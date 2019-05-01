Carousel Lets Blow Bubble Machine Assorted

Lovely product, could do with an on/off switch
We bought this as my son loves bubbles, he was with us on the shopping trip and took a shine to the frog design. We liked the fact he could have the bubbles without continously have to manually blow them for him, the batteries are included so the price didn't seem bad. However we took the tab out and it immediately started going around and didn't have an on/off switch... After a few giggles we found a screwdriver and took a battery out, if anyone knows a better solution please let me know 😂