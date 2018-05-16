Method Stainless Steel Cleaner Spray 354Ml

Product Description
- Stainless Steel Cleaner Apple Orchard
- One of our favourite magic tricks is making fingerprints disappear.
- Clean with steely reserve.
- Despite it's spotless reputation, your stainless steel needs a little attention every now and then. Show it you care with our plant-based stainless steel cleaner. The gentle formula cleans and polishes without streaking, it safety eliminates fingerprints and smudges to help restore your stainless steel to its pristine glory. It won't take streaks for an answer, so neither should you.
- Cleans + polishes
- With plant-based powergreen® technology
- Cruelty-Free International
- Pack size: 354ML
Information
Ingredients
<5%: Non-Ionic Surfactants*, Anionic Surfactants*, Perfume (Limonene*), Others: Water, Alcohol Denat.*, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate*, *Certified cruelty free
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Cookers, sinks, fridges
- To use: spray on soft cloth. Wipe. Buff with a dry, clean cloth. Not for use on floors.
- Psst: it's always a good idea to test in an inconspicuous place first.
Warnings
- AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF IN EYES: RINSE CAUTIOUSLY WITH WATER FOR SEVERAL MINUTES. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Made for:
- Method Products Ltd.,
- 26 York Street,
- London,
- W1U 6PZ.
Return to
- Methods Products Ltd.,
- 26 York Street,
- London,
- W1U 6PZ.
- 0207 788 7904
- hello@methodhome.com
- methodproducts.co.uk
Net Contents
354ml ℮
Safety information
