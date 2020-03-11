Tresemme Colour Shineplex Shampoo 400Ml

Amazing shine! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 8th May 2019 I received this to review, however I did not realise it was for coloured hair. Mine is still natural colour, so I asked a lovely friend of mine to review this on my behalf. She was really impressed by the softness after using and the shine she got from using it. She used it in combination of the conditioner from the same range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

High street priced low sodium shampoo 4 stars Review from unilever.com 7th March 2019 With all the hype around low sodium/sulphate shampoos, coupled with the fact that I recently had a long lasting keratin treatment put on my hair, I was curious to try out this product. I’ve used other low sodium/sulphate shampoos before and have found the lack of lather frustrating, however didn’t have a problem with this one. Good sized bottle. Recommended for a high street shampoo. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not a fan 1 stars Review from unilever.com 19th February 2019 I was not a great fan of this product. Again it had a lovely smell but the shampoo itself didn’t make my hair feel very clean. My hair was greasy within two days which is not usual of my hair. I would recommend this one unfortunately. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Washed well without being harsh 5 stars Review from unilever.com 7th February 2019 I really liked this shampoo, more than I expected, to be honest. My colour really did appear to last vibrant longer. I feel the fact my hair didnt feel 'stripped' as it was washed could be one factor for colour lasting. I also really liked how hydrated it left my hair feeling. My hair was also noticably shinier and smelt so fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Shiny hair 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th February 2019 I like this shampoo, I do love trying new products and this shampoo won’t disappoint you, smells lovely leave your hair moisture not oily, my hair are so shiny and soft after wash and this shampoo is keeping my colour fresh. I would definitely recommend it to everyone with coloured hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feel good shampoo 5 stars Review from unilever.com 28th January 2019 I called this the 'feel good' shampoo as not only did it make my hair feel good, it made me feel good about using something that was free of sulfates. I thought perhaps the 'low foam' may make me feel as though it wasn't cleaning my hair properly. but there was enough foam for me to feel it was doing its job. It has a lovely smell - not too sweet! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely shampoo 4 stars Review from unilever.com 26th January 2019 I was sent this shampoo to test, and I really enjoyed using it, as did my family, it smells gorgeous, and is a good consistency, it lathers well, and leaves your hair clean and shiny, I would consider swapping this for my usual shampoo. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd January 2019 Tried this after dyeing my hair and was fed up of it going dull brilliant product makes the colour look better for longer easy to use and a lovely fragrance makes your hair look and feel good people even commented how nice and good shape my hair was in [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd January 2019 Great product makes my hair feel and look lovely , excellent also helps to keep the colour in my hair don’t see it being washed away like I do with cheaper brands I would totally recommend this productt [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]