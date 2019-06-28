Bob Martin Clear Plus Cat Flea & Tick 2 Tube

The little yellow spot on ( Box looks different he
The little yellow spot on ( Box looks different here ) simply do not work compared to Frontline Spot On. Is this a different formula?
Cat clear of fleas
With the warmer weather arriving I bought this product to clear the few fleas I had spotted. It worked as promised in the information leaflet and after I gave the cat a good comb with one of the excellent cat brushes I also obtained from Tesco one week after application the cat was clear of fleas.