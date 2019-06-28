By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bob Martin Clear Plus Cat Flea & Tick 2 Tube

3.5(2)Write a review
Bob Martin Clear Plus Cat Flea & Tick 2 Tube
£ 11.00
£5.50/each

Product Description

  • Clear Plus 50mg / 60mg Spot-On Solution for Cats & Ferrets Treatment
  • Fipronil, (S)-Methoprene
  • 2x pipette
  • Kills fleas & ticks
  • Kills fleas for up to 8 weeks
  • Inhibits the development of flea eggs & larvae
  • UK Authorised Veterinary Medicinal Product

Information

Storage

Do not store above 25°C. Store in a dry place and in the original package.

Preparation and Usage

  • Read the enclosed package leaflet before use for full instructions and all warnings, including user warnings.
  • The user safety warnings can also be found on the inner flap of the carton and should be read before each use.
  • 2x Pipette
  • Cat: Kills Fleas: For up to 8 weeks; Kills Ticks: For up to 4 weeks; Kills Biting Lice: On cats only
  • Ferret: Kills Fleas: For up to 8 weeks; Kills Ticks: For up to 8 weeks
  • For cats over 1kg & over 8 weeks old.
  • For ferrets over 6 months old.
  • Contains S-methoprene an insect growth regulator.
  • Inhibits the development of flea eggs, larvae and pupae for up to 12 weeks after application preventing re-infestation of the pet's home environment.

Warnings

  • For external use only. For animal treatment only. Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
  • Do not use if you know that your pet has a known hypersensitivity to Fipronil or any other ingredient. Dispose of waste material in accordance with local requirements. Fipronil and (S)-methoprene should not enter water courses as this may be dangerous for fish or other aquatic organisms.

Name and address

  • MA Holder:
  • Bob Martin (UK) Ltd,
  • Wemberham Lane,
  • Yatton,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS49 4BS,

Return to

  • For further advice or information on the Bob Martin pharmacy range of products please
  • Write to Freepost Bob Martin.
  • Call our advice line on 00800 43 78 79 67
  • Email info@bobmartin.co.uk
  • Bob Martin (UK) Ltd,
  • Wemberham Lane,
  • Yatton,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS49 4BS,
  • UK.

Safety information

View more safety information

For external use only. For animal treatment only. Keep out of the sight and reach of children. Do not use if you know that your pet has a known hypersensitivity to Fipronil or any other ingredient. Dispose of waste material in accordance with local requirements. Fipronil and (S)-methoprene should not enter water courses as this may be dangerous for fish or other aquatic organisms.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

The little yellow spot on ( Box looks different he

2 stars

The little yellow spot on ( Box looks different here ) simply do not work compared to Frontline Spot On. Is this a different formula?

Cat clear of fleas

5 stars

With the warmer weather arriving I bought this product to clear the few fleas I had spotted. It worked as promised in the information leaflet and after I gave the cat a good comb with one of the excellent cat brushes I also obtained from Tesco one week after application the cat was clear of fleas.

Usually bought next

Bob Martin Spot On Cat Dewormer 2 Tubes

£ 5.00
£2.50/each

Bob Martin Clear Plus Small Dog 1 Tube

£ 9.00
£9.00/each

Springforce Jumbo Kitchen Towel

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.91
£0.41/100sheet

Aldi Price Match

Bob Martin Clear Plus Medium Dog 1 Tube

£ 10.00
£10.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here