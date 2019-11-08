By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Comfort Intense Fuchsia Passion Fabric Conditioner 1.275L

£ 7.00
£5.50/litre
  • Your clothes have the power to change how you feel, so it’s important to give them the best possible life. With this Comfort fabric softener your clothes will look, smell, and feel incredible wash after wash.
  • Be whisked away on an epic journey when you add one half a cap of this Comfort conditioner to your laundry. Inspired by oriental floral blossoms, ultra-concentrated fabric conditioner contains Comfort's special technology that releases long-lasting fragrance. Combining brilliant bursts of red fruit, sweet blossoms of jasmine and divine hints of vanilla, you won't be able to stop loving your clothes with the Comfort Intense range!
  • Comfort believes in the positive power of clothes – let this pink Comfort fabric conditioner make them last longer and stay bright and soft. Using Comfort Intense fabric conditioner regularly helps keep the shape, texture, and colour of your clothes, making the ironing easier. And now with a more sustainable pack, as each bottle of this ultra-concentrated Comfort fabric softener is made of 100% recycled plastic, it will help you go green too!
  • To use this Comfort softener, pour half a cap into the fabric conditioner compartment of your washing machine drawer. Run your washing machine on its normal cycle and wait for the magic to happen as the fabric softener scents are released. For best results and long-lasting clothes, use this superior Comfort fabric conditioner alongside your favourite laundry detergent. Never add Comfort liquid directly to your clothes.
  • Every drop of Comfort Intense Fuchsia Passion fabric conditioner is ultra-concentrated and designed to release intense freshness from every drop.
  • Because it is ultra-concentrated this brings great environmental benefits, saving 34% plastic, releasing 24% less waste and 20% less greenhouse gases compared to Comfort Blue Skies.
  • A superior clothes care conditioner that will leave your clothes looking, feeling and smelling like never before.
  • Use this laundry conditioner with laundry detergent to help preserve fabric colour and softness.
  • Look after your clothes and the environment with this soft clothes conditioner and its small bottle made of 100% recycled plastic.
  • Just add half a cap to each wash and unleash the positive power of your clothes.
  • Pack size: 1.275L

Information

Ingredients

15-30% Cationic surfactants. <5% Perfume, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Limonene, Benzisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, DMDM Hydantoin

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Dose into your washing machine drawer. Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Wash and dry hands after use. Store between 5C and 25C. You do not need to dilute

Warnings

  • Contains Benzisothiazolinone and Tetrahydrolinalool. May produce an allergic reaction

Name and address

  • Comfort,
  • Freepost ADM1000,
  • London,
  • SW1A 2XX
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

1.275 ℮

Safety information

Contains Benzisothiazolinone and Tetrahydrolinalool. May produce an allergic reaction

Soft !!

5 stars

Smells fabulous and really soft. I usually put mine in the drum rather than tray and I’ve not had any issues with it. The smell is beautiful and clothes are super soft. I’ve always used this brand and will continue to do so [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clothes Smell Great!

5 stars

This fabric conditioner smells great and lasts for ages on your clothes. Every now and again, if you scratch the clothing that has been washed with the fabric conditioner, you'll smell a fresh burst of it. Makes your clothes smell fresher for longer. What's also great, is that it's in a smaller bottle, but you also use half a capful for each wash. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great lasting scent

5 stars

I love this product it makes my clothes smell gorgeous and feel soft. The scent lasts while storing and still can be smelt when worn. The bottle is nice and compact which makes it easy to store. The top spout also made it really easy to pour The correct amount with no spillages. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh smell that lasts!

4 stars

Finally a conditioner that leaves clothes smelling fresh for longer. A little goes a long way . I usually use more than the recommended dosage with fabric conditioners but not with this one!! Love that the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic! The spout is a bit small though so easy to spill but otherwise a fab product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Long lasting scent!

5 stars

I'm forever looking for new ways to switch-up my washing routine, I was so keen to try out this gorgeous Comfort Intense Fuschia Passion detergent. The fact it has enough liquid to fill 60 washes makes it even more amazing!! My washing is left smelling gorgeous and the scent really lasts! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

5 stars

I love this fabric softener. You can smell the fragrance as soon as you open the bottle and I particularly love this scent. Easy to dispense as it has the spout and because its concentrated you dont need to use a lot. Clothes come out of wash smelling lovely and fresh, clean I have to use an airer and tumble dryer but found that the scent was still there after clothes had been dried. I washed my winter coat and have worn it on several occasions and can still smell the fabric softener. Would highly recommend as this has to be one of the best softeners I've used [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing softness and fragrance

5 stars

I have previously used comfort but decided to try their intense range. Well, I’m delighted! The bottle and measures means that I am saving space! My first positive. More importantly, the softness is amazing and the fragrance is beautiful and lasting. I would highly recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Intense smelling comfort

5 stars

Intense fuchsia passion comfort smells Devine. Left my clothes fresh smelling, soft to touch. Small cap full goes along way. Beautifully formulated smell, easy to measure using the cap. Overall really happy with the lasting smell and softness on clothes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

smells lovely!

5 stars

I've always loved comfort fabric conditioner and love how they always make my clothes feel lovely and soft when they come.out of the washing machine. This one is no exception and I must say leaves my clothes also smelling beautiful. Definitely one of my favourite comfort scents. Highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fuchsia passion

5 stars

I got this 2 weeks ago and my clothes smell lovely and fresh. You only need a lid full to pour into the washing machine. My clothes smelt nice even after I took them out of my wardrobe 3 days after I had wash them which totally surprised me. Even my bed sheets kept the smell after being dried outside on the washing line and then in the airing cupboard for week. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

