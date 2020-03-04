By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Spontex Soft Hands Rubber Gloves Medium / Large

2(6)Write a review
£ 3.00
£3.00/Pair

Product Description

  • Soft Hands Gloves Medium
  • For soft and beautiful hands.
  • With sweet almond oil.
  • Dermatologically tested.
  • Natural latex with no lingering latex smell.
  • Comfortable and resistant.
  • Spontex Soft Hands Gloves protect and care for your hands, leaving them soft and beautiful! Dermatologically tested, the gloves have a soft interior made with cotton fibres that are enriched with sweet almond oil, known for its moisturising benefits. They leave hands feeling soft and silky, even after several uses. The gloves have a delicate sweet almond perfume so there is no lingering latex smell. These household gloves really do break the mould with a trendy colour and an exclusive modern 3D pattern, which not only looks great but also acts as a STOP-DROP so sleeves and arms don't get wet! Natural latex with reduced content of proteins. Cotton flock lining containing a cosmetic formula with sweet almond oil. Not recommended for people with natural latex and almond allergies. 1 pair of gloves. Size: Medium.
  • At Spontex, we think your hands are so precious they deserve the best. That is why we design and test our products to the highest standard. We are constantly looking for better solutions to protect your hands and keep them soft and beautiful.
  • Spontex develops and markets a full range of consumer driven products in the household cleaning category. Their cloths, scourers, gloves and mops are all designed to make everyday tasks better, quicker and easier. Spontex, champion of less effort.

® Registered Trade Mark. © Copyright Mapa Spontex UK Ltd., 2018. Visit us at www.spontex.co.uk or join us on Facebook and Twitter @SpontexUK.

Information

Allergy Information

  • Not recommended for people with natural latex and almond allergies.

Preparation and Usage

  • For domestic use only. Avoid contact with grease, petrol, turpentine or oil based substances.
  • Store away from direct heat and sunlight.

Warnings

  • To avoid suffocation please keep the wrapper away from babies and young children.

Name and address

  • Mapa Spontex UK Ltd.,
  • Berkeley Business Park,
  • Worcester,
  • WR4 9ZS,
  • UK.

  • Guaranteed Quality
  • Spontex® products are designed and tested to high standards. If you have a complaint about this product, send it back to us with your till receipt, stating where and when you bought it. If it does not meet with our standards, we will replace it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents

1 x Household Gloves

Safety information

6 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

I bought these to protect my shellac manicures whe

1 stars

I bought these to protect my shellac manicures when cleaning. I have rarely used gloves as my Marigolds feel stiff and unwieldy. As stated on packaging, these ARE soft and were easier for me to put on and off. I hadn’t noticed the writing stating almond oil perfume. The smell is vile and overpowering, so no good for kitchen work. The residual smell on pans and in the room would be sickening! My hands still reek of the stuff despite being scrubbed a few times. I have put the gloves in the garage in the hope the smell dissipates. If not, they will go in the bin.

Awful smelling gloves

1 stars

These gloves smell terrible, I sent them back and was refunded. I would stop selling them.

Tight fit

3 stars

Agree with other reviews regarding size - a good strong glove but a tight fit & a struggle to remove

Get a size larger than you normally would!

2 stars

Great gloves but the Medium size is too tight! I always wear medium in all makes but these are a real struggle to remove!

Just too tight

3 stars

The seem quite good BUT & this is quite a big but, they come up VERY small. I usually buy medium Marigold gloves but thought I'd give these a go, as they were on special, & will not be buying them again. Just too tight

The smell from the gloves was terrible almost sick

1 stars

The smell from the gloves was terrible almost sickening. I’ve worn these once and when you take them off all these white bits come out on your hands almost like washed tissues . I would not recommend these at all . I will be turning them inside out and washing them to try and get rid of whatever is on them and try get some use from them , most likely gardening . I do not want them indoors because of the smell.

