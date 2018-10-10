Garnier Vitamin C Fresh-Mix Tissue Face Mask 32G

Refreshing 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 10th October 2018 This was a really refreshing mask and gave me a dewy look afterwards. My face felt brighter for the rest of the day, would recommend if your complexion needs a a pick me up! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Glowing 3 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 26th September 2018 This mask was easy to use and drenched with the fab vitamin c shot which left my skin glowing and soft. It's hard to say if it has long lasting results until I use it a number of times however I will definitely buy it just for the soft skin and lovely scent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice but Messy 3 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 16th September 2018 I found it quite fiddly to use this mask because it's hard to fold the pack and keep it in place to push the serum through. Once you manage to do so there's a lot of serum and the tissue mask doesn't soak it all up so a lot of it gets left behind. The leftover serum spilled out the pack and when I took the tissue mask out it was very wet and the excess serum was dripping everywhere. Apart from the messiness the mask is lovely, it softens the skin and leaves it looking glowy. I probably wouldn't use it again because of the mess. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not a great product 2 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 15th September 2018 I was interested to try the serum but I was very unimpressed. The sensation upon application was odd and cold. I put the mask in and sat down to wait but after about 5 mins my face started itching so I had to remove the mask. My skin didn’t feel any benefit and I could see no difference. I wouldn’t recommend the product based on the reaction it gave me but it’s also necessary to highlight how non eco friendly it is. The mask and gel are thrown away after one use, why not just put normal serum on a flannel. I’ve put the same comments on the two serums that I tried as I couldn’t see any difference between them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My favourite mask 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 3rd September 2018 This is my favourite! So easy to use and comfortable to wear! Face instantly looked brighter and "awake" after use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not a fan 1 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 1st September 2018 Tried another mask but again i don't rate it. I really don't like the feel of the masks on my face, and I don't feel like they make any difference to my skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Glowing skin!!! 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 31st August 2018 Yet again I'm very late to the party - Better late then never right!? Let me start off by saying how annoying it was to read the instructions and then follow them whilst trying to remember the steps as you have to fold the packet two ways before popping and mixing the hydrating formula with the sheet mask hence the 'DIY' part which wasn't to my liking at all. Once ready I removed the mask from the packet and a lot of the serum dripped onto the floor (this never happens with the other Garnier sheet/tissue masks). I placed the mask on my face and left for 15mins. Once I removed the mask I massaged the remainder of the serum into my skin and neck and left to absorb. I must say my face felt amazing and looks healthy and glowing. Yes, after only one use too!! I would definitely use the product again due to the results but would much prefer to purchase it already mixed like the other tissue face masks as it's less faffing around. Remember Garnier, if it isn't broken don't fix it.... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Some noticeable differences 3 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 27th August 2018 Once I had infused the tissue mask in the serum, and applied to face, I noticed about 50% of the serum still remained in the packet. I kept the packet in an upright position and used for the next few nights as serum however if not, this would of been a waste of product. When I removed the mask, a sticky residue was left on my skin, it absorbed fairly quickly and was then not as sticky- however I still washed my face with water to remove. The next morning, my complexion did seem slightly brighter, I feel after several uses this would become more noticeable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth and glowing 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 26th August 2018 Love this mask! After 15 minutes when I removed the mask and wiped off the excess serum, my skin was so smooth and glowing. The only minus is that it is a little bit messy to put on & there was a lot of liquid left over. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]