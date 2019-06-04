Garnier Ultralift Anti-Agemask 32G

Made my face super refreshed
This made my.face super refreshed and radiant. Has a lovely refreshing feel. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great mask
I’m unsure about its anti aging results however i love all garnier face masks! I feel like you can see instant results in your skin and they’re very hydrating. I get through loads and always repurchase [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Makes my skin super soft
This was so easy to use, really relaxing and makes my skin so soft it's my weekly treat [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy to use
Very quick easy to apply. Comfortable to wear while lying down. No mess unlike normal face masks! Face looked and felt firmer and more radiant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Loved it
I am a big fan of garnier face masks so was really excited to see a new addition with anti ageing properties. I thought it was to good to be true and that you would need to use a fair few before seeing results. I was so wrong my skin feels smoother and looks brighter will deffinetly be stocking up on these [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Give it a go you’ll be pleasantly surprised
So getting this mask out the packaging was a bit messy and fiddly. I don’t quite understand the 2nd blue layer part as you take that off, anyway. I’ve given it a go it was very cooling on the face I would say the eye whole/gaps were quite small and I do have small eyes too. I don’t look 21 again, shame, however my skin tone has evened out a lot actually, I’m very happy with this this. It has tightened my skin even the lines on my forehead appear reduced, but for how long this will last I’m not sure. Skin is soft has a nice glow. I would definitely use this product again and recommend anyone to give it a try, I’m pleasantly surprise and happy :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing mask!
The skin on my face was dull and tired after way too many hours at work. One morning, leaving the house without improving my looks wasn't an option. That's when this beauty of a mask came in, after using it my skin felt firmer, smoother and really moisturised. It was as if my face had a deep cleaning and came out glowing and fresh. I have sensitive skin and this mask took great care of it. Also, it comes with very easy to follow instructions on how to apply and removal is very straightforward. Great little gem of a mask! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So Relaxing
This mask was super relaxing and cooling after a long day at work. It left my skin feeling hydrated and plump but not sure on the anti-aging properties - I think after continued use it could fulfil its promises. Will add this into my skincare routine as a treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It’s a good face mask and it did give me a radiant
It’s a good face mask and it did give me a radiant look. Only downside is I personally found it a bit tricky to use but that’s that’s just me. Definitely recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product but not for me
I unusually love all products but not this time yes it done everything it said but personally for Mei will stick to cream face masks . I just didn’t like having something over my face but that’s completely a personal preference. Product wise def worth giving it a try . Garner as usual bring another top class product out for us to use xxx [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]