Simple Water Boost 5-Min Reset Hydrogel Mask

Our skin goes through a lot every day, which sometimes means we need to press the skin care equivalent of a ‘reset button’. That’s easier than ever before with the next-generation Simple Water Boost 5 Minute Reset Hydrogel Sheet Mask. This moisturising mask is made in Korea, where the sheet mask skincare ritual originates. With our intense hydrating mask, you get 40 days’ worth of moisturiser* in minutes. Naturally healthy-looking and moisturised skin, free from nasties and full of joy is just five minutes away. Using 100% premium hydrogel technology, this Simple sheet face mask is enriched with plant-based prebiotic, PENTAVITIN and vitamin B5. Dermatologically tested and hypoallergenic, our face mask contains no harsh chemicals that can cause irritation, no alcohol, mineral oils, artificial colour or perfume making it perfect for sensitive skin. Our hydrogel mask comes in two pieces, making application easy and mess-free. How to use? Remove the two parts from the sachet and gently unfold. Place the top part of the mask on previously cleansed skin and repeat for the bottom half. Let it do its magic for five minutes then gently peel off the two parts of the mask and massage to absorb the excess of the product into your skin. No need to rinse. For best results, use once or twice a week. We believe in continuously working to be kinder to your skin, the planet and people. We make positive changes to reduce our impact on the environment and work continuously to become a more sustainable brand. Simple is certified Vegan and Cruelty-Free by PETA. *glycerin concentration versus Simple Replenishing Rich Moisturiser

Simple Water Boost 5 Minute Reset Hydrogel Sheet Mask delivers 40 days’ worth of moisturiser* and leaves your dry skin looking naturally healthy This inspired by Korean skin care rituals, this face mask leaves skin feeling instantly soft, smooth and fresh Our 100% hydrogel ultra hydrating face mask is made with plant-derived PENTAVITIN, plant-based prebiotic and vitamin B5 for intense hydration that helps protect against daily aggressors Simple Water Boost 5 Minute Reset Hydrogel Sheet Mask contains no artificial perfume or colour, no alcohol, no mineral oils or harsh chemicals that can upset even sensitive skin Our hydrogel full face mask contours to your face perfectly allowing your skin to absorb the hydrating goodness effectively and without the hassle Our purpose is to also spread kindness to the planet, so no Simple skin care product is tested on animals anywhere in the world and Simple is certified Vegan and Cruelty-Free by PETA

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Dipropylene Glycol, Chondrus Crispus Powder, Adenosine, Butylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Cellulose Gum, Ceratonia Siliqua Gum, Chlorella Vulgaris Extract, Chlorphenesin, Citric Acid, Dextrin, Disodium EDTA, Ethyl Hexanediol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Glucomannan, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethyl Urea, Niacinamide, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Chloride, Saccharide Isomerate, Sodium Citrate, Tremella Fuciformis Extract, Xanthan Gum

Produce of

Korea (Republic Of [South] Korea)

Net Contents

1 ℮