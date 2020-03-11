Tresemme Colour Shineplex Conditioner 400Ml

Still red 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th February 2020 Red colour runs away so quickly, and this conditioner helped maintain the colour. I found that it prevented the colour running away as I rinsed. Still vibrant red. Really pleased with it and will buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Trialed by a friend! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th May 2019 I received this to review, however I did not realise it was for coloured hair. Mine is still natural colour, so I asked a lovely friend of mine to review this on my behalf. She was really impressed by the softness after using and the shine she got from using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My colour lasted noticably longer! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th March 2019 This conditioner worked wonders on my hi-lighted hair.....It looked 'just done' weeks longer than usual. I felt it kept my hair perfectly hydrated, from the first time I used it, making my hair so smooth it shined... I dont usually see any shine!!! On top of all this, it gave my hair such a gorgeous, fresh, clean fragrance that lasted and lasted. I could still smell it even when my hair was due to be washed again. I do have to say this product is amazing, It has become my new, 'go to' conditioner......I have been converted + I like it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Recommended 4 stars Review from unilever.com 7th March 2019 With all the hype around low sodium/sulphate shampoo and conditioners, coupled with the fact that I recently had a long lasting keratin treatment put on my hair, I was curious to try out this product. I’ve used other low sodium/sulphate conditioners before and have found them to not feel nourishing or conditioning, however didn’t have a problem with this one. Good sized bottle. Recommended for a high street conditioner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th February 2019 This conditioner is brilliant, it really calmed my frizzy, curly hair, and made it much more manageable, it left my hair soft and shiny, it smells lovely, and I would definitely recommend it to my family and friends, and I would buy it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not the best 1 stars Review from unilever.com 19th February 2019 I have to be honest and say I was not a fan of this product. It smelt wonderful however within less than two days it left my hair greasy. I only ever use condition on the ends of my hair to avoid my hair being greasy. This product just wasn’t for me this time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very Hydrating 5 stars Review from unilever.com 7th February 2019 I liked this conditioner very much. It did add moisture which really left my hair feeling very hydrated. My hair seemed alot softer without frizz. It also made my hair smell extremely clean and fresh, which lasted and lasted. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th February 2019 If you are using shampoo from the same series you do need to use this conditioner too - it’s a perfect duet ! Same as shampoo this conditioner smiles lovely leave your hair shiny soft moisture and looking good helps with keeping your colour fresh all the time I would recommend it to use together with shampoo effects are amazing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd January 2019 Tried this after dyeing my hair and was fed up of it going dull brilliant product makes the colour look better for longer easy to use and a lovely fragrance makes your hair look and feel good people even commented how nice and good shape my hair was in [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]