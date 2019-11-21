Dove Men+Care Sport Active Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

Long lasting 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st November 2019 I've used this anti perspirant every day for the last month. It has a long lasting fragrance, protects against sweat and doesn't leave marks of any kind. I would highly recommend this to my family and friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great spray 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd October 2019 Got this just under a month ago and it is great. The Anti-perspirant is great it leaves a nice smell after wards and the thing I like is that it does not leave a nasty taste in the mouth like you do with other products. Helps keep you fresh for the day so yeah go buy some you will not be sorry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Definitely a freshness to it 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd October 2019 I found Dove Men Sport Active Fresh Anti Perspirant a wondearful surprise. Unlike other products with the same claim, This product definitely had the freshness aspect executed well. The smell is unlike the other perspirant that last through the day another thing to not does not leave any stains as well which is a big positive part. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product 4 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd October 2019 The product Smells quite nice. I used it for a week or so in the gym and I am really pleased with the result. I still smelt fresh after a heavy session at the gym and I would not hesiste to recommend the product to anyone active who likes to remain fresh throughoit the day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells Fresh !! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st October 2019 Great scent , smells amazing really fresh scent. Have always stuck to a competitor brand but will be changing now . This product does not irritate the skin or leave you feeling sticky as some other products can [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent deodorant 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st October 2019 I have been using Dove Men, Care Sports Active Fresh Anti – Perspirant for the last 2 week. I always feel fresh through out the day when I have used in in the morning after a shower. I would highly recommend this product as there is no irritation after using and works the hole day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent 4 stars Review from unilever.com 30th September 2019 Big fan of the Dove Men range. There are only a handful of deodrants out there that actually are effective and this is one of them. Would definitely buy this again (especially if its on a special offer) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super fresh feeling 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th September 2019 I’ve been using this for about a month now and I’m so impressed with the fresh feeling it gives me even when I’ve been active in sports or a heavy shift at work I’ve been confident that it’s kept smelling fresh clean which boosts my confidence on the football pitch or during a shift at work. This has become my favourite product and will be regularly going into my shopping trolley, a must for any active sports enthusiast or those that have a active challenging job [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean, fresh scent. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th September 2019 I've been looking for a more "grown up" smelling antiperspirant for a while and I think that this fits the bill just right. It's clean and fresh and works well. I like the soft touch rubber grip to the spray nozzle too, handy little touch if your hands are wet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]