st November 2019 Finally a conditioner that leaves clothes smelling fresh for longer. A little goes a long way . I usually use more than the recommended dosage with fabric conditioners but not with this one!! Love that the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic! The spout is a bit small though so easy to spill but otherwise a fab product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Long lasting scent! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st November 2019 I'm forever looking for new ways to switch-up my washing routine, I was so keen to try out this gorgeous Comfort Intense Fuschia Passion detergent. The fact it has enough liquid to fill 60 washes makes it even more amazing!! My washing is left smelling gorgeous and the scent really lasts! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it 5 stars Review from unilever.com 31st October 2019 I love this fabric softener. You can smell the fragrance as soon as you open the bottle and I particularly love this scent. Easy to dispense as it has the spout and because its concentrated you dont need to use a lot. Clothes come out of wash smelling lovely and fresh, clean I have to use an airer and tumble dryer but found that the scent was still there after clothes had been dried. I washed my winter coat and have worn it on several occasions and can still smell the fabric softener. Would highly recommend as this has to be one of the best softeners I've used [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing softness and fragrance 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th October 2019 I have previously used comfort but decided to try their intense range. Well, I’m delighted! The bottle and measures means that I am saving space! My first positive. More importantly, the softness is amazing and the fragrance is beautiful and lasting. I would highly recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Intense smelling comfort 5 stars Review from unilever.com 28th October 2019 Intense fuchsia passion comfort smells Devine. Left my clothes fresh smelling, soft to touch. Small cap full goes along way. Beautifully formulated smell, easy to measure using the cap. Overall really happy with the lasting smell and softness on clothes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

smells lovely! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th October 2019 I've always loved comfort fabric conditioner and love how they always make my clothes feel lovely and soft when they come.out of the washing machine. This one is no exception and I must say leaves my clothes also smelling beautiful. Definitely one of my favourite comfort scents. Highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]