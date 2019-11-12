By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Comfort Intense Fresh Sky 85W Fabric Conditioner 1.275L

5(23)Write a review
image 1 of Comfort Intense Fresh Sky 85W Fabric Conditioner 1.275L
£ 7.00
£5.50/litre
  • Your clothes have the power to change how you feel, so it’s important to give them the best possible life. With this Comfort fabric softener your clothes will look, smell, and feel incredible wash after wash.
  • Be whisked away on an epic journey when you add one half a cap of this Comfort conditioner to your laundry. Inspired by the great outdoors, this ultra-concentrated fabric conditioner contains Comfort’s special technology that releases long-lasting fragrance. With the fragrance of fruits, flowers, and a hint of wood for an extra-fresh smell, you won’t be able to stop loving your clothes with the Comfort Intense range!
  • Comfort believes in the positive power of clothes – let Comfort fabric conditioner make them last longer and stay bright and soft. Using Comfort Intense fabric conditioner regularly helps keep the shape, texture, and colour of your clothes, making the ironing easier. And now with a more sustainable pack, as each bottle of this ultra-concentrated Comfort fabric softener is made of 100% recycled plastic, it will help you go green too!
  • To use this Comfort softener, pour half a cap into the fabric conditioner compartment of your washing machine drawer. Run your washing machine on its normal cycle and wait for the magic to happen as the fabric softener scents are released. For best results and long-lasting clothes, use this superior Comfort fabric conditioner alongside your favourite laundry detergent. Never add Comfort liquid directly to your clothes.
  • Every drop of Comfort Intense Fresh Sky fabric conditioner is ultra-concentrated and designed to release intense freshness from every drop.
  • Because it is ultra-concentrated this brings great environmental benefits, saving 34% plastic, releasing 24% less waste and 20% less greenhouse gases compared to Comfort Blue Skies.
  • A superior clothes care conditioner that will leave your clothes looking, feeling and smelling like never before.
  • Use this laundry conditioner with laundry detergent to help preserve fabric colour and softness.
  • Look after your clothes and the environment with this soft Clothes Conditioner and its small bottle made of 100% recycled plastic.
  • Just add half a cap to each wash and unleash the positive power of your clothes.
  • Pack size: 1.275L

Information

Ingredients

15 -30%: Cationic surfactants. <5%: Perfume, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Benzisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, DMDM Hydantoin

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Dose into your washing machine drawer. Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Wash and dry hands after use. Store between 5C and 25C. You do not need to dilute

Warnings

  • Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction

Name and address

  • Comfort,
  • Freepost ADM1000,
  • London,
  • SW1A 2XX
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

1.275 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

23 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Smells lush

5 stars

I love this comfort the smell is to die for and leaves my clothing/bedding feeling really soft with long lasting fragrance. There is 60 washes in one bottle as you don't need to use alot which is great for my purse and using less plastic waste is a big bonus. The bottle is easy to store in my kitchen cupboard, good to handle. Easy to pour from the spout as some other brands don't have a spout to pour from I tend to spill them a little. I will be purchasing again and recommending to friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing

5 stars

I've loved using this fabric conditioner. My clothes smell fresh as soon as I open the washing machine door. The smell even last while the clothes are in the tumble dryer, in fact, the aroma fills my kitchen. A little goes a long way and clothes stay smelling fresh and feel soft, even in a big wash. Highly recommend and will continue to use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Long lasting

5 stars

I used this for my laundry and it has such a pleasant smell which last a long time. It smells fresh and pleasant , not overpowering. I find it is a great addition to washing your powder. Would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super concentrated and freshness that really does last

5 stars

This fabric softener is very concentrated. 60 washes from such a small bottle....I was dubious. I needn’t have been though. The freshness on my work clothes was still evident on Friday, after being worn all week!!! I dried my clothes on an airer in the house and the whole house smelled divine too! It reminded me of the lovely scent you get when walking down the washing detergent aisle in the supermarket. It made my clothes feel lovely and soft. I don’t have brightly coloured clothes, so I can’t comment on the brightness aspect. Usage is really simple. There are two simple diagrams on the side of the bottle. Small load, full cap to the groove inside the cap and big load just below the top of the cap. It is designed so that if the cap overflows slightly, it is caught and drains straight back into the bottle when you replace it. The quality of the packaging is very good! I like that the bottle is made of 100% recycled plastic. And it is recyclable (apart from the printed outer skin), which has a marked a tear off strip to make it easy to remove. This is the best softener I have used by far and shall definitely be buying this in the future! Cant wait to try the other fragrances too. Fabulous! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells fantastic and a recyclable bottle!

5 stars

This fabric softener smells fantastic - really fresh! You also do not need to put a lot in your washing machine - I’ve been adding half the amount I usually use and the clothes all retain the great smell. Added bonus that the bottle is completely recyclable! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells gorgeous

5 stars

Will definitely be purchasing again my washing smells so fresh and feels lovely and soft no better feeling than jumping into bed with fresh smelling sheets. I only need to add a small amount each wash great results [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful Scent

5 stars

This leaves your clothes fresh for several days. When I put my dressing gown after using it I couldn't believe how fresh the scent was and how comforting it was. I will definitely be recommending this to my family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great

3 stars

This is a good value and great smelling fabric conditioner. I would definitely buy it again as it left my clothes feeling soft and fresh smelling and I have had a number of compliments on how good I smell since I started using this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love this!

5 stars

This conditioner it’s divine!! It smells amazing just with a little cap of it and it last a while because you only have to put a little bit for the clothes to smell really nice, it also makes the clothes feel really soft and the packaging it’s cute and small very easy to store and use! I will definitely buy this again as it has become a favourite [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leaves clothes smelling gorgeous

5 stars

Comfort is my go fabric conditioner normally but this new one is great, you only need one cap full and your clothes are smelling great for weeks after ( if not worn ) The linen fresh smell is my favourite as it's not too overpowering ( I mean who wants to smell too much of detergent, but this is the right mix for great fresh smelling laundry. ( it also leaves the house smelling great too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 23 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

