Garnier Micellar Water Clear 400Ml
Product Description

  • Micellar Water Facial Cleanser Delicate Skin and Eyes
  • Discover an all-in-one cleanser and waterproof makeup remover that's specifically formulated for delicate skin & eyes-suitable even for contact lens wearers. Enjoy that squeaky-clean feeling with no running water or harsh rubbing required.
  • This oil-infused micellar cleansing water gently removes makeup and impurities in one quick, easy step - giving you smooth, clean and nourished skin.
  • We've combined revolutionary Micellar technology with nourishing oils, to remove even tough makeup and leave skin clean. The best bit? There's no need to scrub or rinse with this waterproof makeup remover, perfect for dry and delicate skin.
  • The Results:
  • Perfectly cleansed, nourished skin without rubbing or rinsing.
  • Our Philosophy:
  • At Garnier we use, wherever possible, active ingredients from nature - anti-oxidants - and combine them with well-known skincare actives.
  • A scientifically-proven efficacy, verified to work under realistic usage conditions.
  • Optimal tolerance with products dermatologically tested to suit all skin types, even sensitive.
  • Enriched with cornflower water
  • Cleanses and nourishes the skin
  • Removes waterproof and longwear make-up
  • Non-greasy
  • No rinsing
  • Dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

967366 3, Aqua / Water, Cyclopentasiloxane, Isohexadecane, Centaurea Cyanus Flower Water, Potassium Phosphate, Sodium Chloride, Arginine, Coco-Betaine, Poloxamer 184, Dipotassium Phosphate, Disodium EDTA, Propanediol, Citric Acid, Hexylene Glycol, Myrtrimonium Bromide, CI 60725 / Violet 2, CI 61565 / Green 6, Linalool, Geraniol, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L B214319/0)

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use
  • Simply soak a cotton pad in Micellar Water and gently swipe over your skin in circular motions to remove makeup and impurities.
  • Micellar Water is for use on the face, eyes and lips, and its clever formula means there's no need to rub or rinse.
  • Use as part of a morning skin cleansing routine to start your day with a fresh face, or to remove makeup before bed.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 7500093584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Net Contents

400ml

This product makes my skin soft and Hydrated.

5 stars

This product Is perfect for my skin when I remove my Makeup for the day.I always had a problem with dry skin and so, when I first tried Micellar Oil-Infused Cleansing Water I knew right away this was the one for me.I think with the oil infused makes a big difference because the Makeup comes off with just one stroke and leaving behind a soft smooth skin that feels like it was hydrated and cleansed at the same time.I bought this product last week and I think,it is deifinately a stapler in my Home.I love this new Micellar Cleansing Water ans so,I recommend you give it a try also.I don't think you will be disappointed.

Super Product

4 stars

I really enjoyed using this product,I have really sensitive eyes and really struggle for a product that does not make my yes run for days after use. However I did find it to be just a little oily for my liking,apart from that it was great!! Did the job it was supposed to so can’t fault it for being as described [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it!

5 stars

Another great product from Garnier. I normally use their cleansing water for sensitive skin but I admit this one with the extra oil is better when it comes to waterproof mascara or red lipstick as it takes it all off whilst leaving your skin moistured [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle For Softer Skin

4 stars

I liked that this product looked new and different in comparison to all the other cleansers that are available. Giving it a good shake to mix the oil thoroughly, I applied to cotton pads as directed. Garnier SkinActive Micellar Oil Infused cleanser gently and easily removed my foundation and lipstick. It didn't work quite so well on my eyeliner, smearing it which required further application of the product and more wiping so it didn't quite 'act like a magnet' but it is very gentle even when using around the eyes, and left my skin feeling touchably softer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect make up remover

5 stars

I love this product as it removes all trace of make up and impurities from my skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product

5 stars

I love this micellar water especially mixed with out just makes your skin so soft. For my Christmas work party i wore glitter eyeshadow and this with a cotton pad worked so effortlessly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Skin so soft clean

5 stars

I already love traditional Miceller Water, however, the addition of oil is amazing as not only does it really help to clean my facial skin, it is also really gentle on my delicate skin. The oil also allows my skin to feel even cleaner and refreshed. The infusion of the oil allows me to remove more grime and dirt from my pores which helps my skin to breathe and feel amazing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

water/oil cleanser

5 stars

This was my first time trying this. My daughter also used this product and it does exactly what it says, removes all make up residue from the skin. Great product and would recommend to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The best Micellar water

5 stars

I loved this Micellar water. It's perfect at removing all traces of makeup and even waterproof stubborn makeup which is amazing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Removes make up well

4 stars

This removes my makeup really well, however its probably more suited to those with dry skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

