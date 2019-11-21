By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dove Men+Care Sport Active Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

4.5(34)Write a review
image 1 of Dove Men+Care Sport Active Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 3.50
£1.40/100ml

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

  • Playing sports and working out can be rough on your underarm skin. The sweat, friction from movement, extra showers, and rough towel drying after showering can make your skin very vulnerable and lead to situations like sweat rash, chaffing, and irritation.
  • NEW Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh is an antiperspirant deodorant dry spray designed specifically for men to provide the performance you need while also delivering superior comfort for your underarm skin.
  • NEW Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh antiperspirant deodorant dry spray delivers 48 hours of long-lasting sweat and odour protection to stay fresh pre and post workouts. The dermatologically tested antiperspirant deodorant dry spray contains a unique triple action moisturiser technology to strengthen skin against chaffing and protect against irritation for more comfortable underarms.
  • Stay active+fresh and help your underarms rebound after a tough workout or game. NEW Dove Men+Care Sport active+fresh antiperspirant deodorant dry spray offers great performance and comfort because it’s tough on sweat, not on skin.
  • For up to 48 hours of antiperspirant protection, give the can a shake. Hold the NEW Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh antiperspirant dry spray upright, six inches away from your underarm, and apply about two or three sharp bursts to each underarm to dispense an even layer onto each of your underarms.
  • The men's deodorant antiperspirant that strengthens skin against underarm rash and chafing
  • 48 hour powerful protection antiperspirant Deodorant for men
  • Deodorant spray for odour and sweat protection to stay fresh pre and post workout
  • The spray deodorant with triple action moisturiser for comfortable underarms
  • Sport deodorant antiperspirant for men
  • The antiperspirant spray deodorant brand designed to provide the performance you need
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Cyclopentasiloxane, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, BHT, Octyldodecanol, Dimethiconol, Propylene Carbonate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container:  May burst if heated.  Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.  Keep out of reach of children

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container:  May burst if heated.  Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.  Keep out of reach of children

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

34 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Long lasting

5 stars

I've used this anti perspirant every day for the last month. It has a long lasting fragrance, protects against sweat and doesn't leave marks of any kind. I would highly recommend this to my family and friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great spray

5 stars

Got this just under a month ago and it is great. The Anti-perspirant is great it leaves a nice smell after wards and the thing I like is that it does not leave a nasty taste in the mouth like you do with other products. Helps keep you fresh for the day so yeah go buy some you will not be sorry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Definitely a freshness to it

5 stars

I found Dove Men Sport Active Fresh Anti Perspirant a wondearful surprise. Unlike other products with the same claim, This product definitely had the freshness aspect executed well. The smell is unlike the other perspirant that last through the day another thing to not does not leave any stains as well which is a big positive part. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product

4 stars

The product Smells quite nice. I used it for a week or so in the gym and I am really pleased with the result. I still smelt fresh after a heavy session at the gym and I would not hesiste to recommend the product to anyone active who likes to remain fresh throughoit the day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells Fresh !!

5 stars

Great scent , smells amazing really fresh scent. Have always stuck to a competitor brand but will be changing now . This product does not irritate the skin or leave you feeling sticky as some other products can [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent deodorant

5 stars

I have been using Dove Men, Care Sports Active Fresh Anti – Perspirant for the last 2 week. I always feel fresh through out the day when I have used in in the morning after a shower. I would highly recommend this product as there is no irritation after using and works the hole day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent

4 stars

Big fan of the Dove Men range. There are only a handful of deodrants out there that actually are effective and this is one of them. Would definitely buy this again (especially if its on a special offer) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super fresh feeling

5 stars

I’ve been using this for about a month now and I’m so impressed with the fresh feeling it gives me even when I’ve been active in sports or a heavy shift at work I’ve been confident that it’s kept smelling fresh clean which boosts my confidence on the football pitch or during a shift at work. This has become my favourite product and will be regularly going into my shopping trolley, a must for any active sports enthusiast or those that have a active challenging job [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean, fresh scent.

5 stars

I've been looking for a more "grown up" smelling antiperspirant for a while and I think that this fits the bill just right. It's clean and fresh and works well. I like the soft touch rubber grip to the spray nozzle too, handy little touch if your hands are wet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really surprised, by how well this works!

5 stars

I wanted to try this, as I go to the gym 3-4 times a week and needed a 'Sports' version to work under more intense effort. Initially, I was a little disappointed - as it was very heavy (lots of white) and quite sticky. However, this was only for the first couple of times, and then it settled down - perhaps I hadn't shaken it up enough? After this, no issues with white marks and stickyness, and it does a really good job. I come home from the gym, and my armpits still smell fresh and are dry! I really wasn't expecting this to work so well, and I'm very impressed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 34 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 1.75
£0.70/100ml

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Offer

Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 1.75
£0.70/100ml

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Offer

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Nivea For Women Pearl & Beauty Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 1.86
£0.74/100ml

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here