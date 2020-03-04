Spontex Soft Hands Rubber Gloves Medium / Large

I bought these to protect my shellac manicures whe
I bought these to protect my shellac manicures when cleaning. I have rarely used gloves as my Marigolds feel stiff and unwieldy. As stated on packaging, these ARE soft and were easier for me to put on and off. I hadn’t noticed the writing stating almond oil perfume. The smell is vile and overpowering, so no good for kitchen work. The residual smell on pans and in the room would be sickening! My hands still reek of the stuff despite being scrubbed a few times. I have put the gloves in the garage in the hope the smell dissipates. If not, they will go in the bin.
Awful smelling gloves
These gloves smell terrible, I sent them back and was refunded. I would stop selling them.
Tight fit
Agree with other reviews regarding size - a good strong glove but a tight fit & a struggle to remove
Get a size larger than you normally would!
Great gloves but the Medium size is too tight! I always wear medium in all makes but these are a real struggle to remove!
Just too tight
The seem quite good BUT & this is quite a big but, they come up VERY small. I usually buy medium Marigold gloves but thought I'd give these a go, as they were on special, & will not be buying them again. Just too tight
The smell from the gloves was terrible almost sick
The smell from the gloves was terrible almost sickening. I’ve worn these once and when you take them off all these white bits come out on your hands almost like washed tissues . I would not recommend these at all . I will be turning them inside out and washing them to try and get rid of whatever is on them and try get some use from them , most likely gardening . I do not want them indoors because of the smell.