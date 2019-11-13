By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Method Granite & Marble Cleaner Spray 354Ml

5(4)Write a review
Method Granite & Marble Cleaner Spray 354Ml
£ 4.00
£11.30/litre

Product Description

  • Granite + Marble Cleaner Apple Orchard
  • We polish our stone till it rocks.
  • Give your story surfaces some extra TLC with our surface safe, plant-based granite + marble cleaner. It safely cleans, polishes + shines granite, marble and any other sealed stone without the streaks or stress. Don't be alarmed if you find yourself buying a garden's worth of marble statues just so you have more reasons to clean, it happens.
  • Cleans + polishes
  • With plant-based powergreen® technology
  • Cruelty-Free International
  • Pack size: 354ML

Information

Ingredients

<5%: Anionic Surfactants*, Non-Ionic Surfactants*, Perfume (Limonene*, Linalool*), Phenoxyethanol, Others: Water, Alcohol Denat.*, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate*, Citric Acid, *Certified cruelty free

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Granite, Marble, Stone
  • To use: spray on soft cloth. Wipe. Buff with a dry, clean cloth. Not for use on floors
  • Psst: it's always a good idea to test in an inconspicuous place first.

Warnings

  • AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF IN EYES: RINSE CAUTIOUSLY WITH WATER FOR SEVERAL MINUTES. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Method Products Ltd.,
  • 26 York Street,
  • London,
  • W1U 6PZ.

Return to

  • Method Products Ltd.,
  • 26 York Street,
  • London,
  • W1U 6PZ.
  • 0207 788 7904
  • hello@methodhome.com
  • methodproducts.co.uk

Net Contents

354ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF IN EYES: RINSE CAUTIOUSLY WITH WATER FOR SEVERAL MINUTES. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Smells so good you'll want to lick your kitchen

5 stars

This spray smells delicious and cleans our Corian kitchen work surface nicely. I'm not sure that it cleans any differently to a normal antibac spray, but I love the fresh apple smell, so prefer to use this!

Better than any other product I’ve used

5 stars

Perfectly cleans my granite hearth and leaves it beautifully shiny. Smells great too!

Love it!

5 stars

I really love this product, it leaves my countertops so clean and shiny. I was initially sceptical if it would be any better, but it is a really noticeable upgrade from cleaning with a multisurface spray.

Beautiful Granite Worktops

5 stars

This is a lovely product. We have black granite workshops which look beautiful after a quick shine with the Method Granite cleaner.

Usually bought next

Method Wild Rhubarb All Floor Cleaner 739Ml

£ 4.00
£5.42/litre

Method Wood Floor Cleaner Almond 739Ml

£ 4.00
£5.42/litre

Method Wood Polish Spray 354Ml

£ 4.00
£11.30/litre

Method Glass Cleaner Spray 828Ml

£ 3.00
£3.63/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here