Tresemme Colour Shineplex Conditioner 400Ml

4.5(52)Write a review
£ 2.50
£0.63/100ml

Offer

  • Your colour is an investment you want to last. Whether you’re a fan of the natural look or you love a bold new colour trend, it’s important to take care of your coloured hair by using products that are mild and gentle for your hair. That is why we launched our TRESemmé Pro Collection Colour Shineplex conditioner that is part of our first ever sulphate free system. Using a patented blend of two silicones that distribute evenly over the hair fibre for smooth and moisturized hair, the conditioning formula helps repair damage to lock colour in for longer. Our professional-quality formula is enriched with camellia oil, known for its regenerative properties that bring out your hair’s natural beauty. Our unique formula delivers a long-lasting effect, that helps you get vibrant colour and shine for up to 12 weeks without the use of parabens, dyes or sulphate.
  • How to use TRESemmé Pro Collection Colour Shineplex Conditioner:
  • 1.Start with TRESemmé Pro Collection Colour Shineplex Shampoo.
  • 2.Then apply the conditioner from mid-lengths to ends. Work anything that's left through roots.
  • 3.Run a wide-tooth comb or your fingers from roots to ends to detangle and fully coat hair.
  • 4.Leave on for 2-3 minutes and rinse thoroughly.
  • 5.Finish with your favourite TRESemmé styling aids as needed.
  • TRESemmé Pro Collection Colour Shineplex Conditioner combines professional performance with gentle care
  • The nourishing formula helps repair damage to lock colour in for longer
  • Patented blend of two silicones that distribute evenly over the hair fibre for smooth and moisturized hair
  • Infused with camellia oil, known for its regenerative properties
  • Get long lasting colour vibrancy for up to 12 weeks
  • Delivers on coloured hair needs without the use of sulphates
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Parfum, Behentrimonium Chloride, Dipropylene Glycol, Lactic Acid, Amodimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Disodium EDTA, PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Cetrimonium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Magnesium Nitrate, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • After shampooing evenly distribute conditioner on damp hair focusing on mid-length to ends. Leave in for 2 to 3 mins and rinse thoroughly

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. Can cause irritation. In case of contact with eyes rinse thoroughly with water

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

52 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Still red

5 stars

Red colour runs away so quickly, and this conditioner helped maintain the colour. I found that it prevented the colour running away as I rinsed. Still vibrant red. Really pleased with it and will buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Trialed by a friend!

5 stars

I received this to review, however I did not realise it was for coloured hair. Mine is still natural colour, so I asked a lovely friend of mine to review this on my behalf. She was really impressed by the softness after using and the shine she got from using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My colour lasted noticably longer!

5 stars

This conditioner worked wonders on my hi-lighted hair.....It looked 'just done' weeks longer than usual. I felt it kept my hair perfectly hydrated, from the first time I used it, making my hair so smooth it shined... I dont usually see any shine!!! On top of all this, it gave my hair such a gorgeous, fresh, clean fragrance that lasted and lasted. I could still smell it even when my hair was due to be washed again. I do have to say this product is amazing, It has become my new, 'go to' conditioner......I have been converted + I like it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Recommended

4 stars

With all the hype around low sodium/sulphate shampoo and conditioners, coupled with the fact that I recently had a long lasting keratin treatment put on my hair, I was curious to try out this product. I’ve used other low sodium/sulphate conditioners before and have found them to not feel nourishing or conditioning, however didn’t have a problem with this one. Good sized bottle. Recommended for a high street conditioner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent product

5 stars

This conditioner is brilliant, it really calmed my frizzy, curly hair, and made it much more manageable, it left my hair soft and shiny, it smells lovely, and I would definitely recommend it to my family and friends, and I would buy it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not the best

1 stars

I have to be honest and say I was not a fan of this product. It smelt wonderful however within less than two days it left my hair greasy. I only ever use condition on the ends of my hair to avoid my hair being greasy. This product just wasn’t for me this time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very Hydrating

5 stars

I liked this conditioner very much. It did add moisture which really left my hair feeling very hydrated. My hair seemed alot softer without frizz. It also made my hair smell extremely clean and fresh, which lasted and lasted. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect

5 stars

If you are using shampoo from the same series you do need to use this conditioner too - it’s a perfect duet ! Same as shampoo this conditioner smiles lovely leave your hair shiny soft moisture and looking good helps with keeping your colour fresh all the time I would recommend it to use together with shampoo effects are amazing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

Tried this after dyeing my hair and was fed up of it going dull brilliant product makes the colour look better for longer easy to use and a lovely fragrance makes your hair look and feel good people even commented how nice and good shape my hair was in [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent

5 stars

Great product makes my hair feel and look lovely , excellent also helps to keep the colour in my hair don’t see it being washed away like I do with cheaper brands I would totally recommend this productt [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

