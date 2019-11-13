Method Granite & Marble Cleaner Spray 354Ml

Smells so good you'll want to lick your kitchen
This spray smells delicious and cleans our Corian kitchen work surface nicely. I'm not sure that it cleans any differently to a normal antibac spray, but I love the fresh apple smell, so prefer to use this!
Better than any other product I’ve used
Perfectly cleans my granite hearth and leaves it beautifully shiny. Smells great too!
Love it!
I really love this product, it leaves my countertops so clean and shiny. I was initially sceptical if it would be any better, but it is a really noticeable upgrade from cleaning with a multisurface spray.
Beautiful Granite Worktops
This is a lovely product. We have black granite workshops which look beautiful after a quick shine with the Method Granite cleaner.