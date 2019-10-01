By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Salt & Pepper Nut Mix 40G

Tesco Salt & Pepper Nut Mix 40G
£ 0.75
£18.75/kg

Offer

Each pack
  Energy954kJ 230kcal
    12%
  Fat18.1g
    26%
  Saturates2.0g
    10%
  Sugars2.1g
    2%
  Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2385kJ / 576kcal

Product Description

  • Salt and pepper almonds and cashew nuts.
  • HIGH IN FIBRE
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Almonds, Cashew Nuts, Salt, Black Pepper, Potato Starch.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts, other nuts, sesame seeds and soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

40g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (40g)
Energy2385kJ / 576kcal954kJ / 230kcal
Fat45.2g18.1g
Saturates5.0g2.0g
Carbohydrate19.3g7.7g
Sugars5.2g2.1g
Fibre12.1g4.8g
Protein16.9g6.8g
Salt1.9g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Really tasty.

5 stars

I love black pepper and these are gorgeous- one pack is definitely not enough!

