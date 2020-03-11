By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tresemme Colour Shineplex Shampoo 400Ml

4.5(49)Write a review
image 1 of Tresemme Colour Shineplex Shampoo 400Ml
£ 2.50
£0.63/100ml

Offer

  • Your colour is an investment you want to last. Whether you’re a fan of the natural look or you love a bold new colour trend, it’s important to take care of your coloured hair by using products that are mild and gentle for your hair. That is why we launched our first ever sulphate free shampoo, TRESemmé Pro Collection Colour Shineplex. Combining professional performance with gentle care, the shampoo is designed to gently cleanse the hair without stripping colour and shine. Our professional-quality formula is enriched with luxurious camellia oil, known for its regenerative properties, bringing out your hair’s natural beauty. Our unique low-foaming formula delivers a long-lasting effect, that helps you get vibrant colour and shine for up to 12 weeks without the use of parabens, dyes or sulphates.
  • How to use TRESemmé Pro Collection Colour Shineplex shampoo:
  • Step 1: Cover your hair with an abundant amount of shampoo.
  • Step 2: Gently massage the scalp and roots with your fingertips to work into a lather.
  • Step 3: Lightly squeeze the shampoo from roots to ends and rinse thoroughly.
  • Step 4: Finish with TRESemmé Pro Collection Colour Shineplex Conditioner and style with your favourite TRESemmé styling aids as needed.
  • TRESemmé Pro Collection Colour Shineplex Shampoo combines professional performance with gentle care
  • Sulphate free shampoo with low foaming formula
  • Designed to gently cleanse without stripping colour and shine
  • Infused with camellia oil, known for its regenerative properties
  • Get long lasting colour vibrancy for up to 12 weeks
  • Delivers on coloured hair needs without the use of sulphates
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Glycol Distearate, Coconut Acid, Polyquaternium-10, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Laureth-4, Disodium EDTA, Lactic Acid, Glycerin, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Sodium Acetate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply to wet hair, gently massage the scalp and roots with fingertips. Rinse thoroughly. Follow with COLOUR SHINEPLEX conditioner

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. Can cause irritation. In case of contact with eyes rinse thoroughly with water

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

49 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing shine!

4 stars

I received this to review, however I did not realise it was for coloured hair. Mine is still natural colour, so I asked a lovely friend of mine to review this on my behalf. She was really impressed by the softness after using and the shine she got from using it. She used it in combination of the conditioner from the same range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

High street priced low sodium shampoo

4 stars

With all the hype around low sodium/sulphate shampoos, coupled with the fact that I recently had a long lasting keratin treatment put on my hair, I was curious to try out this product. I’ve used other low sodium/sulphate shampoos before and have found the lack of lather frustrating, however didn’t have a problem with this one. Good sized bottle. Recommended for a high street shampoo. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not a fan

1 stars

I was not a great fan of this product. Again it had a lovely smell but the shampoo itself didn’t make my hair feel very clean. My hair was greasy within two days which is not usual of my hair. I would recommend this one unfortunately. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Washed well without being harsh

5 stars

I really liked this shampoo, more than I expected, to be honest. My colour really did appear to last vibrant longer. I feel the fact my hair didnt feel 'stripped' as it was washed could be one factor for colour lasting. I also really liked how hydrated it left my hair feeling. My hair was also noticably shinier and smelt so fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Shiny hair

5 stars

I like this shampoo, I do love trying new products and this shampoo won’t disappoint you, smells lovely leave your hair moisture not oily, my hair are so shiny and soft after wash and this shampoo is keeping my colour fresh. I would definitely recommend it to everyone with coloured hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feel good shampoo

5 stars

I called this the 'feel good' shampoo as not only did it make my hair feel good, it made me feel good about using something that was free of sulfates. I thought perhaps the 'low foam' may make me feel as though it wasn't cleaning my hair properly. but there was enough foam for me to feel it was doing its job. It has a lovely smell - not too sweet! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely shampoo

4 stars

I was sent this shampoo to test, and I really enjoyed using it, as did my family, it smells gorgeous, and is a good consistency, it lathers well, and leaves your hair clean and shiny, I would consider swapping this for my usual shampoo. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product

5 stars

Tried this after dyeing my hair and was fed up of it going dull brilliant product makes the colour look better for longer easy to use and a lovely fragrance makes your hair look and feel good people even commented how nice and good shape my hair was in [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

5 stars

Great product makes my hair feel and look lovely , excellent also helps to keep the colour in my hair don’t see it being washed away like I do with cheaper brands I would totally recommend this productt [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic Shampoo

5 stars

I have thick, shoulder length hair with blonde highlights, however frizzy baby hairs around my hairline. I have always used TRESemme on my hair however this was my first time using Colour Shineplex Shampoo & Conditioner - and I am converted. I have recently come back from hospital after giving birth, and this shampoo has made my hair look very bouncy and full of life (when I am feeling the opposite) people have even commented on how well I am looking. The serum has tamed my frizzy lose hairs, creating a glossy coat. My hair also smells great and its really soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 49 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

