Comfort Pure Ultra Concentrated Fabric Conditioner 900Ml

  • Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner keeps clothes soft and is gentle on skin. This gentle yet effective fabric conditioner for sensitive skin is dermatologically tested and perfect for your baby’s skin. Suitable for the whole family, our ultra-concentrated fabric conditioner leaves your clothes with a delicate long-lasting fresh fragrance. This little bottle goes a long way, giving you outstanding softness from just a tiny dose. And its compact bottle means less waste. Hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested with skincare research recognised by the British Skin Foundation, Comfort Pure Ultra Concentrated Fabric Conditioner is perfect for babies’ soft skin and also for adults with sensitive skin or allergies. All that, plus it still gives you long-lasting fragrance. How to use: Pour a 35 ml dose straight into the conditioner compartment of your washing machine drawer along with your favourite laundry liquid. Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Choose the right washing setting and let your machine take care of the rest, as it releases the fabric softener during the final rinse cycle. Using our ultra-concentrated fabric conditioner in every wash helps keep fabric fibres smooth, making your laundry easy to iron and gentle on delicate skin. Keep your clothes soft and your little one’s skin happy by using Comfort Pure Ultra Concentrated Fabric Conditioner in every wash. With a formula that’s designed to be gentle to sensitive skin and a delicate fragrance that leaves your clothes smelling fresh, this sensitive fabric conditioner is the perfect choice for your family.
  • Specifically designed for sensitive skin, Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner is dermatologically tested
  • Enjoy extra freshness with a soft touch of Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner
  • Comfort Pure fabric conditioner keeps fibres smoother for outstanding softness that feels gentle against sensitive skin
  • Gentle and delicate on babies’ skin, Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner is great for you and your little ones
  • Add it to your washing, along with your favourite laundry liquid, for a long-lasting fragrance and clothes that are softer and easier to iron
  • Every little drop of Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner gives you great cleaning and softer fabrics
  • Pack size: 900ML

Information

Ingredients

15 -30%: Cationic surfactants. <5%: Perfume, Benzisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, DMDM Hydantoin

Storage

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Dose into your washing machine drawer. Wash and dry hands after use. Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Store between 5C and 25C. You do not need to dilute

Warnings

  • Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May cause an allergic reaction

Name and address

  • Comfort,
  • Freepost ADM1000,
  • London,
  • SW1A 2XX
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

900 ℮

Safety information

Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May cause an allergic reaction

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Leaves clothes smelling fresh

5 stars

Love this product, has a lovely fragrance and a little goes a long way. I particularly liked the design off the bottle with the easy pour neck which made it much easier to put in the machine and the required amount . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My go to product

5 stars

Have always used this product, it is my go to and would highly recommend. It is great and prefer it against other similar products. It leaves your clothes feeling nice and soft and also smelling great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great scent and doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin’

5 stars

I really struggle with washing liquids and fabric softeners, bedding to use super gentle non-bio formulations at all times. Usually this means that I have to compromise on the scent so washing tends to smell a bit musty or just or nothing. This fabric softener used with my bland washing liquid seems to have transformed that! My washing now smells amazing and my skin hasn’t complained once! Needless to say, the kids love it too - can’t beat the smell of freshly washed clothes! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent for my toddlers clothes

5 stars

This product is amazing! I use this for my clothes and for my toddlers as we both have sensitive skin and cant use anything with strong fragrances etc. It definatley softens the clothes and also leaves a nice smell. I would definitely recommend for anyone with sensitive skin as it hasn’t irritated us. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smell!

5 stars

I love the smell of this fabric conditioner, not too strong and leaving my clothes with a decent smell which i love it a lot! And one bottle can last for quite long, as i normally put a little bit less than the recommended quantity. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Softness Guaranteed

5 stars

This fabric conditioner is one of the best I have tried. With little ones who have sensitive skin I needed something like this and I am glad I found it. The smell is amazing and is not too overpowering. The bottle is small and saves on plastic and cupboard space. I have definitely found the one and will be definetely getting more of them to use. I would definitely recommend this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely and fresh

4 stars

Lovely fabric conditioner! The washing felt soft and smelt delightful! The fresh smell has lasted, my bed sheets that I put on my bed 5 days ago smell freshly washed. I will definitely be buying again! Although I’m not sure I’ll get 60 washes from it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job

5 stars

I’m not one to change my fabric conditioner as my son has sensitive skin and a change can cause him to have a flare up so I was cautious about this fabric conditioner but couldn’t be happier with it. The fragrance is not over powering but is still long lasting and I can’t remember the last time our clothes were this soft. Even my son’s football socks now smell lovely and are no longer so stiff! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for sensitive skin

5 stars

I have sensitive skin so I'm always looking for products that aren't harsh on my skin . I've been really impressed with this product. Firstly I think it's great that the bottle is made from recycled plastic and can be recycled! Also I like the fact that the liquid is concentrated meaning the bottle doesn't take up much room and you only need a small amount per wash . The bottle has a built in cup in the lid so you can measure it directly from the bottle . It was fuss free and mess free when using the liquid in the wash . The fabric softener had a really nice fresh clean smell which I love . I could smell it when pouring it into the drawer . After washing I could smell the scent on the damp clothes and also after drying . I noticed that my clothes felt really nice and soft and smelled nice and clean and fresh . When wearing clothes that had been washed in the fabric softener I could feel the clothes were soft and nice against my skin . I could also smell the light scent on my clothes whilst wearing . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great fabric conditioner for babies

5 stars

I haven’t used fabric conditioner in our washing since having had my daughter six months ago as she has very sensitive skin! I wanted to start introducing a fabric softener that wouldn’t have an adverse affect on her skin so tried this one! It has been great! No reaction from baby and our clothes smell so much better!!! Thank goodness for this product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

